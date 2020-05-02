Bangkok: Low Carb Diet Might Help in Combating Coronavirus

Editor’s note: The following information may not be in conformity with the official positions of the World Health Organization and consequently this post may be shadow banned. US Rep. Adam Schiff has asked Google, Twitter and Instagram to follow Facebook’s lead and censor all information about coronavirus that does not comport with WHO theories. YouTube is already censoring any information that does not comport with WHO’s notions.

The point is Americans are only supposed to read information about coronavirus that is approved by WHO. So, since this is not a government approved or WHO approved message, please read the following at your own risk.

By Luigi [AKA Bangkok]

There’s a new study that explains why some people experience more serious COVID ‘complications’ and wind up needing a ventilator, while other people have less serious symptoms or none at all.

https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/jmv.25887

It even explains why the drug Hydroxychloroquine has shown effectiveness in reducing COVID symptoms in some people but not others.

This isn’t about Hydroxychloroquine. You don’t need that drug.

It’s all related to UNCONTROLLED hyperglycemia after getting infected by COVID-19.

‘Hyperglycemia’ means excess sugar in your blood.

‘Uncontrolled’ means you’re not taking any steps to lower (control) your blood sugar each day.

Just like SARS, this new virus uses high blood sugar (glucose) to spread at a faster rate.

Look up ‘glycosylation’ to learn more about this.

Less sugar (lower blood sugar) means that this virus can’t spread as fast, which means your immune system has more time to kill the virus before it reaches your lower lungs (the last destination of this virus).

‘Time’ is the critical concept here.

‘Slowing down’ the virus is what differentiates a person with mild symptoms from a person on a ventilator.

Your immune system needs time to kill the virus.

Thus, if you allow the virus to spread too quickly (by having excessively high blood sugar) then you’re allowing it to spread to your lower lungs way too fast —– before your immune system can develop enough antibodies to kill the virus.

Hydroxychloroquine makes it harder for the virus to bind to glucose molecules.

This is why it works for some people but not others.

For many people, hyperglycemia is the main complicating factor for COVID.

Hydroxychloroquine tends to work for these people IF given when symptoms first begin.

However, this drug won’t work if given after a person is already having trouble breathing, because the virus has already spread to their lungs.

That’s why the ‘UVA study’ (aka the ‘liberal media’ study) was debunked as a scientifically fraudulent study —– because they waited until the last moment to give this drug to dying patients (which doesn’t work). Plus they also gave this drug to patients who had other factors which made them more likely to die.

nyway, the MAIN POINT is that you don’t need Hydroxychloroquine.

You simply need to control your blood sugar (i.e., prevent hyperglycemia from happening in the first place).

Hyperglycemia is the main complicating factor in many ICU patients for COVID-19 and SARS.

Thus, if you take steps to lower your blood sugar — via eating low carb meals — then you can partially prevent the virus from spreading as quickly, without taking Hydroxychloroquine.

MY ADVICE:

I implore everybody over age 55 to switch to a low carb diet before they get COVID symptoms.

