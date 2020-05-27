New Yorkers Now Beating the Cuomo-Virus

By Ken Gibson

There is finally visible abatement of the Chinese Communist Party virus in Gotham; I call it that as many Chinese people do so, including those who write for the Epoch Times.

Other names exist. New Yorkers have been known to call it the Cuomo-virus.

Cuomo calls it the European virus, which is an insult to many Europeans, especially those from Milan.

Call it what you will, most would agree that we’d like to call it over. And we may just be able to.

Abatement, however, still means that it kills. 88 died yesterday from this virus, whatever-its-name, so it looks like we are still stuck with it, and with all the gloves and masks that burden our existence.

But at least we are feeling some light at the end of the tunnel.

On Thursday, 21 May, the New York Times quoted a doctor in Elmhurst, Queens, as saying that it was like a hose had been turned off. Few people come in with it, the death rate is going down, and some things are starting to return to normal.

But the scars will remain, especially for the health care workers, many of whom are not just scarred, but cold in earth. Lorna Breen, for instance, of New York Presbyterian – who went home and committed suicide, overwhelmed by the effects of the virus, including the deaths of her colleagues.

One nurse who got the virus and survived it returned to work, to be set upon by a gang of youths. Another was raped. And many suffered habitual disrespect from Albany as Cuomo insisted that sick patients not be kept in hospitals but that they placed in nursing homes; where they infected other tenants and staff.

“A sentence of death”, it was called, and Cuomo did not stop.

Strangely, he did not use the Jacob Javits Center wisely. Passing by it on occasion, its massive glass structure seemed empty. The NY National Guard and the NY Naval Militia worked there, and I got information from the soldiers and sailors assigned to that duty that it was a waste of time: Cuomo sent the homeless there, so the servicemen spent their time breaking up fights between the homeless and guarding the pharmacy from break-ins.

The Military ship housed but a few patients and left the dock soon after it arrived.

Local hospitals seemed to derive no benefit from the complex or from the ship; both of which may have been only used as props for Cuomo and his band of supporters, which includes rapists and other felons.

The real action was at the real hospitals. In New Jersey, Hackensak Medical Center treated over 1,000 patients. Many NY hospitals treated that many and more. The New Jersey Medical Center in Trenton ordered a Panther endoscopy machine which is capable of testing 1,000 people a day, a move which placed the Garden State on the road to recovery. It was these moves behind-the- scenes by real medical professionals that made a difference. New Yorkers were complaining that they were handicapped by both Andrew and Chris Cuomo – the latter was noted as refusing to follow his own brother’s social distancing directions.

Overcoming this handicap was a major difficulty, and it is reasoned that the Cuomos and other New York political figures are responsible for the crisis getting out of hand. Exacerbating the medical problems were other issues, such as the release of many prisoners, leading to an increase in violent crimes including rapes. One female conductor was accosted by a would-be rapist, fresh out of prison, but turned the tables on him by locking him in the conductor’s room and calling the police.

The police have had to deal with this crisis not just by answering more calls from the victims of perps let out by Cuomo, but with the death of many of their officers.

When the NYPD asked for more protective equipment for their men and women, they met with the Democrat body politic head on. Below is an excerpt from the NY Post on the incident:

“New York City’s health commissioner blew off an urgent NYPD request for 500,000 surgical masks as the coronavirus crisis mounted — telling a high-ranking police official that “I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops,” The Post has learned.

Dr. Oxiris Barbot made the heartless remark during a brief phone conversation in late March with NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

Monahan asked Barbot for 500,000 masks but she said she could only provide 50,000, the sources said.

“I don’t give two rats’ asses about your cops,” Barbot said, according to sources.

“I need them for others.”

The conversation took place as increasing numbers of cops were calling out sick with symptoms of COVID-19 but before the department suffered its first casualties from the deadly respiratory disease, sources said.

Although surgical masks don’t necessarily prevent wearers from being infected with the coronavirus, they can prevent people from spreading it to others.

NYPD detective becomes first officer to die from coronavirus

The NYPD has recorded 5,490 cases of coronavirus among its 55,000 cops and civilian workers, with 41 deaths, according to figures released Wednesday evening.

Patrick Lynch, president of the Police Benevolent Association, called for Barbot to be fired over her “despicable and unforgivable” comments.

“Dr. Barbot should be forced to look in the eye of every police family who lost a hero to this virus. Look them in the eye and tell them they aren’t worth a rat’s ass,” Lynch fumed.

In the wake of Barbot’s crass rebuff of Monahan, NYPD officials learned that the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene had a large stash of masks, ventilators and other equipment stored in a New Jersey warehouse, sources said.

The department appealed to City Hall, which arranged for the NYPD to get 250,000 surgical masks, sources said.

The federal Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency also learned about the situation, leading FEMA to supply the NYPD with Tyvek suits and disinfectant, sources said.

A source who was present during a tabletop exercise at the city Office of Emergency Management headquarters in Brooklyn in March recalled witnessing a “very tense moment” when Monahan complained to Mayor Bill de Blasio in front of Barbot about the NYPD’s need for personal protective equipment, saying, “For weeks, we haven’t gotten an answer.”

Barbot’s sick response to her fellow New Yorkers working on the front lines is not such a surprise in light of the response of many who are still putting signs in subways demanding America’s surrender to People’s Republic of China at the Port Authority – only a stone’s throw away from the PR China consulate on West 42nd Street.

And it is there that later this month demonstrators will voice their own demands. Enough of Barbot and Cuomo, enough of Democrat politicians with ties to Wuhan and the Humpty Dumpty Institute – this virus has got to go. And take with it not just Barbot, Cuomo, and the Humpty Dumpty Congressmen – but all the politicians, left or right, who are trying to get America to surrender.

