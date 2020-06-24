With Slave Owners’ Statutes Going Down, Will Raniere Ever Get an Albany Statue?

As readers of Frank Report know, Keith Raniere was NOT sentenced yesterday. He was scheduled to be sentenced months back on June 23, 2020. Then coronavirus set in and the date was postponed. By the way, Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis was prepared to sentence Vanguard on June 23rd, via Zoom but Raniere did not consent. A defendant has the right to be sentenced in person. This may have been a smart move. In person, Raniere might be able to make an impassioned plea for leniency and persuade supporters to come and speak on his behalf. By requiring an in person sentencing, it also would require his many victims to come to Brooklyn and appear in person to address the judge to ask for a long sentence.

With Zoom, it is a lot easier for victims to make a statement regarding sentencing. They can do so from their homes. Hundreds could sign up on Zoom without even having to spend a dime or expend effort to travel to court to lambast Raniere.

In addition, on Zoom, the eloquent Vanguard himself would be unable to look the judge directly in the eye and tell him why he has been unjustly convicted.

Meantime Saratoga Flash News, a Facebook page dedicated to announcing news and events in the Saratoga and Albany area, made an interesting announcement yesterday as follows:

Yes, today was slated to be Keith Raniere’s sentencing but that event has been postponed to a future (TBA) date. Meanwhile, we have found no truth to the rumor that the new statue in front of Albany’s City Hall will be that of The Vanguard, Mr Raniere. Additional rumors of private backyard shrines that honor him throughout the 518 [area code] continue to be heard, however. *** The present statute in front of Albany City Hall is that of Philip John Schuyler [1733 –1804]. It is a bronze statue by sculptor J. Massey Rhind and was erected in 1925. Schuyler was a general in the American Revolution and a United States Senator from New York. He was born in Albany and helped throw the British out of America. As senator, he voted to ratify the US Constitution.

This month, Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan signed an executive order for the statue to be removed and given to a “museum or other institution for future display with appropriate historical context”, due to Schuyler’s ownership of slaves.

The statue was requested by the mayor of Schuylerville, New York, who suggested that it be relocated to Schuyler House, at the Saratoga National Historical Park.

The Statute of Philip John Schuyler [Photo by UpstateNYer.]