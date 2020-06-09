What’s Going to Happen in November? — 10 Differences Between Democrats and Republicans Shaping of the Nation

The opinions of J. Gary DiLaura are his own and not necessarily the opinions of Frank Report. Still, as a respected law enforcement officer for decades, with a legendary career, he should be heard.

In this time of civil strife, giving voice to different sides of hotly debated topics seems appropriate to me.

DiLaura, lest anyone doubt his law enforcement chops, played a major role in the investigation and arrest of Timothy McViegh, set the one year record for arrests of bank robbers in NYC. [This is an old style FBI agent, who actually confronted dangerous and armed criminals with guns]. DiLaura was in real gun fights, high speed chases, surveillance and did top notch investigative work that led to arrests of criminals, terrorist and mobsters.[Guys that fight back].

He played a major role in the investigation that led to the arrest and conviction of John Gotti and other mob figures. There are very few FBI agents ever who can match his track record for bravery. He also trained FBI agents and other law enforcement agents in safety and protocol.

So when you get angry with his opinion, consider where he is coming from and how it must gall him and those like him, who risked their lives to protect others to see their profession as a whole denigrated. That is not to say that there is no reform needed in police [and even more so with prosecutors] but I think at this time the public should listen to many voices, including those in law enforcement, without censorship and without insane anger or – which is also quite common today – faux outrage.

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI, retired

FIRST AND FOREMOST…IN MY OPINION… INSTEAD OF President Trump winning the 2020 ELECTION BY JUST THE LARGEST electoral vote in history, this time, Republicans across the board will win the Presidency (again by record numbers), win back the House and win a super-majority in the Senate as well as most state and local elections.

The differences between the two parties are the biggest differences EVER… the difference between Night and Day, Real and Fantasy, Right and Wrong (Democrats), Up and Down (Democrats), Legal and Illegal (Democrats).

Democrats have lost all sense of reason; they are actually bizarre in their thinking… Joe Biden … President… never happen. He can’t put enough words together to make a sensible sentence… somebody has to write the sentences for him.

Who will do that when he has to meet with Putin, or the Ayatollah or the Chinese President Xi Jinping…huh?

Biden says, “Guess what I just did with China…I just traded an old Nuclear Aircraft Carrier for one of their new surveillance ships called a ‘junk’…pretty smart …huh?”

DIFFERENCES

1-Borders Closed to Illegals versus Borders Open to All

2-Police, Fire and EMTs responding to 911 calls versus Social Workers responding

3-Clean Streets versus California filthy, disease carrying streets

4-Your family afraid to go shopping versus an armed “you” going with them

5-You afraid to go out unarmed versus you must go out armed but still afraid

6-Fossil Fuels versus no Fossil Fuels (Don’t think they are kidding)

7-Commercial planes grounded (Fossil Fuel) versus only those who are “gifted, elite, few”, like AOC, Omar, Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff, can fly…and make new Rules for you to obey

8- A Constitution versus No Constitution

9- Equal Rights to All versus No Guaranteed Rights (only the Rights “they” grant to those they want)

10- Welfare For those in “need ” versus Welfare for those who “want”

Let’s expand a bit on the above;

1- Borders between countries are what defines a country of law and order versus no laws and no order, just chaos. How can you know who is coming into your home…if you don’t have “borders” …property lines… Doors, locks, fences? The same applies to your country’s borders. We want those who deserve to come into the greatest nation in the world and want to improve their lives and build… not destroy. We don’t want countries like Mexico and Cuba flushing their toilets into our country by opening their prison doors and flushing them into our country.

2- The left does not think anything through… they make thoughtless statements with no foundation in the thought. Fire Departments and EMTs will not go into ANY situation UNLESS they have police backup… Police with guns, clubs and mace. Think this through…let’s say you reduce the police budget by eliminating the police from serving Harlem, S. Bronx and Brownsville but not the rest of NYC… Because you want Social Workers to help you. The rest of the Big Apple gets the police and all that comes with the police. I use those areas because most of Harlem, S. Bronx and Brownsville, Brooklyn are minority… Brownsville was 90% black and the most dangerous part of NY (when I was there as an FBI Agent).

Five large black males (I use black males because 90% of the crime committed to minorities is by minorities, in minority communities) so if you live in Harlem, South Bronx or Brownsville Brooklyn, the five males kicking in your door will be black… and who will you call?

Calls like that are defined as police calls, “first”…then fire, then EMT… the dispatcher will not send fire or EMTs or social workers into a police call …without the freaking police…morons!

3- These conditions exist in every Sanctuary City that ignorant politicians have allowed to exist…it is actually defined as criminal negligence and could result in manslaughter charges being brought against those who allow those illegal Sanctuary Cities to exist, in their imaginary minds. There are, by Federal Law, NO SANCTUARY cities in the United States of America! Enough said!

4- Some of us have been doing that since Hussein Obama became the President of Lawlessness!

5- Even the left needs no explanation of that.

6- Would you want a person like AOL who, as a 30 year old US Congresswoman, who doesn’t know what a garbage disposal is, doesn’t understand the Constitution, has no idea how important fossil fuel is to her very existence, believes the world …that’s what she says…yes the world, will end in another 10 years, if “she,” and other morons like her,(Democarps) don’t ELIMINATE fossil fuels completely. Guess what… some of you did allow her to help run your country (the Bronx). The first thing she did was to stop Amazon from bringing 25,000 high paying ($150,000) jobs to the Bronx. She is capable of anything…in my opinion…she is nuts…certifiable crazy, or mentally challenged!!

7- Without the use of fossil fuels, America will come to a complete stop; crash! We will be overrun by every country that has a fossil fuel tank, bomber, ship, or truck! There is nothing in the world that can replace fossil fuel. Most oil rich countries use fossil fuel for everything. Even if the US eliminated use of fossil fuels, it would not make a pimple on the world’s fossil fuel’s ass! The only real alternative to fossil fuel power plants is nuclear and we all know what the geniuses like left wing Democraps Cuomo, AOC, Pelosi ,Schumer (nobody really knows what Schumer thinks because his opinions are based upon whatever the Democrat majority wants him to believe and say…you know.. “me too”).

8- We have a Constitutional Republic, where we all, winners and losers, are guaranteed equal rights. The Dems want NO Constitution that guarantees any “rights” to the losers… they want to make all the laws, as the winners, (remember Speaker Pelosi said after Obama’s election… “We won, we get to make the Rules”?)

Do you believe she was kidding?

Remember she impeached the President of the United States solely because she could; she had the majority in Congress. There was NO evidence against the President…what crime did he commit? She did it because she could… she controlled the House of Impeachment and no other reason! What do you believe this absolutely insane woman will do if she controls the Presidency, the House and Senate?

9- Our Constitution, by many Amendments, guarantees all citizens to be treated equally no matter who wins and leads. That’s how a Constitutional Republic works. That’s not what the Democrats want… they won’t come out and admit it like Bernie Sanders but what they want is Socialism with one ruler instead of a leader-president and absolutely …no cumbersome Constitution!

10- Welfare is meant for those who cannot work, not for those who just don’t want to work. Everyone would extend a helping hand, but no one wants to take on a freeloader and that is exactly what we have become, a nation of freeloaders who just won’t work. There is no work incentive. They can stay home, live off their girlfriend who has three kids and collect up to $67,000 in California and $47,000 in New York! Why work?

We have to change that. How… all the common sense things the left has lost… drug tests, proof of disability…real proof of a real disability, proof they are seeking employment but most of all…LIMITS! A lifetime limit and a short term limit. Then you are done with welfare!

It was never intended to be a three-generation career. Then they will have no time to protest!

