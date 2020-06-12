Part 2 The Fall of Allison Mack – With Rare Pictures of Jness and Its Women

This is a great photo essay from glory days of Jness submitted by MK10ART. I have not seen some of these pictures and are a treat for real Nxivm enthusiasts.

By MK10ART

When we left off last time, it was 2006 and the then 24-year-old Allison Mack attended her first Jness class. She was taken there by her Smallville co-star Kristin Kreuk.

Jness was a secretive women’s group, completely made up by the almighty Vanguard aka Keith Raniere. Raniere is now a convicted criminal who is spending the rest of his life in prison.

So powerful was the impact of Jness that a decade after joining, Allison would post this on the #jnessing hashtag on Instagram. The Jnessing hashtag provides a window into the heyday of this secretive group.

Many familiar faces are found on #jnessing

1 Sara Bronfman who is currently on the run after trying to open another program of Keith Raniere – children’s schools called Rainbow Cultural Garden.

2. Sara’s sister Clare enjoying a Jness outing in Mexico with the horses. Did she miss her competitive horse riding that she gave up for Keith?

Children were a focus of Jness – grooming the next generation. Keith Raniere and Jeffrey Epstein shared a similar desire to spire an army of followers. However, Keith took it a step further claiming that his offspring would be an avatar baby.

4. No Nxivm curriculum would be complete without convicted felon Nancy Salzman sharing/indoctrinating women with her NLP.

Of course we cannot forget one of the founders of Jness, the late Pam Cafritz. The woman who lived with Raniere, died of cancer (Keith is suspected to have poisoned her). As she lay dying of the disease, Keith made sure all of her money was willed to him. Even after death he stole her body from the hospital, claiming that he was going to have to cryogenically presserved. To this day, no one knows where her body is. Allison Mack’s spouse, Nicki Clyne was a card-carrying member of Jness as well, naturally A familiar face from Ireland, Kim Constable, was also an avid Jness follower (middle row, 2nd from left). Nancy Salzman again front row right. . Jness in Vancouver as well as US and Mexico

