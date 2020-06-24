With Slave Owners’ Statutes Going Down, Will Raniere Ever Get an Albany Statue?

As readers of Frank Report know, Keith Raniere was NOT sentenced yesterday. He was scheduled to be sentenced months back on June 23, 2020. Then coronavirus set in and the date was postponed.
By the way, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis was prepared to sentence Vanguard on June 23rd, via Zoom but Raniere did not consent.
A defendant has the right to be sentenced in person.
This may have been a smart move. In person, Raniere might be able to make an impassioned plea for leniency and persuade supporters to come and speak on his behalf.
By requiring an in person sentencing, it also would require his many victims to come to Brooklyn and appear in person to address the judge to ask for a long sentence.
With Zoom, it is a lot easier for victims to make a statement regarding sentencing. They can do so from their homes. Hundreds could sign up on Zoom without even having to spend a dime or expend effort to travel to court to lambast Raniere.
In addition, on Zoom, the eloquent Vanguard himself would be unable to look the judge directly in the eye and tell him why he has been unjustly convicted.
Meantime Saratoga Flash News, a Facebook page dedicated to announcing news and events in the Saratoga and Albany area, made an interesting announcement yesterday as follows:
Yes, today was slated to be Keith Raniere’s sentencing but that event has been postponed to a future (TBA) date.
Meanwhile, we have found no truth to the rumor that the new statue in front of Albany’s City Hall will be that of The Vanguard, Mr Raniere.
Additional rumors of private backyard shrines that honor him throughout the 518 [area code] continue to be heard, however.
***
The present statute in front of Albany City Hall is that of Philip John Schuyler [1733 –1804]. It is a bronze statue by sculptor J. Massey Rhind and was erected in 1925.
Schuyler was a general in the American Revolution and a United States Senator from New York. He was born in Albany and helped throw the British out of America. As senator, he voted to ratify the US Constitution.
This month, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed an executive order for the statue to be removed and given to a “museum or other institution for future display with appropriate historical context”, due to Schuyler’s ownership of slaves.
The statue was requested by the mayor of Schuylerville, New York, who suggested that it be relocated to Schuyler House, at the Saratoga National Historical Park.
The Statute of Philip John Schuyler [Photo by UpstateNYer.]
With a vacancy in front of city hall, perhaps some have wondered if a statute of Keith Raniere might take its place.
It is not going to happen.
While Raniere’s attainments may be far greater, at least according to his followers, than Schuyler’s [or anyone else’s] the problem is that Raniere also kept slaves, although most of them were middle class or affluent White and Hispanic women. He did have one Black slave, however. And Raniere has the distinction of being one of the few 21st century slave owners in America.
As for backyard shrines, there are some who still worship Raniere and may have shrines dedicated to him. However I doubt there are many in Albany who still follow the Vanguard. Most of them moved away.
His followers liken him to Christ, who in the early days of Christianity, had to keep their devotion and beliefs secret.
Viva Executive Success!
