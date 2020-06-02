Resist the Dictatorship of the New World Order

This won’t get me any points with Google, but since we published an article from the extreme left, Communist Gives Point of View on America and Our Purported Racism, how about something from the extreme right? This is an interesting piece and gives us a look at how the far right looks at the current increase of authoritarianism in the name of a pandemic.

By Laureano Benítez Grande-Caballero

Citizens of the world, brothers, children of God: in this decisive hour of the world, where we are being subjected to a devastating attack by the satanic hordes who want to establish a dictatorial World Government in the world, We call for resistance, for us to come together to offer a joint response to their wicked purposes.

It is time for us to realize that the world is currently governed by a Luciferian caste of unimaginable evil, of incredible perversity, whose manifest purpose is to wreak havoc on societies, ruin countries, destroy our values ​​and traditions, eliminate our rights and liberties, controlling and submitting us through an abominable use of perverse technologies, with the intention of stealing our bag, life, and soul.

This collusion is the one that has created war, catastrophes, famines, revolutions and pandemics, it is the one that has originated this critical situation that humanity now lives, where they have just inaugurated a Luciferian apocalypse, a horrifying Armageddon with which they want to steal souls from God to give them to the Lord of the Flies, the king who directs them.

This satanic caste is determined to reduce the world population, from the current 7,800 million to 500 million, as their most distinguished provost have repeatedly declared, because these evil beings feel deep disgust and contempt for all of us, a terrifying hatred.

And for that reason they want to carry out a mass extermination, leaving only around 500 million, so that the survivors are their slaves, living on the edge of misery, chipped to the nines, working in their companies, consuming what we can of their products.

For them we are an evil cancer that must be removed, beings unworthy of living, of reproducing, of consuming resources. They say it is because we breathe, and with this we contaminate the goddess of the NOM, her Pachamama, Mother Gaia, consuming her scarce resources. Such is their inconceivable evil, that it is licit to begin to wonder if these characters are really human, or if they belong to a cave-dwelling underworld, to a bare Mount with sulfur clouds, or to an evil planet where they have acquired a reptilian condition, enemy of The humanity.

But, citizens of the world, if this evil scoundrel hates us and does not respect us, it is because they have verified countless times that we do not respect ourselves, we do not love ourselves enough to defend tooth and nail our dignity as human beings, unique and unrepeatable beings, children of God.

They hate us because we submit to their evil principles, because we obey them, because we do not have the courage to face their machinations, because they know that, whatever they do, we will accept our slavery, our humiliations, our ruins, and all the dictatorial barbarism that they want to impose on us. And that’s why they give us what we deserve, and they beat us like abandoned dogs.

This is how they laugh at us, mock our ignorance, our cowardice, our indifference, that ominous lack of dignity that leads us to be “good citizens”, sheep on the way to the slaughterhouse, happy slaves in their factories. Tender parishioners of full obedience to an ecclesiastical hierarchy that has abandoned us, enthusiastic lickers receiving paguitas, hallucinated zombies before execrable screens that brainwash us without the least shame.

Citizens of the world, it is time to shout that enough is enough!, that we will no longer endure more humiliations, more lies, more falsehoods, more ruins, more slavery, more police dictatorships.

It is time that, through citizen movements, platforms, civil associations, law firms, professional associations, more or less official organizations, etc. First of all, let’s demand responsibility from all those who have had part in this horrible dictatorship with which they have ruined, deceived, crushed … and murdered, filing lawsuits against all of them. And it is time for us – in the second place – to conspire so that – whatever happens – they do not take away the slightest bit of freedom in the face of future catastrophes that are coming, whether they are pandemics, wars, natural disasters, etc.

In the very probable case that they release another virus and organize another pandemic, we have to use citizen movements to oppose new confinements, new dictatorships, never giving up any of our freedoms, vigorously defending our rights, which belong to us by birth, not because they don’t give them away.

It is time to ask for responsibility to all those who have intervened in the creation of the COVID-19 virus, which is not a Chinese virus exclusively, but an international virus, with the manipulation of which laboratories and organizations from many western countries have intervened.

It is time to demand that governments around the world ban biotech laboratories where they experiment with viruses that are dangerous to our health.

It is time for us to denounce the collaboration in this disaster of many medical entities that, knowing the truth about the virus, have remained silent, due to collusion with the responsible satanic sect, or for fear of their retaliation.

Medical entities that praise vaccines, who have the audacity to weigh the vaccine that Bill Gates prepares as the perfect solution – Gates has the impudence to call it “the final solution”, what does that sound like? – to end the torture of the police states, and recover “normality”.

Doctors who have kept their mouths shut before the barbarism of the law that requires wearing masks, knowing that they are unhealthy for health.

Doctors who have among their ranks a percentage of butchers who euthanized the elderly in nursing homes, a fact that must be reported firmly, especially by the families of the victims, demanding liability and compensation.

Doctors who have remained silent in the face of illegal confinements, when they know full well that the nature of this pandemic did not justify them at all, since it is medical barbarism to confine the healthy population, while leaving the most at risk population unprotected.

Doctors who have silenced the fact that this pandemic has produced fewer victims than an annual influenza pandemic – whose death toll can cause up to 650,000 annual victims – and that with a mortality that according to the most reliable statistics of 0.1%, they have, the world has stopped, and our liberties have been stolen.

It is time for us to know that the home prison to which they have subjected half the world is totally unjustified for health reasons, as some official instances are beginning to recognize.

The main objective of confinement – apart from ruining many countries – is to prevent populations from acquiring herd immunity, which is transmitted by contact between people, immunity that would make it impossible for them to submit to a Luciferian vaccine.

Faced with the new epidemics that these prophets of darkness have already announced – with which they mean that they are the ones who are going to execute them – we must know that their objective with this pandemic of COVID-19 has been to weaken our immune system to that the new viruses will catch us low of defenses, and thus be able to cause more death, and such a dread, that the terrified crowds plead en masse for the lethal vaccination that they already have planned.

Weakening the immune system is also the goal of unhealthy masks, with which we put the stale air we exhale back into our respiratory system, full of carbon dioxide and microorganisms, circumstances that will cause us to have viruses and bacteria that we had harmless in our body.

Knowing this, and that contact with clean air, by allowing the contact of our immune system with microorganisms from outside, is what reinforces herd immunity, they have made them obligatory, which is why we are in the duty to denounce the Medical Colleges that have kept silent about this attack on public health, and the authorities that have approved these unhealthy measures.

To prevent us from strengthening our immune system, they have also closed parks and gardens, and they prevent us from sunbathing on the beaches, or bathing in the sea … Is it possible that we sheepishly accept these aberrant provisions, which threaten human dignity, enduring so many humiliations?

A virus that, according to the WHO, is spread only when someone coughs or sneezes in your direction less than a meter away, does not justify confinements, or the closure of companies, or the use of masks, or the stoppage of the world economy …

Therefore, it is not necessary to wear face masks in public places outdoors, where this safety distance – and much more separation – is more than guaranteed in most cases.

So why do you wear masks even in your private vehicles?

Why do you wear a mask even when you are alone in the bush, or walking through parks and half-empty streets?

Are we perhaps so stupid as to impose even more restrictions on ourselves, to take away more freedoms ourselves?

It is possible that you are afraid, awe before a deadly enemy that stalks us in every corner, in every portal, in every tree.

It is very possible that this terror has been inoculated by the trash, but rather it obeys your irrational fear of death, which is nothing more than a symptom of an empty life, without sense, without horizon, that does not believe in anything beyond, and therefore clings desperately to this world, seeing enemies and threats everywhere.

For this reason, another way to fight the fear that the New World Order inoculates us is that we have faith, that we recover our spiritual dimension, our divine conscience, so that the irrational fear of death does not lead us to give ourselves hand and foot tied to Satan’s cousins, in exchange for a little ‘security’ and a straw.

Of course, we are also faced with the inescapable duty to bring to court all the politicians responsible for the increase in victims of the epidemic, who, guided by their ineptitude or their collusion, have not taken the appropriate measures at the right time, shortage of the necessary materials to populations at risk of contagion, inflating the figures to create terror, neglecting nursing homes.

Faced with the possible arrival of another pandemic caused by the globalist elite, let us try not to leave our elderly in the homes, knowing that for that elite they are the victims of choice because they produce nothing, and consume resources, as they themselves confess.

And are you going to continue voting for the political parties that have brought us to this dump, all corrupt, all conchated with the New World Order, who have put them in power just so that they ruthlessly execute their agendas?

Is it that you still believe that democracy exists, or that the children come from Paris?

Let us not leave grandparents without seeing their grandchildren again, and children without seeing their parents; let us never feel that we are forced to separate from our relatives if they are in serious condition; let us never tolerate that funerals for our relatives are so shameful that they do not even allow us to go to them…

How long are we going to consent to so much arbitrariness, so much humiliation, so much barbarism?

And so it goes, subject to stupid rules that tell us how many people we can meet, how many kilometers we can drive, how many people can go to mass, how long do religious ceremonies have to last, how many meters do the locals have to they can open, how many people can swim in a pool, at what time can we walk … Are we not human beings? Do you believe such a lie?

And you, Catholics from all over the world, abandoned by hierarchies and priests, what are you going to do about it?

Know that the orders to close the churches and prohibit perpetual sacrifice have come from the bishops, without there being a legal imperative on the part of the public powers for this abominable measure, which has deprived us of spiritual help in these horrible circumstances: Nobody will you protest about it? Isn’t it time to show these hierarchies in collusion with globalism that we are not willing to allow this outrage any more, this blasphemy, this outrage against our faith?

And, faced with the ruthless attack of satanic secularism against our religious symbols, against our monuments, against our Catholic traditions, against our moral values ​​emanating from Christianity, will we remain impassive, lowering our heads, looking the other way, whistling, as if the thing not with us?

Will we allow the Luciferian dictatorship to continue indoctrinating our children in schools with pernicious ideologies, instilling in them counter-values ​​completely contrary to natural law and the values ​​emanating from Western Christian civilization?

You, merchants, businessmen, hoteliers, who have been ruined by this tyrannical dictatorship that with the excuse of a false pandemic has devastated your businesses, what will you do?

Will you lick your wounds?

Will you curse your luck?

Isn’t it about time that, through your professional associations, you sue all the patulea that has led you to collapse?

Why have you obeyed without questioning the closing of your companies? In a place where people keep the safety distance recommended by the authorities, even reducing capacity if necessary, what problem would there be in continuing to work?

If people stay in a room in a hotel, and only share in passing the entrance hall, where there is no risk of contagion, why have the hoteliers accepted the closure of the facilities? In a bar where people respect distance, why has its closure been accepted?

However, you have done nothing but practice the silence of the lambs, obey without question, knowing that they were completely disproportionate and ruinous measures. You have collaborated with oppression, and now you see ruin. What are your professional associations for? Why have you not resisted the dictatorship?

Citizens from all over the world, will you continue to watch the Luciferian televisions that have brainwashed you with impunity? Will you not have the audacity to refuse to watch television? Do you not understand that this is the best way to end the New World Order, because the screens were invented precisely by the Luciferian caste to proceed with the massive indoctrination of the herds, and without this propaganda the shady characters that dominate them will never be able to execute the dictatorship of thought?

Amid the chaos of COVID-19, they are deploying the satanic 5G, wireless telephony that, in addition to countless perverse unhealthy effects on our health, will serve the New World Order to execute a frightening mind control, with which to monitor dissent and exterminate it at will.

Do you not know that 5G is a weapon used militarily for a long time?

Refuse that this cruel technology is implanted in your neighborhood communities, fight so that your city councils do not deploy it, because life and freedom go for it. Search the internet for the associations and platforms that are carrying out actions against 5G, and collaborate with them.

And, above all, use your reason to reflect, to think, to not accept without question all the lies with which the NOM wants to enslave you and subject it to its dictatorship.

Question what your media tell you , investigate, reflect on the ordinances that go against your rights and freedoms, against your dignity as human beings and children of God.

And, for what you want most, DO NOT EVER ACCEPT THE VACCINE AGAINST THE CORONAVIRUSES THAT THEY ARE PREPARING BY ORDER OF THE LUCIFERINE CASTE, whose real objective is to introduce us to a Bill Gates chip: NEVER!

And so, citizens of the world, jointly resisting all forms of oppression and dictatorship, lost fear, recovered our human dignity, the day will come when we can launch into the universe our cry: “FREEDOM!”, “FREEDOM!”, “FREEDOM!”, “FREEDOM!”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

