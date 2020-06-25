More Info on African Scam, Kristin Snyder and Keith’s Grandfather Rocco Raniere Coming up Soon!

I was away the last few days filming for CNBC and will soon announce my next TV appearance. In addition I conducted several important interviews for my book on Nxivm.

Consequently, with travel and filming commitments and interviews I have been unable to post much.

I expect to have several new stories online shortly.

While unrelated to the my filming, I have conducted a number of interviews and will share some new discoveries on the Nxivm story on Frank Report.

Meanwhile things took an ugly turn in the African Scam of my friend Ronnie Robinson [not his real name] which I will reveal in Part 5 of that series on Frank Report.

Without going into details, the scammers had for years impersonated a woman named Nancy – who was supposedly in love with Ronnie. He continued to send her money for her to come to America from her supposed home in Ghana.

Somehow she never made it to Ghana and recently I informed the scammers on behalf of my friend that he would not be sending any more money.

When Ronnie stopped sending money, they tried a different approach. They got several men to impersonate the Department of Justice and private lawyers.

The man impersonating the DOJ threatened to imprison Ronnie for decades for sending money to Ghana [money laundering]. It scared him greatly.

The scammers impersonating lawyers offered to save him from prison for a fee. I think readers who have followed the story so far will find this next phase of the African scam quite interesting.

I also interviewed one of the last people to see Kristin Snyder alive, a person never before interviewed.

This individual has new information which brings us closer to understanding what really happened in those final days before Kristin Snyder disappeared more than 17 years ago.

I also interviewed another individual who was with Raniere at the time Kristin disappeared.

Finally, I interviewed a person who knew Keith Raniere’s father and his grandfather, Rocco Raniere.

The insights of that person will give us new information about the curious relationship of the three men and may give an indication as to why Raniere turned out the way he did.

I will also have an update on Raniere’s father’s condition.

