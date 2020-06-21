MK10ART: Raniere, Allison Mack and the Creepy Chinese and Allied Leftist Liars – Our Nation’s True Enemies

I don’t know if there is a better artist today than MK10ART. Her work, on the topics of the day, and her niche – of the monstrous Nxivm cult – are masterpieces that can only be understood by examining the body of her work.
Today, I will present several of her recent paintings and sketches.
As usual, I will first present the picture by Mk10ART, followed by her comments, followed by *** then my comments in bold.
Some sources claim that #bikersfortrump will be retaking Seattle’s #chaz anarchy zone on July 4th.
True or false?
***
Is it just me or does that biker look like Abraham Lincoln?
NY Nurse turned investigative journalist reveals what really happened on the front lines of treating patients during this #covid #Coronavirus crisis
***
This is certainly worth a view on Youtube. There are plenty of people who think that some of the stats have been manipulated. However, I would nevertheless advise elderly and people with underlying medical conditions to take every precaution to avoid getting Covid-19.
https://frankreport.com/2020/06/15/has-waning-western-influence-caused-the-council-on-foreign-relations-to-lose-its-allegiance-to-the-western-world/
***
This painting was inspired by a post on Frank Report.
While I think it is true that police reform is required, I do not think that abolishing the police, or taking a lot of their budget [defunding] and giving it to far-leftist political groups is wise. If you are going to defund, why not give it back to the taxpayers?
Reform is needed, however. Like taking away riot gear and military props and changing the rules on the use of deadly force. And the return to the friendly policeman, the peace officer, the protector of our neighborhoods, to the extent that this is possible.
And the use of common sense. Everyone does not need to be arrested, all the time. Just to fill up prisons.
It is also necessary to reform prosecutors who work hand-in-glove with the incarceration nation approach to law enforcement.
I would certainly consent to defunding prosecutors. And taking away their immunity. Maybe they should wear body cams too.
In any event, as the article suggests, the anti-police factions – those who want to invest in the destabilization of America – seem to have been waiting for the next George Floyd to happen before it happened. They knew it would happen. And they sprung into action with breakneck speed when George Floyd was murdered. So how can we avoid any more George Floyd events without turning the nation over to communist far-leftist beings who would convert our nation into something akin to China?
And then the police will come back with a virulence, just like China, where no protests are allowed.
Facebook faces legal action for censoring conservative opinions. Facebook also supports murderer Amanda Knox.
http://www.bing.com/amp/s/www.mercurynews.com/2020/06/17/justice-dept-proposes-rolling-back-protections-for-facebook-google/amp/
https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/facebook-pulls-ad-from-gun-toting-georgia-candidate-taking-on-antifa-big-tech-censorship-of-conservatives-must-end/ar-BB158knL
***
Mark Zuckerberg with a Hitler mustache. He may not be that bad but he has had a ham-handed and sometimes heavy-handed approach to censorship on his platform. However, having seen the trolls on my site, I understand that there is no easy solution to creatures who want to be subversive.
The Fall of Allison Mack Is Still a Mystery
https://frankreport.com/2020/06/10/the-fall-of-allison-mack-is-still-a-mystery/
***
MK10ART is illustrating a story she wrote for Frank Report. Portrayed here are Allison Mack and her ex-boyfriend Chad Krowchuk.
Leftist #msm refuses to report on the many people (mostly black) who were killed in #georgefloyd protests
https://disrn.com/news/the-16-people-who-have-died-in-the-riots-following-george-floyds-death/
https://m.theepochtimes.com/17-people-have-died-in-protests-following-george-floyds-killing_3379383.html.
***
If all lives matter, or even if just Black Lives Matter, how can anyone justify the violent protest of the death of one man at the cost of the deaths of 17 people?
#AllisonMack tried to use Scientology in her defense.Read more at Frankreport.com
Kristin Kreuk Had Much Larger Role in Nxivm Than She Admits
https://frankreport.com/2020/06/16/mk10art-kristin-kreuk-had-much-larger-role-in-nxivm-than-she-admits/
***
This is a painting by MK10ART that shows the gruesome branding table. Around the table are [back] Allison Mack, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Nicki Clyne. And in front Lauren Salzman and Keith Raniere.
Kristin Kreuk Had Much Larger Role in Nxivm Than She Admits
https://frankreport.com/2020/06/16/mk10art-kristin-kreuk-had-much-larger-role-in-nxivm-than-she-admits/
***
We have debated at length the role Kristin Kreuk had in Nxivm. MK10ART sees it differently than me, believing she had a nefarious role in the cult. I am inclined, after due deliberation, to give Kreuk the benefit of the doubt.
A very striking sketch of Kreuk and quite sinister, nevertheless.
Allison Mack was going to be the celebrity face of Nxivm like Tom Cruise is for Scientology. Nxivm copied Scientology in many ways.
Watch here https://youtu.be/aZh7aeVkFso#esp #jness #watercolorpainting
Half of Facebook’s Censorship Board Has Ties to George Soros
https://frankreport.com/2020/06/09/half-of-facebooks-censorship-board-has-ties-to-george-soros/
And Judicial Watch report
https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/soros-judicial-watch-special-report-open-society-foundations-2018/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=weekly+update&utm_term=members&utm_content=20200606000526
When the leaders of #Brazil dared to congratulate the new president of #Taiwan. A sudden unexplained water shortage hit millions of people in Sao Paulo (during the worst part of #Coronavirus pandemic) China owns multiple infrastructures in Brazil, including the water company that serves Sao Paulo.
Learn more here https://youtu.be/Ks7Zz-KpAJo
***
Another important video, where our enemy, the Chinese Communist Party, and all its hidden allies are alleged to be quite capable of doing anything to anyone to fulfill their ruthless and totalitarian ideals.
Why is nobody protesting that?
In any event, MK10ART is brilliant, thought-provoking, and succeeds as a true artist. She makes us think and brings us deep into the recesses of the subconscious, as we ponder the topics she presents with her artwork and intuit truths from her art as well, which is the goal of all great art.
Beautiful and intelligently portrayed. Bravo, MK10