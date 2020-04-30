A Herpes Standup Comedy Routine Keith Raniere Never Got to Use

Venereal disease is no laughing matter.

Yet when I was busy attacking Nxivm and Keith Raniere, in the summer and early fall of 2017, before the New York Times story ran and the FBI investigation began, venereal disease was on my mind – not for myself – but for the members of Keith Raniere’s harem and most likely the flaccid one himself.

Several sources told me that the harem was grossly infested with herpes.

I had no problem writing about it then [or now].

As part of what I did, I wrote a few comedy sketches about it, which I proposed that Keith Raniere might deliver at Vanguard Week 2018.

Unfortunately for Vanguard, he never had a chance to deliver any monologue, for he was arrested on March 26, 2018, six months to the day from his birthday, and almost six months before Vanguard Week 2018 was to commence.

It remains a fact that this skunk and his promiscuous ways – especially his unprotected sex with so many women – created a virtual pandemic of herpes in the harem.

And that’s not funny.

In any event, here is one of several standup routines I wrote for Vanguard, knowing full well he was unlikely to ever deliver them – even if he hadn’t been arrested.

So I went to Nicki on her birthday and recited this poem: Roses are red, violets are blue, how would you like it if I cum on you?

***

Alright, so maybe it wasn’t so funny. Venereal disease spread by a selfish pig who refused to consider the health of his followers is not amusing in the slightest.

But one thing could be, depending on your perspective, mildly amusing.

Vanguard is in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, awaiting his prison sentence. He is just where he tried to put so many people. And he will be in prison for years to come.

Like venereal disease, Karma is actually not that funny sometimes.

