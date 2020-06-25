More Info on African Scam, Kristin Snyder and Keith’s Grandfather Rocco Raniere Coming up Soon!

June 25, 2020

I was away the last few days filming for CNBC and will soon announce my next TV appearance. In addition I conducted several important interviews for my book on Nxivm.

Consequently, with travel and filming commitments and interviews I have been unable to post much.

I expect to have several new stories online shortly.

The images of “Nancy” are really those of Canadian nude model Lana Brooke and have been used to scam untold lonely old men such as my friend Ronnie Robinson out of a lot of money.

While unrelated to the my filming, I have conducted a number of interviews and will share some new discoveries on the Nxivm story on Frank Report.

Meanwhile things took an ugly turn in the African Scam of my friend Ronnie Robinson [not his real name] which I will reveal in Part 5 of that series on Frank Report.

Without going into details, the scammers had for years impersonated a woman named Nancy – who was supposedly in love with Ronnie. He continued to send her money for her to come to America from her supposed home in Ghana.

Somehow she never made it to Ghana and recently I informed the scammers on behalf of my friend that he would not be sending any more money.

When Ronnie stopped sending money, they tried a different approach. They got several men to impersonate the Department of Justice and private lawyers.

The man impersonating the DOJ threatened to imprison Ronnie for decades for sending money to Ghana [money laundering]. It scared him greatly.

The scammers impersonating lawyers offered to save him from prison for a fee. I think readers who have followed the story so far will find this next phase of the African scam quite interesting.

Kristin Snyder was last seen on Feb. 6, 2003.

I also interviewed one of the last people to see Kristin Snyder alive, a person never before interviewed.

This individual has new information which brings us closer to understanding what really happened in those final days before Kristin Snyder disappeared more than 17 years ago.

I also interviewed another individual who was with Raniere at the time Kristin disappeared.

Finally, I interviewed a person who knew Keith Raniere’s father and his grandfather, Rocco Raniere.

The insights of that person will give us new information about the curious relationship of the three men and may give an indication as to why Raniere turned out the way he did.

I will also have an update on Raniere’s father’s condition.

 

 

 

 

 

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: