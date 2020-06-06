Will Bill Gates ID2020 Project Eliminate Suffering or Achieve New World Order Tyranny? 

Frank Dux is a businessman, martial artist, teacher, author and former intelligence operative. He wrote the Secret Man [Harper Collins]. The 1988 film Bloodsport is based on his life.By Frank Dux

Until now, no other organization was better at identifying and tracking people than Communist China. With 1.5 billion people, it only makes sense that the Chinese Communist Party figured out how.

In the past couple of years, China’s ability to do so grew exponentially with the help of Microsoft and Google.

It stands to reason that if China and the ideological progeny of Bill Gates can keep track of 1.5 billion, why not 7 billion worldwide?

China uses biometrics and facial recognition software to track its residents. However, this approach would be difficult in underdeveloped parts of the world that does not have the infrastructure for electronic surveillance.

Bill Gates wants to vaccinate every person on the planet by having created the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), a Non-Governmental Organization dedicated to that goal. By vaccinating every person on Earth, logically, this provides the potential to be able to ID and keep track of all the people on the planet.

China, being a totalitarian government, can do it more easily than more democratically governed countries.

GAVI [GAVI, officially Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public–private global health partnership with the goal of increasing vaccines in poor countries. It was founded by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation] cannot necessarily use the resources of China in its quest; but, when it comes to third world countries, no other organization has more influence than the United Nations.

As such, Bill Gates, through GAVI, has enlisted the aid of the UN to implement mandatory, multiple, biometric identification technologies for infants simultaneous to its efforts to vaccinate them.

The UN, GAVI, and other special interest organizations openly express how they are working together to have the ability to regulate birth and control future generations around the globe while vaccinating and identifying each person contacted.

Without being granted such Certificate Of Vaccination ID (“COVID?”) an “unregistered vaccinated” individual could potentially find themselves in the same position of those Chinese who are not allowed to survive as an infant and would be denied the ability to do banking, to buy food, to travel, to marry, to hold a job, to obtain housing, or to attend school, denied these basic rights if they are not properly registered in China’s hukou system.

Likewise, with a person “in the system” with a biometric ID it becomes easy for a government and/or NGO to monitor and control that individual, whether by way of credit rating or social credit score as is occurring in China. This practice, which is actually happening now, helps us understand why a forced vaccination program may be considered the first step towards making possible cultural and potentially racial genocide via population control through global tyranny.

China’s President Xi Jinping vowed at G20 Summit, “that China should take the lead in shaping a New World Order” putting him in stark contrast to President Trumps “America First” policy.

https://finance.yahoo.com/ news/chinese-president-xi- jinping-vowed-084654413.html? soc_src=community&soc_trk=fb

Sadly the same multi-nationalist corporate forces vested in China and GAVI are also viewed responsible for turning the highest offices in branches of government into their political weapons.

Tucker Carlson, of Fox News, often talks about how the Obama administration was strategically aligned with the Soros political apparatus (and others like it) where they wantonly engaged in the abuse of power.

By targeting Soros, Obama’s and his Democratic party’s political opponents campaign supporters were subjected to baseless IRS seizures, harassment. In addition, there was the deposing, framing and DOJ malicious prosecution of Carter Page; the DOJ using coercion to obtain an unlawful conviction of General Flynn; the FBI aiding the DNC by its illegal spying on then opposition Presidential candidate Trump and then propagating the Mueller Investigation Russia collusion hoax to unseat the president elect; the manufacture of the US Senate rejected Impeachment hoax; the implementation of Democratic governor state appointments of health officials trained and ordered to make usage of Bill Gates mortality model and statistical data just prior to Covid 19 outbreak that Carlson points out was experimental, flawed, if not intentionally faked to facilitate an otherwise unjustifiable shut down and collapse of what was a booming economy — what political commentators said would determine the assured re-election of President Trump.

Now Trump is being blamed by the media for the rioting and looting being paid for by Soros’ political apparatus.

While others may suggest the motive is to prevent the re-election of Trump, these events misdirect, distract and prevent President Trump’s administration and the general public from derailing the “United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal” on universal identity, which has announced a new identity project in collaboration with the Government of Bangladesh and GAVI.

GAVI reports its impact draws on the strengths of its core partners, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and its claim to play a critical role in primary health care (PHC), bringing the world closer to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), ensuring no one is left behind.

However, no matter how wonderfully philanthropic their announced intentions are, like a benevolent villain out of a James Bond movie, GAVI’s leadership and funding is dependent on Big Pharma vaccine manufacturers that are partnered with sovereign governments hostile to American interests, like China.

GAVI’s strategic partners include private sector foundations, corporate partners, NGOs and advocacy groups funded by Soros and Gates who also fund election campaigns of China-friendly politicians. Several in the past having made significant foreign policy changes that led to the West becoming dependent on China and the World Health Organization. The WHO’s willful misrepresentations of material facts made possible the spread of Covid 19, worldwide, resulting in the shut down of the world economy.

The power elites, like Gates, admittedly invest in the research and patenting of viruses. They are in the business of creating the problem and then the solution—the ability to vaccinate against the virus causing the pandemic, placing them squarely in control over who lives or dies. The power of vaccination determines who rules the world.

Based on immunization efforts conducted by Access to Information (A2I) – a Government of Bangladesh agency – and the Directorate of Health Service (DGHS), with the support of GAVI, the ID2020 project essentially creates a biometric identity system for all the citizens of the world—reminiscent of how the murderous Nazis attempted to do the same thing by having tattooed numbers on the arms of prisoners in Nazi concentration camps corresponding to IBM punch cards.

According to Anir Chowdhury, a policy adviser for A2I, “The Government of Bangladesh recognizes that the design of digital identity systems carries far-reaching implications for individuals’ access to services and livelihoods, and we are eager to pioneer this approach. We are implementing a forward-looking approach to digital identity that gives individuals control over their own personal information, while still building off existing systems and programs.”

Chowdhury made this announcement coincidental to ID2020’s annual summit in September 2019 as a preamble to the COVID-19 pandemic. China’s participation in this project gave it the head start it needed to stockpile personal protective equipment before the pandemic erupted.

Such ideas echo those of the United Nations’ refugee agency, the UNHCR, which has in recent years championed the use of biometric technology to deliver official ID to those who often lack such documentation, as the case with displaced persons with eighty-nine percent of children and adolescents without identification that live in countries supported by GAVI.

More interesting is the fact that ID2020 is in sync with previous events having seen other major organizations, like Accenture and Microsoft commit to biometrics-driven identity projects in support of these same UN goals.

GAVI already takes credit for what it considers to be successes in achieving these goals including the following:

More children survive . The increase in immunization has prevented approximately 13 million deaths and dramatically driven down the incidence of deadly and debilitating infectious diseases.

The increase in immunization has prevented approximately 13 million deaths and dramatically driven down the incidence of deadly and debilitating infectious diseases. Nation building thrives. As children become healthier, they, there families, communities and countries are more able to be economically prosperous and socially stable. For every US$ 1 invested in vaccines in GAVI-supported countries, there is a US$ 54 return in savings from averted illness and broader societal benefits of people living longer, healthier lives. To date, GAVI-supported vaccines have generated more than US$ 150 billion in economic benefits since 2000.

As children become healthier, they, there families, communities and countries are more able to be economically prosperous and socially stable. For every US$ 1 invested in vaccines in GAVI-supported countries, there is a US$ 54 return in savings from averted illness and broader societal benefits of people living longer, healthier lives. To date, GAVI-supported vaccines have generated more than US$ 150 billion in economic benefits since 2000. Global health security improves countries broaden vaccine coverage and improve their health systems — makes them less susceptible and better able to prevent disease outbreaks that pose a threat to people in these countries, protecting millions of others around the world.

However, suggesting totalitarian rule is GAVI’s true agenda, the critics of GAVI and ID2020 point out how the ID2020 project created a coronavirus computer simulation at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore on 18 October 2019, which was sponsored by World Economic Forum (“WEF”) with the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, entities that both advocate vaccinations for everyone while reducing world population for a new world order.

These two concepts were espoused by Adolph Hitler in his bid for creating a new world order that culminated in his regime murdering 20,000,000 souls — eliminating thousand year old communities. Population reduction is among the announced goals of the WEF explains Henry Kissinger, Foreign Secretary in the Nixon Administration

Conservatives and liberals both agree in theory that in order to protect American interests the nation’s leaders must be mindful not to repeat the mistakes of the past. The kind that created the West’s massive dependence on China’s supply chain for consumer goods, government computer systems, weapons parts, and medication and medical equipment.

Only made possible due to concessions during the Clinton administration — while Hillary Clinton served on the board of Walmart, all for the purpose of strengthening China’s position in America’s supply chain.

At least 80% of medication or ingredients for medication as well as medical equipment now comes from China. And China manufactures 90% of America’s antibiotics and perhaps most of the fentanyl that comes into the country both legally and illegally. The potential impacts on health are devastating should China cut off the supply. And the Chinese do not forget. We lost more than 51,000 soldiers during the Korean War, compared to more than a million Chinese, and one of the biggest factors for that difference is that we had penicillin and the Chinese had none.

During the height of COVID-19 epidemic, China’s production apparatus for everything is reported to have almost shut-down, and cargo ships filled with Chinese merchandise were turned away from many harbors all around the world. And yet, without China’s central bank interference, the renminbi’s (RMB) value vis-à-vis the dollar remained stable, at around seven RMB to the dollar, purposely undervalued in order to keep China as the premier exporter of manufactured goods in the world.

China’s economy is still running at 80% of pre-COVID-19 because it recognizes there exist an artificially induced panic among consumers and western nations. This panic has caused the mass media to create a hysteria for vaccines and a shutdown of economies pursuant to dictatorial directives of the Center for Disease Control (CDC). This would also serve to strengthen China’s position in the world market. Meanwhile, China is racing the west to develop a vaccine. This would allow China to save face and increase its stature in the world while capitalizing on the huge profits that such a vaccine could generate.

The danger of forced vaccination stems from the fact no one knows what would be contained in the cocktail of “mini-diseases” injected, and what are the long-term effects, as with all Genetically Modified Organisms (“GMO”’s) and also, one must take into serious consideration China’s horrible record for quality of medicine.

In light of all these facts, GAVI goals are made apparent by the recent pandemic and the group speak advocating forced vaccination, population reduction, and the digital control of every person on earth to achieve a One World Order. To be followed by global financial hegemony, and Full Spectrum Dominance, as the PNAC (Plan for a New American Century) likes to call it.

The Chinese Communist Party announced in 2017 plans to replace the U.S. dollar with the renminbi as the world’s main reserve currency. A strong motive for China to have covertly orchestrated the spread of COVID-19 to 213 countries, was primarily to achieve this end by crashing the West’s stock markets. The power elites and their stooges heavily vested in China predicted a pandemic and then one is delivered gift wrapped in months’ time.

The million dollar question on everyone’s mind is did the GAVI and ID 2020 strategic alliances create or manipulate a crisis in order to manipulate world trade, to enrich them?

So far no one has been able to compare the losses to possible financial gains China conglomerates and vested China companies may have experienced due to the crash of Western stock markets; where indicating they had prior knowledge, the crash is manufactured; they short stocks or more likely cashed out in advance, prepared to reinvest after the crisis to gain controlling interests in major U.S. and European corporations at current rock-bottom prices. Purchased from stock markets that collapsed by a fifth or more in value, all while buying up lots of oil futures.

Prior to Covid 19 world crisis major corporations had announced their intent on moving manufacturing operations in China back to their countries of origin — predominately, the US.

With China now possibly having controlling interest in most of the largest U.S. and European corporations along with its strategic allies, like Google and Microsoft, pushing their talking points in garnering support, they possess the capability to create a one world government by determining the outsourcing of manufacturing interests and not the country that purchases the goods en masse.

I recently overheard a stranger say, “Discovery of corporate greed and pursuit of absolute power is why Soros, Gates, and others, are now seemingly pulling out all the stops by funding and orchestrating national rioting and looting to shift attention away from them — protect themselves from what could potentially be the prosecution and confiscation of their wealth, on a level the world has never seen before, not since the French revolution”

Out of curiosity I asked him what were his thoughts about ID2020 and of course I receive a dumbfounded look, with his never hearing of it.

I urge readers to look into and bring ID 2020 to the forefront of discussion since no one else is seemingly paying attention. Despite it claims for salvation of humanity by ensuring higher quality of life and where no poor soul is left behind, it may potentially be the first step in an end game play for world domination. .

My martial art training instilled in me the belief in the duality of life where everything has its complimentary opposite. Where the same surgically sharp cutting edge and skill used to kill may also be used to heal — cut away cancerous threats. While the intention of the user produces the desired outcome there always exists a potential chance for the opposite to occur.

This is why we all need to be vigilant regarding the trappings of ID2020 project.

