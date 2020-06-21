MK10ART: Raniere, Allison Mack and the Creepy Chinese and Allied Leftist Liars – Our Nation’s True Enemies

I don’t know if there is a better artist today than MK10ART. Her work, on the topics of the day, and her niche – of the monstrous Nxivm cult – are masterpieces that can only be understood by examining the body of her work.

Today, I will present several of her recent paintings and sketches.

To see her collection, visit https://www.instagram.com/mk10art/

As usual, I will first present the picture by Mk10ART, followed by her comments, followed by *** then my comments in bold.

Some sources claim that #bikersfortrump will be retaking Seattle’s #chaz anarchy zone on July 4th.

True or false?

#penandink

#penandinkdrawing #bikersfortrump2020 #bikersfortrump

***

Is it just me or does that biker look like Abraham Lincoln?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

NY Nurse turned investigative journalist reveals what really happened on the front lines of treating patients during this #covid #Coronavirus crisis

https://youtu.be/TXx8g0wFgMY

#cuomovirus #covid2020 #ccpvirus

#deepstate

***

This is certainly worth a view on Youtube. There are plenty of people who think that some of the stats have been manipulated. However, I would nevertheless advise elderly and people with underlying medical conditions to take every precaution to avoid getting Covid-19.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

#defundthepolice #defundpolice #ccpvirus #ccp #georgefloyd #antifascist #antifa

https://frankreport.com/2020/06/15/has-waning-western-influence-caused-the-council-on-foreign-relations-to-lose-its-allegiance-to-the-western-world/

***

This painting was inspired by a post on Frank Report.

While I think it is true that police reform is required, I do not think that abolishing the police, or taking a lot of their budget [defunding] and giving it to far-leftist political groups is wise. If you are going to defund, why not give it back to the taxpayers?

Reform is needed, however. Like taking away riot gear and military props and changing the rules on the use of deadly force. And the return to the friendly policeman, the peace officer, the protector of our neighborhoods, to the extent that this is possible.

And the use of common sense. Everyone does not need to be arrested, all the time. Just to fill up prisons.

It is also necessary to reform prosecutors who work hand-in-glove with the incarceration nation approach to law enforcement.

I would certainly consent to defunding prosecutors. And taking away their immunity. Maybe they should wear body cams too.

In any event, as the article suggests, the anti-police factions – those who want to invest in the destabilization of America – seem to have been waiting for the next George Floyd to happen before it happened. They knew it would happen. And they sprung into action with breakneck speed when George Floyd was murdered. So how can we avoid any more George Floyd events without turning the nation over to communist far-leftist beings who would convert our nation into something akin to China?

And then the police will come back with a virulence, just like China, where no protests are allowed.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Facebook faces legal action for censoring conservative opinions. Facebook also supports murderer Amanda Knox.

http://www.bing.com/amp/s/www.mercurynews.com/2020/06/17/justice-dept-proposes-rolling-back-protections-for-facebook-google/amp/

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/facebook-pulls-ad-from-gun-toting-georgia-candidate-taking-on-antifa-big-tech-censorship-of-conservatives-must-end/ar-BB158knL

#facebook #censorship #traitors

***

Mark Zuckerberg with a Hitler mustache. He may not be that bad but he has had a ham-handed and sometimes heavy-handed approach to censorship on his platform. However, having seen the trolls on my site, I understand that there is no easy solution to creatures who want to be subversive.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

The Fall of Allison Mack Is Still a Mystery

https://frankreport.com/2020/06/10/the-fall-of-allison-mack-is-still-a-mystery/

#Nxivm #allisonmack #graphitedrawing #graphiteportrait

***

MK10ART is illustrating a story she wrote for Frank Report. Portrayed here are Allison Mack and her ex-boyfriend Chad Krowchuk.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Leftist #msm refuses to report on the many people (mostly black) who were killed in #georgefloyd protests

https://disrn.com/news/the-16-people-who-have-died-in-the-riots-following-george-floyds-death/

https://m.theepochtimes.com/17-people-have-died-in-protests-following-george-floyds-killing_3379383.html.

***

If all lives matter, or even if just Black Lives Matter, how can anyone justify the violent protest of the death of one man at the cost of the deaths of 17 people?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

***

This is certainly one of MK10ART’s finest paintings in the Keith Raniere series. Here he seems to be channeling L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology. Poor Keith, he was no L. Ron.

Keith’s little cult fell to pieces with his arrest.

L. Ron lived in glory and comfort till the end and his group is still in existence today. Though embattled, it is far from poor and its membership seems to be stable. Its actual membership is unknown.

According to my friend and colleague, Tony Ortega, Scientology’s numbers peaked in the early ’90s with roughly 100,000 members worldwide, but membership has recently dipped to about 20,000.

However, a Scientology spokesperson denies this, claiming the church has “millions of parishioners in 167 nations, a third of whom are in the U.S.”

Current membership in Nxivm, I estimate, is perhaps 100 and most of those are in Mexico.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Kristin Kreuk Had Much Larger Role in Nxivm Than She Admits

https://frankreport.com/2020/06/16/mk10art-kristin-kreuk-had-much-larger-role-in-nxivm-than-she-admits/

#KristinKreuk #burdenoftruth #AllisonMack #keithraniere #Nxivm #nxivmcase #truecrime #smallville #lanalang #NickiClyne #NancySalzman #laurensalzman #markhildreth

***

This is a painting by MK10ART that shows the gruesome branding table. Around the table are [back] Allison Mack, Dr. Danielle Roberts, Nicki Clyne. And in front Lauren Salzman and Keith Raniere.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

#kristinkreuk Kreuk #burdenoftruth #AllisonMack #keithraniere #Nxivm #nxivmcase #truecrime #smallville #lanalang #NickiClyne #NancySalzman #laurensalzman #markhildreth #penandink #ink #art #inksketch #inkdrawing #inkart #inkgirls #inkedgirl #inkaddict

***

We have debated at length the role Kristin Kreuk had in Nxivm. MK10ART sees it differently than me, believing she had a nefarious role in the cult. I am inclined, after due deliberation, to give Kreuk the benefit of the doubt.

A very striking sketch of Kreuk and quite sinister, nevertheless.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________



Allison Mack was going to be the celebrity face of Nxivm like Tom Cruise is for Scientology. Nxivm copied Scientology in many ways.

Allison Mack was going to be the celebrity face of Nxivm like Tom Cruise is for Scientology. Nxivm copied Scientology in many ways.

Watch here #AllisonMack in a #Nxivm recruitment video for the cult in 2014.

https://youtu.be/aZh7aeVkFso #esp #jness #watercolorpainting

#watercolorportrait #watercolorart #watercolours #watercolor

#watercolorportrait #watercolorart #watercolours #watercolor

*** A stunning watercolor of Allison Mack, one of the best I have ever seen. Is she a victim or perpetrator or both? For my part, I have come to see her as more of a victim. Not wholly innocent but as a woman who has been punished enough already. She does not deserve prison time in my opinion. _____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

#georgesorosisevil #georgesorosriots #georgesoros

#facebook

#obamagate

#obama #michelleobama

Half of Facebook’s Censorship Board Has Ties to George Soros https://frankreport.com/2020/06/09/half-of-facebooks-censorship-board-has-ties-to-george-soros/ And Judicial Watch report

https://www.judicialwatch.org/documents/soros-judicial-watch-special-report-open-society-foundations-2018/?utm_source=deployer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=weekly+update&utm_term=members&utm_content=20200606000526 #watercolorportrait #watercolorpainting

***

There are those who think Barrack Obama was the finest president of modern times. He certainly is an elegant man. But there are others who think he is the true Manchurian candidate, a man dedicated to weakening America and serving our enemies.

As for George Soros, there are those who see him as a great philanthropist and others see him as a giant conduit of China and other enemies’ money, whose role – as a servant of greater powers – is to help undermine America. His genius is using money to fund insurrection and discord to upend the American way of life.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

When the leaders of #Brazil dared to congratulate the new president of #Taiwan. A sudden unexplained water shortage hit millions of people in Sao Paulo (during the worst part of #Coronavirus pandemic) China owns multiple infrastructures in Brazil, including the water company that serves Sao Paulo.

Learn more here https://youtu.be/Ks7Zz-KpAJo

***

Another important video, where our enemy, the Chinese Communist Party, and all its hidden allies are alleged to be quite capable of doing anything to anyone to fulfill their ruthless and totalitarian ideals.

Why is nobody protesting that?

In any event, MK10ART is brilliant, thought-provoking, and succeeds as a true artist. She makes us think and brings us deep into the recesses of the subconscious, as we ponder the topics she presents with her artwork and intuit truths from her art as well, which is the goal of all great art.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

