Call Girl Describes Experience and How She Quit

By J

Thank you for publishing Interview With Three Prostitutes.

I was a call girl at one time, I targeted submissive men because they are safer. It was a natural extension after selling undies in college, because mainly sub guys buy those.

They tend to have stable, boring jobs with ample excess income, practical to frugal, very polite, and socially anxious. One gave me a Christmas card with an extra $20 like you would give your mailman or hairdresser, which was heartwarming.

I was never attacked because of my strategy, but I had gotten ripped off when I was too high or drunk to notice. They are not good memories in my life, most of it is blacked out.

I do remember one of the good ones. I remember learning how to size people up in a single instant. I got out because an older man who paid me generously for photos who I connected with and slept with voluntarily.

We began seeing one another. He found a review of me and wanted me to be safe, so I got out of that life and got a normal job, got promoted there, and kept rising up.

I have great empathy for all people who work the streets and will buy them the food or the energy drink or coffee they ask for when they’re outside a convenience store, or give them a cigarette, anything to lessen the pain for a minute.

Most are not as lucky as I am.

I noticed in one statement you put “[prostitute]” so I infer the woman said a more derogatory term for sex workers. This is how I know you are trying to humanize them. There is a hell and it exists right here and now through lives on Earth.

Crack addiction amphetamine is different than heroin addiction. Heroin will make you sick upon withdrawal, but the same does not happen for stimulants. The addiction to stimulants is more psychological. They turn off difficult emotions in the speed haze. It makes sense that women in danger constantly would choose a drug that enhances their ability to react or freeze through threatening situations.

Without coping skills and therapy, it will be difficult to overcome.

I was molested by a Capital Region pediatrician at every annual exam. My father did not believe me. He was a raging drunk and engaged in confusing grooming behaviors around me after I reached adulthood, which gave me nightmares. He is, thankfully, deceased now so I don’t have to worry anymore. But I still have nightmares so scary I shake in my sleep, but my husband wakes me up.

Thank you again, Frank.

My experience in sex work and difficult early experiences are part of why NXIVM is interesting to me. They are all human too and they will judge themselves when they die, or if they’re lucky enough to survive with a near-death experience.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

