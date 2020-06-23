Tear it down? The Bronze statue of George Washington on the front steps of Federal Hall in Wall Street, Manhattan, New York City. Photo Tim Clayton via Getty Images)

The Politics of Defunding the Police and the Leftist Insurrection

June 23, 2020

Instead of focusing on defending our Nation, our institutions and quite literally “our property and our safety,” politicians in DC and across the country seem to be “focused on attacking the police, and coming up with federal regulation to track what they’re doing, as if that’s the problem,”

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said in a recent statement,  “We are facing an insurrection.”

Tom Fitton: FBI looked for excuses to target Trump's team | Fox News
“They don’t want to defund the police, they want to erase the police. The bill that Pelosi is promoting, is an anti-police bill that shovels money to their leftist allies,” Fitton stated in last week’s Weekly Update.

It is one, as Fitton argues, compounded by political forces in Congress which  “want to give over your policing over to the leftists who are trying to destroy the police.”

In other words, “a power grab to replace institutions either completely or with people who share their agenda.”

As Fitton outlines, Pelosi’s “Police Reform Bill” – H.R. 7210 (which you may read here) gives “La Raza, the ACLU and other “radical left groups a specific role in accrediting police departments.”

Under this new legislation, “the police are now going to be answerable to the deep staters who have been trying destroy Donald Trump.”

Furthermore, “the DOJ and FBI and all those other agencies who abused the civil rights of Trump and other innocent Americans based on their political beliefs, are now going to be running the police departments under these reforms.” 

This would be in effect the federal government taking over local policing, which is precisely what the deep staters have desired for years.

While our “nation’s institutions are failing the police, and failing the citizenry,” – “the violent left is going to push everywhere there is weakness, ” Fitton continues. “Where you see those statues being pulled down, that is the result of political decisions not to protect public and private property.”

Moreover, Fitton argues, if you’re convinced that the political ruckus related to the removal of statues and the proposed renaming of military installations “is limited to the confederacy,” think again. “They [The Left] hate America… they believe our constitution is as corrupt as the confederacy. They want to tear apart the constitution … tear down statues of Washington and Jefferson, our founding fathers.” Quite simply, we are living through “an attack on our republic.” 

“I support the police, I stand with the rule of law. so I want you to be skeptical of this police-reform movement,” Fitton concludes.

About the author

View All Posts

Correspondent

2 Comments

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

  • The only thing I have to say about defunding the police, is that it isn’t going to happen. There might be ‘optical’ changes in the way they appear to be funded, but that’s all. There will be some efforts made to appease their critics, by making things look different, but nothing of any significance will change regarding the actual amount of money invested in them. If anything, it will increase.

    You might as well be talking about defunding the military, which isn’t going to happen either.

    Reply

  • Last night Tucker Carlson made a brilliant comment.
    This insurrection has nothing to do with police brutality.
    The riots and tearing down of statues is nothing less than a Communist attempt to overthrow American society and destroy our freedoms and liberties.
    The Communists are working from the same playbook they used in Russia and China.
    Unless the American people stand up and vote Republican in the upcoming election the future looks very grim.

    Tucker: Why mobs are tearing down America’s monuments
    These aren’t protests. This is a totalitarian political movement and someone needs to save us from it.

    Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: