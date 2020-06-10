Shadow: Marxist Democratic Party Wants to Usher in Totalitarian State

The ‘Execrable’ Shadow State has a lot to say to readers, some of them, perhaps, concerned about the direction things are taking these days. Frank Report does not necessarily endorse the views of any of its contributors, but believes we should publish a diversity of opinions and let readers judge for themselves. For those who demand the right to free speech only for themselves and rage at opinions they do not agree with: Do not get enraged. Offer a rebuttal.

By Execrable Shadow State

If you ever pray, pray now.

Pray for your liberties.

Pray for your rights.

Pray for your family.

Pray for your future.

Pray for the US Constitution.

Pray for America, the last, best hope for mankind.

And remember that God helps those who help themselves.

Work to reelect Donald Trump and elect a Republican Congress that puts America First.

The COVID shutdown was a conspiracy by the Democratic Governors and the Deep State to tank the economy and remove Donald Trump from the Presidency. All for a virus equivalent to the annual flu.

The nationwide riots are a scheme to create so much chaos that the Marxist Democratic Party can usher in a Totalitarian State and you can kiss your freedoms goodbye.

As I write this, gang-bangers are roaming the streets of Chicago and other major US cities with AK-47 assault rifles while Politically Correct politicians are paralyzed.

On a conference call with 50 aldermen, Raymond Lopez of the city’s 15th ward told Mayor Lori Lightfoot that parts of the Back of the Yards and Brighton Park neighborhoods in his ward had become “a virtual warzone.”

Lopez said there are people among protesters of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis who “are here to antagonize and incite, and you’ve got them all pumped tonight, today.”

“They’re not going to go to bed at 8 o’clock. They’re going to turn their focus on the neighborhoods,” he said. “I’ve got gang-bangers with AK-47s walking around right now, just waiting to settle some scores. What are we going to do, and what do we tell residents, other than good faith people stand up? It’s not going to be enough.”

Lightfoot didn’t answer and attempted to move to the next alderman.

“It’s not something you ignore. This is a question that I have,” Lopez said.

Lighfoot said, “I think you’re 100% full of shit, is what I think.”

Lopez replied “Fuck you, then. Who are you to tell me I’m full of shit? Maybe you should come out and see what’s going on.”

In an interview with WBBM, Lopez said many of his ward’s key businesses were looted or burned down. They included two Walgreens stores, restaurants and a strip mall. A post office was looted, and many people in the area haven’t received mail for a week.

https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/chicago-mayor-lawmaker-looted-ward-dont-know-sh/

Chicago’s Communist Mayor Lori Lightfoot gets exposed as a Fool and a Criminal

Ingraham: Choreographing chaos

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x6-eeqMVabQ

[Editor’s note: Shadow lives in Chicago.]

Judges Help Free Over 230 Illegal Aliens, Including Rapists, Murderers, Sex Offenders

In the last month, federal judges have ordered the release of more than 230 illegal aliens in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody — over 65 percent have either criminal convictions or are accused of crimes.

Since the beginning of the Chinese coronavirus crisis, federal judges have ordered the release of 429 illegal aliens — 327 of which have been convicted or accused of crimes.

Even as states started lifting lockdown orders, federal judges freed from ICE custody 237 illegal aliens since May 6. About 156 of those illegal aliens freed from custody have been convicted or accused of crimes.

San Francisco, California, officials released 89 illegal aliens. Eighty-seven have been accused or convicted of CRIMES such as attempted murder, burglary, domestic violence, drunk driving, homicide, kidnapping, lewd acts with a minor, and robbery.

In San Diego, California, 91 illegal aliens have been released. Twelve of those have been accused or convicted of aggravated assault, burglary, drug possession, and drunk driving.

Other cities seeing mass release include:

56 illegal aliens released in Los Angeles, California — 47 of which have been accused or convicted of assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, child cruelty, homicide, and juvenile sex offenses.

57 illegal aliens released in Boston, Massachusetts — 54 of which have been accused or convicted of assault, child abuse, domestic violence, drug trafficking, and rape.

53 illegal aliens released in New York City, New York — 51 of which have been accused or convicted of assault, cruelty toward a child, drug possession, drunk driving, sexual assault, and rape.

29 illegal aliens released in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 28 of which have been accused or convicted of assault, drug trafficking, and voluntary manslaughter.

25 illegal aliens released in Detroit, Michigan — 23 of which have been accused or convicted of assault, domestic violence, homicide, and drunk driving.

10 illegal aliens released in Chicago, Illinois — eight of which have been accused or convicted of homicide, possession of a controlled substance, and theft.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/08/jfederal-judges-help-free-over-230-illegal-aliens-in-last-month-including-rapists-murderers-sex-offenders/

California is now a de facto one party state.

In 2016 California enacted an Open Primary system that eliminated the Republican Party from the general election.

Kamala Harris was elected Senator over Loretta Sanchez another Democrat. There was no Republican candidate!

2016 United States Senate election in California

Candidate Kamala Harris Loretta Sanchez

Party Democratic Democratic

Popular vote 7,542,753 4,701,417

Percentage 61.6% 38.4%

For the first time since direct elections to the Senate began after the passage of the Seventeenth Amendment in 1913, no Republican appeared on the general election ballot for U.S. Senate in California. The highest Republican finisher in the primary won only 7.8 percent of the vote, and the 10 Republicans only won 27.9 percent of the vote among them

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2016_United_States_Senate_election_in_California

California has also legalized “ballot harvesting.”

Ballot collecting, also called ballot harvesting by opponents, is the gathering and submitting of absentee or mail-in voter ballots by volunteers or workers.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ballot_collection

Welcome to the Soviet of Seattle!

Anti-Fa Communists have seized a chunk of Seattle and they are arming Red Guards to man the barricades!

Report: Antifa Seeks Armed Volunteers to Hold Seized Ground in Seattle

Antifa is reportedly seeking armed volunteers to take turns manning barricades and holding ground that protesters have seized within Seattle city limits.

The Gateway Pundit reports Antifa set up an “autonomous zone” that includes six square blocks they seized in Seattle. They are reportedly “advocating for ‘folks with firearms’ to take shifts defending the barricades” around the six blocks.

CODEPINK

@codepink

This was Seattle last night, after Seattle PD abandoned what’s being called the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”

Without police, the zone has turned into a peaceful George Floyd memorial filled with art, positivity & love.

Let this be a reminder– police are the real instigators.

Medium reports the alleged seizure of the city blocks was followed by a list of 30 demands for the City Council and Seattle Mayor.

The first two center on abolishing the Seattle Police Department

Demand one states:

The Seattle Police Department and attached court system are beyond reform. We do not request reform, we demand abolition. We demand that the Seattle Council and the Mayor defund and abolish the Seattle Police Department and the attached Criminal Justice Apparatus. This means 100% of funding, including existing pensions for Seattle Police. At an equal level of priority we also demand that the city disallow the operations of ICE in the city of Seattle.

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/10/report-antifa-seeks-armed-volunteers-to-hold-seized-ground-in-seattle/

Philly cops drag mask-less man off bus.

Black Lives Matter Demands Boston Spend $15M on Summer Jobs for Illegal Aliens

The Boston, Massachusetts, chapter of Black Lives Matter (BLM) is asking that $15 million in American taxpayer money be spent on providing summer jobs to illegal aliens.

In a list of demands posted by the BLM Boston, the organization demands the city spend millions on creating thousands of summer jobs — some of which would be given to 14 to 22-year-old illegal aliens:

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/06/09/black-lives-matter-demands-boston-spend-15m-on-summer-jobs-for-illegal-aliens/

The Rise of the Left Wing Rage Mobs

America is becoming like Communist China and North Korea

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fv6Y3a4BV6E

The world has turned Upside Down.

Allison Mack and Nicki Clyne should both face immigration charges. Clyne escaped criminal charges altogether!

And in today’s chaos, illegal immigrants accused of serious charges like homicide, rape, child molestation, burglary, and armed robbery are being released while people walking outside without a mask are hassled.

While everyone else was supposed to be “sheltering in place,” hiding under the bed, Lord Obama and his friends were out enjoying 18 holes of golf.

“The rules apply to thee, not to me.”

White farmers are seeing their land expropriated without compensation in South Africa. This does not seem to spark any protests.

Do White Lives Matter?

The Genocide of White Farmers in South Africa

FARMLANDS (2018) | Official Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a_bDc7FfItk

There is an allegation that Black Lives Matter is being used to illegally funnel foreign donations to the Democratic Party and Democratic candidates.

MONEY LAUNDERING: GLOBAL DONATIONS TO BLACKLIVESMATTER.COM FUNNELED TO DNC

Democrats openly conducting illegal money laundering operation in the name of saving black lives

Money Laundering: Global Donations to BlackLivesMatter.com Funneled To DNC

Democrats appear to be raising funds internationally using BlackLivesMatter.com as a money laundering operation in violation of campaign contribution laws.

One just needs to follow the money to reach this conclusion.

Firstly, the Black Lives Matter website bills itself as a “global organization” whose mission is to “eradicate White supremacy.”

Upon clicking the “Donate” button on the Black Lives Matter site, you’re redirected to an ActBlue donations page, which is further revealed in fine print at the bottom of the page.

ActBlue is a “nonprofit technology organization” that “enables Democrats, progressive groups, and nonprofits to raise money on the Internet by providing them with online fundraising software,” according to its Wikipedia page.

ActBlue claims to be tax exempt organization and all donations to it are tax-deductible. The terms and conditions also link to ActBlue and mention “Campaign Finance Laws.”

Where does the ActBlue money go? Just take a look at its 2020 expenditures:

The vast majority of ActBlue’s expenditures go to Democrat or far-left campaign contributions.

The Federal Election Commission website specifically states that “federal law prohibits contributions, donations, expenditures and disbursements solicited, directed, received or made directly or indirectly by or from foreign nationals in connection with any election — federal, state or local.”

Is ActBlue really a charitable organization?

Or simply an illegal funding arm of the Democratic National Committee?

Perhaps the people who donated to BLM thinking their money would go to helping black communities instead of filling DNC coffers may have an opinion.

https://www.infowars.com/money-laundering-global-donations-to-blacklivesmatter-com-funneled-to-dnc/

