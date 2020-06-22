White Racist Rant or True Depiction of Conditions in CHAZ?

Thanks to Shadow State, we have the transcript of an anonymous White man [I think he is White] whose face we can see and voice we can hear in a YouTube video. He makes some alarming statements about CHOP or CHAZ, the six block occupied zone in Seattle, Washington.

On June 8, Seattle police boarded up and abandoned the east precinct police station. That night, protesters from Black Lives Matter and Antifa declared ownership of the six-block neighborhood, which is the heart of Seattle’s gay and counter-culture district.

They named their conquered territory the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” or CHAZ. It is densely filled with businesses and apartment buildings. CHAZ now claims all of it. There are an estimated 30,000 residents.

No laws or rules apply except the rule of force by the occupiers. No police are allowed inside the occupied area.

The mainstream media is celebrating the forced takeover of this section of Seattle, as is the mayor and the council, calling it a summer of love style festival. Seattle’s Democrat Mayor, Jenny Durkan, along with Democrat Gov. Jay Inslee, emphasize the “peaceful” nature of the forced occupation.

Media crews that arrive by day see barbecues in the street, children making street art and people walking dogs. The “No Cop Co-Op,” distributes meat and fresh vegetables. Occupiers started “farms” to grow lettuce and herbs. One farm is for “black and indigenous folks” only.

Donations from outside have poured in, supplying the camp with food and supply stations.

CHAZ’s overlord occupiers, ranging from several hundred to 10,000 depending on the day and hour, with many openly armed, control the neighborhood. At night, a whole different side of CHAZ emerges.

There was a murder Saturday.

Seattle Police Officers Guild President Michael Solan said, “Violence has now besieged the area known as CHOP, and it is no longer the summer of love, it’s the summer of chaos. And, early this morning, that violence was raw and real, where one of our community members lost their life, and police are still not allowed into that area, and were prevented [from] providing that police service to the area to locate victims and/or render aid.”

Solan said that officials in Seattle have failed “the reasonable community of Seattle to enforce the rule of law.”

Seattle’s Chief of Police Carmen Best said, ‘There are rapes going on inside this area right now. Our number one response times have tripled in the area. They’ve gone from just over five minutes to about 18 minutes. Rapes, robberies and all sorts of violent accident have been occurring in the area they we’re not able to get to.”

Anyway you look at it, it is a unique thing, that a group of people, whatever their intentions, should take over an area with thousands of people living in it in America.

To put it in perspective: Suppose a group took over your neighborhood. Just took it over by force and threw out the police and the government and became the new government. And outside of your neighborhood, the rest of the country had law and order provided by a government where the people elected the officials and in your neighborhood, the people who took over were your new government.

And you had no choice.

How would you feel?

Those who sympathize with CHOP mainly don’t live there. So I ask those who sympathize with CHOP, would they consent to having an unknown group, one they do not necessarily sympathize with, come into their neighborhood and take it over?

Below is one man’s view.

Take it with a grain of salt. Maybe he is exaggerating or maybe he is giving us a real insight as to what is happening in CHOP.

Either way, whether it is the truth or whether this is a White racist, homophobic rant or White fear-imagination of what things would be like, but are not, it is worth reading, just to understand a perspective from someone who adamantly opposes CHOP, and calls it a concentration camp.

It is my understanding people can leave CHOP, so it is not exactly a prison camp. But for those who live there and cannot afford to live elsewhere, what is it really like? Are they able to live their lives as they wish, or are they intimidated into silence and fear?

By An Older White Guy

This is very urgent.

I have a friend of mine who I have had on Facebook for three years. He lives in Seattle, Washington. He is one person that is stuck with 8,000 American citizens in a six block long, densely populated area, and he says after I put this on air, he has to delete his Facebook because of Antifa or any of them and they’re going house to house now, kicking in doors and harassing people.

He says after I make this statement to tell the world what is going on in the concentration camp that is now set up on American soil by Antifa and Black Lives Matter, he said he has to delete his Facebook and get it out and actually destroy his phone because if they find out that he’s in contact with people outside, they’ll kill him or beat him up.

Now, he has witnessed, he said, Antifa, these sissy liberals cross-dressing, sissy liberals with Black Lives Matter thugs by their side are going door to door, kicking the door in. They’re not knocking. They’re kicking in the door and while people are in their homes, they’re telling people to pay them reparations, to give them money. They’re looting their houses while the people, watching the kids scream, and there’s nothing they can do.

Today alone 4,000 calls to the police department came and the police can’t do nothing about it because the liberal mayor won’t let them.

Meanwhile men and women and children are being sodomized and raped by these liberal sissies. This is all very real and it’s going on today in an American city that has been overtaken by terrorists and if they can get by with one city, they’re gonna do it again.

My friend said that he witnessed, looking out his apartment, he has a small apartment, he looks down and he sees rows of men. Some are dressed as women. Queens with Black Lives Matter, black men coming up to people’s houses and if you resist, they’ll beat the crap out of you.

Many people are bleeding today in their houses. Many people have lost everything in their houses. They’re made to pay reparations and money, what little they have, is gone and your pride is next.

My friend said he witnessed, he heard a man scream. He was with his wife and children and the man told them to get out. They overpowered him and they raped him in front of his wife and children.

That’s what’s going on in America. He said he heard the black guy saying, “we’re doing to you what you have done to us for years.”

This is Antifa; this is the real Black Lives Matter. Woe unto you, churches and you businesses today, donating money to Black Lives Matter.

They could care less about any other black person but themselves. They are wreaking havoc and injustice in America. We have a Nazi concentration camp going on in the United States right now and we need to do something about it.

Trump needs to send in the federal troops because these aren’t Americans anymore. When you take over our land, you take over our cities, our people, you throw the government out, then throw the police out, you are no longer in America.

We have eight to 9 thousand people trapped in a city. Stuff that only movies are made of. “Trapped in New York City.” It’s actually a live event today; things are getting worse and the more this goes on, the more these little freaks think it’ll be alright to do it in Jacksonville or in Cleveland or in Texas, and they’re getting ready to do it.

They’re trying to hit small town USA. President Trump withstood an overthrow of the government by the Democrat liberals. And the collusion by the Democratic liberals; it has been made comments for the last three years, that the Democrats want power by any means and they’re getting it. This is a democratic run riot with liberals running around cross-dressing, many women, and Black Lives Matter who have always wanted to get a little payback.

Now they have a city in the grips of their hands and police on every street corner, but can’t go in, and a democratic, liberal mayor says they’re just having a festival. They may be having a festival, but the people stuck in their homes are being tortured and abused and we won’t know the full implications until it’s all over and people start coming out and telling “I was raped.” “I was robbed.” “I was beat up.” “My daughter was killed.”

Things are going on in that city and we need to know what’s going on. We are in a crisis in America. It’s getting out of hand and it’s got to stop, my fellow Americans and Patriots. Do not wait for these thugs and liberals to come down your neighborhood. You need to go to them.

Shalom everybody. It’s getting very dangerous out there. America, we’ve been invaded. We’ve been actually taken over by hostile forces.

Never in my life would I ever thought. Had China did it, Russia did it, Cuba did it, it would be open ended war. Even if Islamic radicals came here and did that, it would be open war, but yet we got liberal thugs out there now under the guise of Black Lives Matter hurting people, taking over a city and it’s just one city, one city at a time.

I’m serious. This is getting bad. Just because you’re at home right now and you feel peace and you can watch the TV and you’re not hearing the winds of war, the winds of war are there and you can’t see the smoke; you can smell it. It’s getting closer and closer and by the time we wake up and do something about it, it is going to be too late.

This country’s already divided, has been divided. Any sympathy that the Black Lives Matter, or even the black cause had won in the last six years, went right out the window because this is not what Martin Luther King or anybody was truly about…

End of White Guy’s ‘Rant’

Is this too wild to believe?

Here are some excerpts from Andy Ngo for the New York Post. Ngo is a journalist who went undercover inside CHOP for five days to investigate:

… I witnessed a continuing experiment in anarchy, chaos and brute-force criminality…. Crime has surged inside and outside the zone….

On Thursday, police arrested Robert James after he left the CHAZ. He is accused of sexually assaulting a deaf woman who was lured inside a tent. The same day, former city council candidate Isaiah Willoughby was arrested on suspicion of starting the arson attack on the East Precinct June 12….

…. masked protesters stole city property — barricades, fencing and more — to create makeshift barriers. These barriers became the official border checkpoints in and out of CHAZ. They were later fortified with additional layers of security: more blockades and 24-hour guards.

….“security” for CHAZ…. wear patches signaling they’re part of the Puget Sound John Brown Gun Club, a far-left militia-type organization….

The head of CHAZ’s security is a short female named “Creature.” …. Some of them openly carry rifles, handguns, batons or knives….. Signs posted all over their base declares: “NO PHOTOS. NO VIDEOS.”….

CHAZ …. developed a complex code of conduct…. those in the garden area, who are mostly white, need to make sure they do not “recolonize” the space….

…. those who have naturally risen to the top have done so with force or intimidation….. rapper Raz Simone, real name Solomon Simone, patrols CHAZ …. with an armed entourage. Simone, originally from Georgia, has an arrest record for child cruelty and other charges. He usually conducts his patrols carrying a long semi-auto rifle and sidearm…. no one is willing to stand up to him and his group.

…. Independent Los Angeles-based journalist Kalen D’Ameida recorded Simone and his crew ….. He was spotted by one of Simone’s men, who manhandled him and demanded he turn over his mobile device. Simone’s team chased D’Ameida and tried to drag him to the security tent. He escaped by hiding in a construction site outside CHAZ until police responded to his 911 call.

Those unfortunate enough to have homes or businesses within CHAZ — an estimated 30,000 residents — have no say over their new overlords. Residents have discreetly voiced their concerns to local media. Gunshots and “screams of terror” at night have been reported….

Every business and property inside CHAZ has been vandalized with graffiti. Most messages say some variation of “Black Lives Matter” or “George Floyd,” but other messages call for the murder of police. Most businesses are boarded up…..

…. last Sunday night, around 100 angry protesters sprinted toward a nearby auto repair shop to “rescue” a comrade who had been detained….. According to the police report, the store’s owner, John McDermott, stopped Richard Hanks after he allegedly broke into the business, stole property and tried to start a fire. The owner and his son said they called police “multiple times” but cops and firefighters never responded….

Rioters from CHAZ broke down the gate to the business lot and began rushing the owner….

One station … distributes …. political ideology of Antifa. In one manual titled, “Blockade, Occupy, Strike Back,” instructions show how to … make rudimentary “bombs” using light bulbs and paint.

Another booklet …. features short essays on why police, capitalism and the state must be destroyed by any means necessary, including through violence…..

On Monday, a masked Antifa militant pointed me out to her comrades and tried to assemble a mob. I left before I could be injured…..

Despite the pleas from those who live and work inside Capitol Hill…. Seattle’s city council has determined that CHAZ should continue….

***

Would you like your neighborhood to become the next CHAZ?

