FBI Agent: Knee May Have Been on Jaw Bone not Neck of George Floyd – Officers May Be Acquitted

I don’t agree with people, like Mr. J. Gary DiLaura, who think that the police are possibly innocent of criminality in George Floyd’s death. To me it seems like straight out murder of Floyd by officer Derek Chauvin and aided and abetted by three colleagues.

But DiLaura is a law enforcement officer, with the FBI for decades, with an impeccable record and much more experience than me. He deserves to be heard and for the maniacal people who cannot tolerate any free speech that does not conform with what they want to hear, these are free to comment. I will tolerate your speech without rage.

For my part, I do not think ex-officer Chauvin will ever see freedom again. He murdered a man. Whether that man was a good man or a bad man or somewhere in between is irrelevant. But DiLaura points out that the police may have been dealing with a drugged up and aggressive man. That may be true, but it still seems to me that there may have been a better way to prevent an aggressive, drugged up man, other than kneeling on him until he suffocated.

That said, please give Gary an opportunity to express himself, He is a lifetime lawman; obviously his sympathies are with his fellow lawman. But also, perhaps less obviously, he has been in challenging situations himself and had to solve problems at the time of the challenge and not after the fact.

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI, retired

The “report and videos ” by the NY Times are very telling yet, in my humble opinion, really add mud to the already muddy water on “cause of death”.

Assuming Floyd was, let’s say, not in the best of health, probably due to substance abuse, his “fainting” for an instance BEFORE any “choke” hold was applied, in my opinion, was probably due to an event he had related to blood flow to his brain.

We know he is a substance abuser, we know that the reports to the arriving police was he that was very “drunk”.

Drunk? From what… booze or drugs or both?

The point is, that is extremely important and goes to what caused his death. We won’t know until all the facts are in.

What did his passenger have to say about what he knew Floyd did to become intoxicated?

Where were they?

What drugs, if any, or what booze, if any, did they consume?

Did Floyd pass out BEFORE going to the store?

The other thing I believe, although it’s not certain, is the officer with the knee does not appear to be on his carotid.

Looks to me like he is partly on the jaw bone and backed off to the back of the neck when Floyd said he can’t breath.

I think closer examination of everything is needed. What part did the two other officers on his back play in “I can’t breath”?… think about that for a while.

Here’s the only point I want to make… being a cop is much more difficult and dangerous than being say a “Community Organizer”…

We risk life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness… to enforce the laws, to keep you safe and are entitled to be considered “innocent until proven guilty”! Enough said on that issue.

On the “Non Peaceful Protesting” that we are all seeing… it is NOT a Peaceful Protest by any stretch of the fake news imagination.

It is, as I said from then beginning, well organized illegal acts called rioting! It’s well organized, criminal, seeded, funded, pursued by Hussein Obama, his organizations and a wealthy, dual citizenship, socialist who happens to be a billionaire.

Follow the Goddamn Money…then lock up the organizers. It is their last ditch chance to win a Presidential Election…without any viable candidates for either President or VP!

Arrest these so called Democrat leaders and charge them with criminal negligence… conspiring to aid rioting… and let a jury decide if Democrat leaders, like Cuomo, de Blasio, the Minneapolis Mayor, the DC Mayor are criminals, inept or just born stupid!

If Cuomo could ban any “public interaction” because of Covid -19…WTF…what about no “protesting”, public interaction due to arson, assaults, murders by rioters, until we find a “cure” for that! Isolate at home!

***

Shadow State Provides us with the following:

AUTOPSY RESULTS

George Floyd had the following medical conditions:

CARDIO-PULMONARY DISEASE

HIGH BLOOD PRESSURE

FENTANYL ABUSE

METHAMPHETAMINE ABUSE

MORPHINE ABUSE — MORPHINE WAS FOUND IN THE MEDICAL EXAM

YEARS OF COCAINE ABUSE

CANNABANOIDS

COVID-19

LIVE FAST, DIE YOUNG!

Caffeine Positive mcg/mL 0.20 001 – Hospital Blood LC/TOF-MS

Cotinine Positive ng/mL 200 001 – Hospital Blood LC/TOF-MS

4-ANPP 0.65 ng/mL 0.10 003 – Hospital Blood LC-MS/MS

11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC 1.2 ng/mL 1.0 001 – Hospital Blood LC-MS/MS

Delta-9 Carboxy THC 42 ng/mL 5.0 001 – Hospital Blood LC-MS/MS

Delta-9 THC 2.9 ng/mL 0.50 001 – Hospital Blood LC-MS/MS

Methamphetamine 19 ng/mL 5.0 001 – Hospital Blood LC-MS/MS

Fentanyl 11 ng/mL 0.10 001 – Hospital Blood LC-MS/MS

Norfentanyl 5.6 ng/mL 0.20 001 – Hospital Blood LC-MS/MS

Cannabinoids Presump Pos ng/mL 50 012 – Urine EIA

This test is an unconfirmed screen. Confirmation by a more definitive technique such as GC/MS is recommended.

Amphetamines Presump Pos ng/mL 500 012 – Urine EIA

This test is an unconfirmed screen. Confirmation by a more definitive technique such as GC/MS is recommended.

Fentanyl / Metabolite Presump Pos ng/mL 2.0 012 – Urine EIA

This test is an unconfirmed screen. Confirmation by a more definitive technique such as GC/MS is recommended.

Morphine – Free 86 ng/mL 25 012 – Urine

Fentanyl / Metabolite – Urine:

Fentanyl is a DEA Schedule II synthetic morphine substitute anesthetic/analgesic. It is reported to be 80 to 200times as potent as morphine and has a rapid onset of action as well as addictive properties

Reference Comments:

11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC (Active Metabolite) – Hospital Blood:

11-Hydroxy Delta-9 THC is an active intermediate metabolite of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) the active

component of marijuana. Usual peak levels: Less than 10% of THC levels after smoking.

1.

4-ANPP (Despropionyl fentanyl) – Hospital Blood:

4-ANPP (despropionylfentanyl) is a precursor chemical used in the production of fentanyl and is also a fentanyl

metabolite. It may be used in the production of other related compounds such as acetyl fentanyl, butyryl

fentanyl and furanyl fentanyl and may be a metabolite of these and other fentanyl-related compounds. It is

considered to be pharmacologically weak.

2.

Amphetamines – Urine:

Amphetamines are a class of central nervous system stimulant drugs, with some therapeutic uses, and a high

potential for abuse.

This result derives from a presumptive test, which may be subject to cross-reactivity with non-amphetamine

related compounds. A second test is necessary to confirm the presence of amphetamine related compounds.

https://wbbh.images.worldnow.com/library/adbf4a10-41e6-4807-8515-cd63f76e0f72.pdf

