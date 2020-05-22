Ken Gibson to Lead Protest Against Communist Chinese in NYC

UPCOMING PROTEST IN NEW YORK CITY AGAINST PR CHINA AND THE WUHAN LAB

The virus is winding down in New York City, and people are breathing a collective sigh of relief. However, there are areas in the US where the virus is increasing, and there is a distinct possibility of a relapse, especially if individuals do not observe common sense.

While the virus was at its worst here, it was hard to express our feelings towards the Wuhan lab rats and the nation that has given the world three coronaviruses in the last 20 years.

A protest made on April 15 included myself and the challenger to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, New Yorker Miguel Hernandez.

Next week we intend to have another peaceful gathering, with social distancing in effect, to express our feelings about this disaster. The time has come, and New Yorkers will not be silent. Neither will anyone else in America, or the entire world for that matter, and already some participants are preparing signs in many languages. Expect to see Mandarin, Cantonese, Yoruba, Tagalog, Korean, Welsh, Russian, Ukranian – and yes, English.

If anyone is interested in participating, you can email me at Ken_Gibson@rocketmail.com

It will be a peaceful and law abiding protest that will address not only the need to close the Wuhan laboratory, but other issues such as the bad treatment of minorities in the People’s Repiblic of China, including the Uyghur Moslems, Christians and the Falun Gong, the ties that politicians in the US have to Wuhan, the Humpty Dumpty Institute’s ties to PR China, and the need to relocate major industry to the US.

The location is on the west side midtown, not far from A/C/E, 1/2/3/7 trains and many buses, which are free.

***

As an additional note: It would be something that people in America might consider — the boycott of all Chinese products. If it is made in China – it should not be purchased. If it is cheaper, it is because the Communists slavers in China had made a billion people slaves there.

Of course it might punish the slaves in the short term but how long can the slavers survive if their economy collapses and their economy is dependent on selling the work of slaves to the world.

Change.org has a petition to boycott Chinese goods. One might take a moment to review it and sign on.

We are calling on end consumers around the world to Boycott China and Chinese made goods. China is a brutal dictatorship and their handling of their Coronavirus outbreak has cost lives around the world. In their political desire to hide the epidemic from the rest of the world, they allowed it to spread to just about every country on the plant. By prioritizing political optics over the lives of their people, they are responsible for the deaths of a number of people around the world that we can’t even begin to guess the final tallies. We are calling on all the world’s citizens to boycott tourism to China and to boycott goods made in China. We can’t depend on our politicians and big business to do this – their priorities are either to make money or to maintain peace. But as end consumers we can vote with our dollars and we can make a difference. Let’s bring our money back to our own countries and to countries that work together for peace and prosperity for all. Please sign this petition pledge to make an effort to boycott Chinese made goods. Take a few extra minutes to determine where something is made before purchasing. Spend a few extra dollars to buy a product not Made in China and by so doing so, stop supporting a government that causes so much harm to its own people and to the rest of us.

