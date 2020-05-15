‘Virgin Cami’ Reportedly Still Under Control of Boone Brothers and Jack Levy

A wonderful and insightful reader known to us as Mexican lady had this to say:

By Mexican Lady

Hi Frank.

I feel flattered I was included in this article, Readers Ask and I Answer Questions on Nxivm – With One Race Baiter – and My Response.

Thank you. It makes me feel important and loved. However, I later saw the photo of Cami, which I argued was unfair to post.

This whole thing made me feel the following: It felt like I was invited to a lovely dinner, great food, good music, loving my date, but then…I was raped in the back alley by my date 🙁

I did not like that.

Shouldn’t we focus on exposing the big fish? What about posting the pictures of the Boone brothers and Levy?

I think this is complicated because Frank Report is now a bigger platform. So why would you go after little fish? (similar to what you said to Keith about going after his exes (little fish, not worth it) ).

Isn’t going after little fish like Cami similar to being a bully like Keith? What is the difference?

My Reply

Mexican Lady, I am not going after Cami. Just the opposite. I am trying to help deprogram her. I have been successful at this in the past. I am told she reads the Frank Report.

I will quote the words of Nicole at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere as one example:

Q Now, at that time, was there any blog coming out that was covering what was happening with DOS?

A Yeah, there was this blog called The Frank Report that started blogging about all this and blogging about DOS and blogging about different people in the NXIVM community. I guess it had been doing that for a while, but it was not on my radar.

Q And at some point, did you appear on that blog?

A Yeah. And right — maybe like two or three days after I officially pulled out of The Source, an article came up online that said that I was a, like, sex slave of Keith Raniere’s.

Q And, so, what happened after that?

A It was, like — it was just that, like, tiny bit of, like, courage or whatever I needed. It was like that flash of reality and it was just, like, the last little thing and I was like, okay, no. Just no. Like, no. What I — what I thought that I was getting into back then was a women’s empowerment group and now there is something saying that I am somehow a man’s sex slave?

I’m like Allison told me in the car that she wasn’t going to release my collateral if I leave. Like, the company is imploding from like the inside out. Like, I think I can do this. Like, I can do this and it will be safe and I’m just going to do it. Like, now is the option. Like, now is this little window when I can get out, and I’m taking it.

And it was just — that was it. That moment, I wrote Allison a letter and I said, I’m not doing this anymore. It’s not for me.

As a point of fact, long before the trial, Nicole called me to ask me to remove her name from the blog and I asked her in return for her story. I wanted to confirm that she was really out of DOS and Nxivm.

She told me her story and I realized she was a crime victim. I urged her to go to law enforcement and helped her get introduced to lawyer Neil Glazer who represented her pro bono, and made arrangements for her to meet with the FBI.

She wound up testifying against Raniere and was a most effective witness. At trial, Raniere was convicted of sex trafficking only one victim — Nicole.

And, I kept my word, I removed every trace of her from previous Frank Report posts. And during the trial and afterward, I have only referred to her by her first name, the same condition that was imposed on the attorneys at the trial.

I certainly wasn’t out to get her. I was out to help her and I think I did.

Same with Cami.

I want Cami to quit Nxivm and DOS. But as long as she is a member of Nxivm and DOS [which she apparently still is] she is not a victim but an enemy of humanity. She is liable to recruit a woman tomorrow. And I have always felt that the active DOS women need to be outed, then when I was first breaking the story and now – for one reason: They recruit others through deception.

There was just the chance that some young woman might google that woman who is offering her a chance to join a badass sorority and find out the truth of how bad it really is.

For all I know Cami is seeking out virgins for her masters, or saving them for Raniere when he gets out. This is not far-fetched.

For all I know Cami may still be working with Loreta and Jimena Garza to brand more women. It is a fact that Danielle Roberts, the branding doctor, went to Mexican not long ago. Was it for a branding session?

I have come to learn that there is nothing too far fetched when it comes to the brainwashed Nxivm members.

When Cami quits and offers to help others to get out, I will do the same for her that I did for Nicole and more than a dozen others.

Her pictures will disappear from the blog.

Cami has been on the fence several times, I am told, leaning towards getting out. But, according to sources who know, the Boone brothers and her personal, temporary male owner, Jack Levy, always keep drawing her back in and so she stays.

Her father, also an ardent [and insane] devotee of Keith Raniere, helps to keep her enslaved.

And to put the cherry atop the insane sundae, Cami, for years, had hopes she would be the so-called virgin mother of Keith’s child and yet her sister Mariana had that child. Cami is therefore the aunt of Raniere’s child [the one she was promised] but she remains faithful where most other, normal women would be furious over the deception.

Meantime her family is split in half.

Her mother, and her sister Daniela [who was confined to a room for almost two years], and her brother, Adrian, are out of Nxivm.

Her father, Hector, and her sister, Mariana [mother of Keith’s child, Kemar] and Cami herself are still in.

Another family ruined by Raniere.

Cami is wasting the best years of her life waiting for the fool to get released from prison, which I doubt will happen anytime soon, if at all.

Apropos of this, a reader made an interesting speculation: Is Keith seeking to delay sentencing because he hopes this November’s election will see the Democrats get back into power?

Democrats have been favorable to Raniere [and his Bronfman-fueled donations] and it is likely that if Hillary Clinton had been elected president instead of Donald Trump, the Orwellian named Department of Justice would never have prosecuted Raniere and company.

Even with endemic, longstanding and blatant corruption throughout the Owellian named Department of Justice, [it might be more honest to call it the Department of {political and conviction-statistics driven} Prosecution] the die is cast.

For one thing, Raniere cannot likely delay his sentencing past the election and into 2021, when [if] a new Democrat is elected and inaugurated and farther still in the future, when the new president appoints a new Attorney General and a new US Attorney for the Eastern District of NY, who might recommend a more lenient sentence.

Raniere is still up against the mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years for sex trafficking [Nicole].

And then again, regardless of who is at the helm of the Orwellian named Justice Department, it does not control Judge Nicholas G. Garuafis, the sentencing judge.

By the way, Judge Garaufis is a Democrat, who was appointed by President Bill Clinton.

Despite the love [and money] showered on Hillary Clinton by the Bronfman family over the decades, Judge Garaufis has shown no indications that he will treat either Raniere or his evil minion and financier, Clare Bronfman, with special leniency.

In fact, he indicated he was likely to sentence Clare Bronfman to a longer sentence than she thought her plea bargain would afford her, which will permit Clare to appeal her sentence [if it is longer than 27 months.]

It is highly unlikely that Bronfman will prevail on such an appeal, in my opinion, unless the judge sentences her to some inordinately long sentence. I suspect a sentence of about four years is coming for Clare, she will appeal it and lose.

Clare Bronfman, the lamb being led to slaughter, by her attorney Mark GeragosWhich reminds me of an apocryphal story told about Clare Bronfman and her celebrity lawyer, Mark Geragos.

Clare showed up for one of her pretrial hearings in an English riding costume.

Geragos: Why are you wearing that outfit?

Clare: I thought you said I was going to Ipswich in Britain.

Geragos: No I said ‘you icky bitch, you’re going to prison.’

This is no laughing matter.It is a pipe dream that Democrats coming to power will spare Raniere [or Bronfman] substantial prison time.

As far as an appeal is concerned, there is a chance of course for a retrial for Raniere, which will most likely result in another conviction on all charges. There will likely be more charges too.

In the interim, if there were to be a new trial, Raniere will not be offered bail, [and thus be able to flee to FIji or someplace with Cami in his arms].

Based on the judge’s previous rulings, he is a flight risk and a menace to society. He will remain in prison for the one or two years it will take for a retrial [were he to win on appeal] and he will be, rest assured, in prison for a long time.

This Cami doesn’t appear to understand.

Finally, Mexican Lady, I am sorry you felt the date went so poorly. Here is a bouquet of flowers to hopefully make it up to you:

At last report, Edgar Boone is the leader of Nxivm in Mexico, although he is using various aliases to disguise the odious Nxivm name. He is the man that ruined the lives of so many Mexicans. He was the pioneer of all Mexican recruits. He has suffered no punishment for his crimes against humanity, against his country, and to this day he reportedly continues to recruit.

Jack Levy and his wife, Bibianna Huber, on their wedding day in her Nxivm-style wedding dress.

She is also a devotee of the Vanguard. It is not known if Vanguard insisted on the right of the first night, which all Nxivm [and Society of Protector] cucks seem to consent to. That’s why they called Raniere “Big Alpha.”

