Tidbits on Coronavirus That Might Not Comport With Pro-China-Anti Trump Message of Mainstream Media and Big Tech

Some of the news I read today that interested me on the coronvirus and may have been under-reported since it does not support the pro China, Anti-Trump slant that Big Tech is supporting presently.

Lady Gaga backs the WHO, but so Does Facebook, YouTube, and Democrats

According to CNS News

Though mistakes were made here by both sides, it is now clear that the attacker was communist China, which lied with the help of the UN’s World Health Organization, thus allowing the virus to spread, and persecuted and killed their own whistleblowers, while buying up supplies from countries that were unknowingly about to face shortages as the virus hit.

Such disregard for human life has been characteristic of communist regimes throughout history. Yet celebrities, led by Lady Gaga, are fundraising for the World Health Organization.

Republican Senator: Simple Chinese Solution: Stop Buying Chinese Products

During an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.,said he would try to discover the truth behind the origins of the novel coronavirus and to hold China and the World Health Organization (WHO) accountable for their mishandling of the outbreak.

Scott serves on the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee and will be leading a congressional probe.

“… Democrats [are] out there trying to defend the WHO. It’s the craziest thing in the world,” he said. “This is a group that said there was no local transmission when they knew there was….”

The WHO published a January tweet that cited China officials who claimed there was no evidence of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.

“[The WHO] does not have our interests at heart,” Scott said. “They’re just a parrot for the Chinese Communist Party.”

Scott also said the biggest way Americans can hit back at the Communist regime is “…. stop buying their stuff. They steal our jobs, they steal our technology and now they’ve intentionally caused a problem that’s killing American jobs, killing Americans and Europeans and people all over the world. So I think the biggest thing we can do is make sure Americans stop buying their products. And it’s a twofer because then we help build our own economy up again by bringing manufacturing back here.”

Walking Back Statements by Left-Leaning Media

According to CNS

At a White House press briefing on Wednesday, a Reuters Reporter referencing a time when White House Press Sec. Kayleigh McEnany said President Trump would not allow the coronavirus to spread to the United States, asked her, “Would you like to take that back?”

McEnany said, “Well, first let me note, I was asked a question on Fox Business about present travel restrictions. I noted what was the intent behind those travel restrictions, which is: we will not see the coronavirus come here, we will not see terrorism come here, referring to an earlier set of travel restrictions.”

She then asked reporters if they’re willing to “take back” their own false coronavirus claims – quoting to them from liberal media, such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, NPR and Vox:

“I guess I would turn the question back on the media and ask similar questions:

“Does Vox want to take back that they proclaimed that ‘the coronavirus would not be a deadly pandemic’?

“Does The Washington Post want to take back that they told Americans to ‘get a grip, the flu is bigger than the coronavirus’?

“Does The Washington Post, likewise, want to take back that ‘our brains are causing us to exaggerate the threat of the coronavirus’?

“Does The New York Times want to take back that the ‘fear of the virus may be spreading faster than the virus itself’?

“Does NPR want to take back that ‘the flu is a much bigger threat than the coronavirus’?

“And finally, once again The Washington Post, would they like to take back that ’the government should not respond aggressively to the coronavirus’?”

McEnany ended the press conference, telling reporters, “I’ll leave you with those questions, and maybe you’ll have some answers in a few days.”

Facebook’s “content oversight board” poses Orwellian [Read Soros] threat to free speech

Media Research Center Pres. Brent Bozell warns in a statement released Thursday, joined by fellow members of the Free Speech Alliance that Facebook should “continue to stand for free expression.”

Yet leftist forces within and outside of Facebook have agitated for the company to become an arbiter of what is, and isn’t truth; and therefore what should and should not be presented on Facebook.

Facebook wants the public to believe that its new Oversight Board will help solve the problems “about what content to take down or leave up.”

The new Oversight Board is largely liberal and with a healthy does of anti-Trump members. At least three members have ties to leftist billionaire George Soros. One works directly for his Open Society organizations. Another was the founding dean at Central European University, which Soros founded and funded with nearly $1 billion.

Oversight Board Executive Director Thomas Hughes comes from Article 19, which has received more than $2 million from Soros.

Soros funds groups in the U.S. that are committed to banning conservatives from the open marketplace of ideas by branding them “haters”. Soros has more influence with that Facebook censorship board than the American right who are represented by only one traditional conservative and one libertarian.

The board is dominated not by believers in the U.S. Constitution and its protections of rights but is controlled overwhelmingly by members who live in nations in opposition to such protections.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Wants Illegals to Get Stimulus Funds

According to Breitbart

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) says that illegal immigrants are entitled to their “fair share” of federal and state stimulus funds.

“Undocumented people pay taxes,” she said.

She asked: “If these big corporations don’t pay taxes but they’re getting bailed out by the federal government — why are we cutting out undocumented people who are actually paying more taxes than these other folks?”

She praised California for giving illegal immigrants stimulus funds and said California’s recovery program is better than New York for illegal immigrants.

Does the Military Know Something We Don’t About Coronavirus Survivors?

According to Military Times

The Defense Department has decided that for military entrance processing stations a past COVID-19 diagnosis is a bar for processing, according to a recently released MEPCOM memo circulating on Twitter.

“During the medical history interview or examination, a history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a laboratory test or a clinician diagnosis, is permanently disqualifying …” the memo reads.

Those who have tested positive for #COVIDー19 are no longer eligible for military service even after they recover.

During the screening process, a reported history of confirmed COVID-19 will be annotated ‘Considered disqualifying’.

The memo is authentic, Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell confirmed to Military Times.

Maxwell declined to explain why a coronavirus diagnosis would be permanently disqualifying, compared to other viral, non-chronic illnesses that do not preclude military service.

Whether respiratory damage from the virus is long-lasting or permanent, and whether that can be assessed; the likelihood of recurring flare-ups, even if someone has had two consecutive negative tests; and the possibility that one bout of COVID-19 might not provide full immunity for the future, and could potentially leave someone at a higher risk to contract it again, perhaps with worse complications.

In recent weeks, new trainees have been 100-percent tested for COVID-19 before starting training.

So far, clusters have been discovered at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego, the Army and Marine Corps’ biggest initial entry training installations.

Not Good News

Virologists strongly suspect air-conditioning and ventilation systems can spread the virus when it is airborne.

At Least the Philippines is Ahead of CNN, Facebook and YouTube

The dictator of the Philippines ordered ABS-CBN, the nation’s largest television network, to cease operations on Tuesday after the hisb puppet Philippine Congress refused to renew the station’s license.

Its license expired on Monday, May 4. ABS-CBN went off the air soon after.

Philippine President [dictator] Rodrigo Duterte has a personal vendetta against ABS-CBN which dates back to 2016 when he was elected president. According to Duterte, the network has demonstrated bias against his administration, and its coverage negatively portrays his government and policies.

Duterte has also targeted other news organizations, for what he considers biased coverage of his administration.

And the left leaning media and anyone else who is clamoring for stronger government to solve our pandemic might look to the Philippines for a view of what it might look like.

Common Sense Prevails in Texas

Shelley Luther, the Dallas salon owner who was arrested earlier this week for violating a stay-at-home order by reopening her business, was released from jail on Thursday.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott modified his COVID-19 executive orders earlier in the day, setting Luther free.

Luther was serving a seven-day jail sentence — and served two days — after she reopened her business two weeks ago and publicly tore up a cease-and-desist letter ordering her to close.

Gov. Abbott modified his orders on Thursday to eliminate confinement as a punishment for violating the order, naming Luther in his announcement.

Abbott said in a press release, “Throwing Texans in jail who have had their businesses shut down through no fault of their own is nonsensical, and I will not allow it to happen. That is why I am modifying my executive orders to ensure confinement is not a punishment for violating an order.”

Abbott said his modification “may also ensure” the release of Ana Isabel Castro-Garcia and Brenda Stephanie Mata, who were arrested in Laredo, Texas, for allegedly advertising and providing cosmetic services inside their homes.

“As some county judges advocate for releasing hardened criminals from jail to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is absurd to have these business owners take their place,” he said.

“Compliance with executive orders during this pandemic is important to ensure public safety; however, surely there are less restrictive means to achieving that goal than jailing a Texas mother,” Abbott said.

Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick said he would cover a fine Luther owed, and a spokesperson for Patrick confirmed he followed through on his pledge.

Saint Andrew Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo is facing mounting criticism for the recent revelation of 1,700 previously undisclosed nursing home deaths in New York due to COVID-19. Earlier during the outbreak, Cuomo mandated elder care facilities in the state accept coronavirus patients — a move that some say hastened the deaths of hundreds of senior citizens.

At the same time he demanded that nursing homes be investigated and possibly sued and its officers and workers criminally charged for the way they handled the coronavirus in their facilities.

