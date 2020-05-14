Cuomo Calls It ‘the European Virus,’ but Poor Management, Allowing It to Spread, Might Make It Known as ‘the New York Virus’

Warning: Content may contradict information previously published or approved by WHO, the Communist Chinese Party, or its allies, Big Tech, YouTube, Facebook, mainstream media, or New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

He has become a saint. Yes, the gullible and the unwashed think of him this way: Saint Andrew Cuomo.

They love his rhetoric and believe every word. Even when he’s telling the truth.

And now the New York Governor, Saint Andrew, has described the coronavirus as the “European virus” at his Monday press briefing.

It is not the China Virus or the Wuhan Virus where it originated, it is the “European virus.”

Yet, if good Saint Andrew has to call a virus after a place, as he well knows, the virus emerged from Wuhan, China, possibly from a lab, not from Europe.

But here’s how the sly fellow describes it:

Cuomo said. “Yes, we had this European virus attack us and nobody expected it.”

Cuomo explained, “We had the virus that attacked us from Europe. The… experts now say the virus came from Europe [in] January and February. And you know what, no one knew. No one knew. With all the sophistication, with all the public health organizations, with that whole alphabet soup of agencies, nobody knew the virus was coming from Europe. Everybody’s looking at China and the virus is coming from Europe.”

Still, if you don’t want to call it the Chinese virus, because it is racist, or demeaning, or might provoke negativity towards Asian Americans, then why call it the European virus?

For Saint Cuomo, it makes political sense, for calling it the European virus will not lose him a single vote in New York State, a highly liberal state controlled by New York City. Sure, there are conservative Republicans in upstate New York, but they are not voting for him anyway. And he doesn’t need their votes. Sixty four percent of the state’s population lives in the New York City metropolitan area and they don’t mind the virus being called the European virus.

In New York City especially, the European-American liberals, racked already by white guilt, are looking to blame themselves for everything bad that ever happened in the history of the world. Why not take the blame for the virus too?

Cuomo may also pick up some Asian votes, and sometimes these can stray and vote Republican.

In addition, he can take a Democrat-style swipe at Trump who has called it the Chinese virus, or the Wuhan virus after where it actually originated.

On top of that Cuomo is a big government guy. Strong authoritarian. He does not want to offend those who think just like him. Indeed, he has in the past lavished praise on the Communist Chinese slavers for their draconian efforts in combating the virus.

Of course, like the saint that he has recently become, he rarely fails to blame others, or praise himself, and ignore his own colossal blunders as he mishandled the pandemic, which claimed more lives in his state than anywhere else.

He recently bragged, “We took the worst situation in the nation and changed the trajectory. So, now we are on the decline. The rest of the nation, the cases are still on the incline. That is because of what the people [i.e. me] in this state did.

“If you had said when we started this, yes we have more cases than anyone else, yes we had this European virus attack us and nobody expected it, but we are not only going to change our trajectory, we’re going to change the trajectory more dramatically than anyplace else in the nation.”

Cuomo also explained more specifically why he calls it the European virus. — because it is estimated that some three million people traveled from Europe to New York before travel bans were implemented, which spread the virus to East Coast states.

“We had people in the airports stopping people from China, testing people from China, the federal government did a lot of testing, a lot of screening, people getting off planes, from China,” Cuomo said, addressing President Trump’s Jan. 31 ban on foreign nationals who had been in China. “But meanwhile, the people from Europe were walking right past them.”

While St. Cuomo admits that nobody knew, and that the virus was unexpected, he does not mention that his fellow Democrats were against any travel bans at all, and especially against China.

If the president had not acted decisively to stop Chinese travel in the teeth of Democrat objections, the death toll would have likely been much higher in New York State.

Not only did Cuomo not support the Chinese travel ban, but in retrospect he has not praised Trump for that wise move that save untold lives in New York State.

Certainly St. Cuomo was not on top of things in his own state. Right under his nose, some three million Europeans flew into his state – who might have been infected – knowing that the virus was out there. What was he thinking?

While he always blames others, where was he in this? He had access to top experts. He did not signal any warning – not even a hint of a warning – and it was happening right in his state – not elsewhere.

He was just as confused as the rest of the nation -evidently – the elected leader and the person who has the most power in his state to do something about the virus. He was as confused as the people he blames – despite having access to top health officials who knew as much as anyone in the alphabet soup agencies he derides.

This is classic Saint Andrew.

There is abundant evidence that he may have created a big part of the explosion of deaths in his state: He ordered that nursing homes must admit coronavirus-stricken residents, then blamed the contagion and inevitable high mortality rates in nursing homes on the nursing homes, though he caused a huge part of the problem himself.

So yes, it’s true. Saint Cuomo did help to change the trajectory of the virus more dramatically than anywhere else in the United States: upward.

His calling the coronavirus the European virus may also be a sign that Cuomo is on the take with the Communist Chinese slavers.

Oddly, no journalist, or any one of the politically correct world, have asked Cuomo to stop calling it the European virus. This is in stark contrast to what they did when President Trump made the claim that the virus came from China and should therefore be called the Chinese virus.

Still, there is more to this naming of a virus based on where people got it from, even if it is not where it originated.

About 65% of the outbreaks across the USA came from New York. In fact, as it spreads to other places from New York, people in other states, following St. Cuomo’s lead, might rightfully start calling it the New York virus.

Or possibly, they might even call it the Cuomo virus, for more than anyone, his delay in stopping the forced admissions of Covid 19 positive people into nursing homes likely did more to spread the virus than any single act of anyone in all of America.

