Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne and the DOS Slaves Bondage and Sex Toys [Part 2]

In Part #1 The Sex Toys Allison Mack and Her Threesome Partner, Dani Padilla Bought to Please Their Master Keith Raniere, we found out some of the items that the DOS first line masters purchased for themselves and for their slaves.

In that post, as we will do in this post as well, we will review the testimony of Sean Welch in the trial of Keith Alan Raniere. Welch is the Chief Technology Officer for XR LLC, an online sex toy store.

He is being examined by AUSA Moira Penza.

In the previous post, Penza went through a list with Welch of the various items that DOS first line slave Daniela Padilla purchased for the DOS women.

Dani was the bisexual lover of Allison Mack. The two women would join Raniere in threesome romps. And both were high-ranking first-line slave masters. They were directly under the supreme master Raniere.

Nicki Clyne was the first slave and at first, she thought she was to be Raniere’s only slave. Boy, was she mistaken.

She married Allison Mack in 2017 under Raniere’s command.

We have no photograph of Sean Welch. The closest we have is this courtroom sketch.

Q Moving on to the next item, Government’s Exhibit 858. What is this?

A The heavy duty steel suspension kit.

Q And this was the fourth item on that invoice we looked at?

A Yes.

Q Can I ask you to read the details for this, please?

A “This impressive suspension kit adds new dimensions to play with your partner. Features premium leather cuffs and the heavy duty bondage bar, this set is designed toward partners to enjoy suspension play. The cuffs easily attach to the bar, leaving your partner to hang and anticipate your every move. The bar itself hangs from a ceiling or supportive frame and is designed to take weight.”

Q Showing you what is in evidence as Government’s Exhibit 859, can you describe what this is?

A Yes, this is a picture of the steel shackles.

Q Is there a reason why this item why there is not the full website page?

A It’s been disconnected from use.

Q But this was the item that was number five on the invoice?

A Yes.

Q Showing you what is in evidence as Government’s Exhibit 860. Is this the deluxe thigh sling with wrist cuffs?

A Yes.

Q Sorry, I just want to — we’ll come back to this. I want to go to Government’s Exhibit 851 for a second, for the ankle shackle mounds is the price listed?

A Yes. Q

That was? A 99.99.

Q I’m not sure I already asked, but the heavy duty suspension bar kit was $199?

A Yes.

Q Going back to Government’s Exhibit 860, is this the deluxe thigh sling with wrist cuffs?

A Yes. Q That’s 79.95?

A Yes.

Q Can you read the details please?

A “Open up your partner so you can both experience more pleasure. Perfect for getting your lover into your desired position while adding some kink. This thigh sling with wrist cuffs will provide the enhancement you’ve been looking for to your sexual endeavors. Pull those legs back and bind their wrists behind them so you can pummel deep in them while they are helplessly pleasured. Exposed and vulnerable they will be wide open to tease and torment. Give them mind-blowing oral sex or multiple orgasms with a massage wand. Turn them over onto their knees with their face down for spanking or some dirty doggy-style. This positioning aid will pull their thighs back towards their chest and keep their wrists bound with adjustable and comfortable padded cuffed. You can even lock the buckles to increase the sense of their entrapment. You call the shots when your submissive partner is restrained and at your mercy.”

Q That was item number six on the invoice on the first invoice?

A Yes.

[I have to wonder if the jury and others in the courtroom were at about this time trying to contain their laughter].

Q The last item on that invoice, Government’s Exhibit 861 is this the subdued full body strap set?

A Yes.

Q It costs 29.95?

A Yes.

Q And can you read the details for this one?

A “Buckle up your lover in seven tight straps. Get creative with your bondage. These seven body straps allow you to customize your partner’s restraints wrapping them up from shoulders to ankles. Various lengths and easy adjustability mean that you can bind their wrists, forearms, thighs or whatever your heart desires. Convenient buckles make it easy to secure your lover and even easier to set them free when you’re done playing with their body. Paralyze your partner with this customizable strap set.”

Q Turning to what is in evidence — just look at Government’s Exhibit 851 for a second. Can you tell us what the total amount of that order was?

A $922.74.

END

***

That’s enough for now. We will continue with more sex toys of Allison Mack, Nicki Clyne, and the other first-line DOS slave masters in our next post.

One final point: Some people evidently buy these things for some kind of kinky pleasure. Based on the descriptions, there must be a market for this which included people who do not really want to inflict real pain but rather pleasure.

I doubt pleasure was Raniere’s motive [other than pleasure for himself]. I think he was into causing pain and I wonder if the DOS slave masters were not also enjoying the pain part of this.

While Raniere loved to give pain, it seems unclear if the DOS first line slave masters preferred giving or receiving pain, or possibly both.

I recall that Raniere paddled Dani Padilla once for some infraction and paddled her hard. But he was distressed about it afterward, not because he caused her pain but because she enjoyed it.

