MK10ART Shines on With Fantastic Paintings of Raniere, Bronfman, Allison Mack, Kristin Kreuk et al.

The spectacular work of MK10ART, capturing the sinister, creepy and sometimes laughable sides of the vicious Nxivm cult, has been an inspiration to myself and many readers of Frank Report.

A writer tries to tell his story, and words cannot always totally capture the experience he tries to convey. Photographs, though they show the raw truth of a person’s appearance often fail to capture the emotional and candid moments when characters are truly being themselves.

In this drama of an incredibly evil man masquerading as an enlightened, compassionate soul, with a number of self-centered and evil women aiding and abetting him, an artist of the caliber of MK10ART is deeply appreciated for her ability to capture the real, sick essence of NXIVM.

As usual, whenever I present MK10ART’s work, I post her painting or sketch, followed by MK10ART’s comments and then, following a ****, I make my comments.

mk10art #Nxivm attorney for #keithraniere – #marcagnifilo is asking for a new trial. Has he asked Raniere about all of the women (and ex-girlfriends) of Raniere who were ‘suicided’? Did he ask Raniere where Pam Cafritz’s body is? What were in the brown pellet ‘medicine’that he gave a dying woman (#BarbaraJeske)? Or the white drink he gave another dying woman (Pam Cafritz)? Why did all of the women he lived with (and cats) get cancer in a short period of time (but not him)? Why were rat poison chemicals found in the hair sample of his roommate? Who poisoned John Tighe? Why did so many people at V-week 2016 fall violently ill (except for him and other top #Nxivm people)? Why were they conducting brain experiments? *** I wonder if Marc Agnifilo has asked these questions. If he did I am pretty sure he got a succinct denial and the remark that it is nonsense, made up by his enemy, Frank Parlato.

It is not Marc’s job to find out crimes against his client. His job is to defend him against the crimes he is charged with.

I was at portions of the trial of Raniere, and I met Marc after court ended on a couple of occasions. He was affable and almost impossible not to like. He had his job and during cross examination he, on several occasions, tried to make me the culprit to deflect from his client.

I did not mind this of course; he was just doing his job, defending a rascal.

I asked Marc just after the case wrapped up and, as I recall, just after he told the judge that Raniere would not put on a defense, how the case was going. He shrugged his shoulders and said “you know.”

Which I did of course and so did he. His client was cooked.

I won’t second guess why they chose not to put on a defense. What did they have to lose? Perhaps they honestly thought there was a chance he might not be convicted on all charges.

One of the things the prosecution made clear was that any witness that dared to testify on Raniere’s behalf might be charged with racketeering. That pretty much chilled any chance of a witnesses coming forward other than Raniere.

So why didn’t Raniere testify? Perhaps the defense thought he might incriminate himself further and set himself up for more charges.

I don’t know, I only know Raniere was never heard from. There was no defense. Agnifilo made the closing argument that the prosecution did not make their case.

The jury was out just a few hours and came back with the verdict of guilty on every count. The astonishing rapidity that the jury came back prompted Raniere, who obviously knew what such a quick verdict meant, to proclaim audibly in court just before the jury arrived “This is not justice.”

In a sense it was not. The crimes Raniere was convicted of, to my mind, are not worth the charges or the sentencing of a man to possible life in prison. However, it was the many crimes he was not charged with, the ones MK10ART asked about, that makes his likely sentence entirely fair.

Former #nxivm leader #KeithRaniere was caught with a cell phone (again) in jail. The world’s smartest man keeps falling for the same scam.

*** Poor Raniere. I know he has to try to keep Nxivm operational and keep in contact with various devotees. He used to spend a lot of time on the phone texting and talking when he was a free man. But being caught with a cell phone twice is potentially problematic for him as it concerns his sentencing and possible placement in a permanent prison. It is hardly model prisoner behavior since cell phones are contraband in prison.

Former Girlfriend Tells of Hurtful Relationship With Raniere in 1980s and How She Finally Healed

***

I love the smiling picture of Raniere on the mantle. Raniere is astonishing in having so many girlfriends he hurt, mainly through lies and his psychosis, which allowed him to successfully pose as a superior intellect and ethical person when all he wanted was to give himself pleasure and ruin others, which, in turn, gave him more pleasure.

Danielle Roberts the Latest to Experience Executive Success – Will Likely Lose Her Medical License Just Like Brandon Porter

*** I don’t know whether to feel sorry for Danielle Roberts or not. She is almost certainly going to lose her medical license. She went to school; she undoubtedly worked hard and wanted to work for the betterment and healing of her patients. I am not convinced her intentions were evil. Yet she got caught up in the madness and actually wielded a branding pen on women’s pubic regions and lied about it too – lied or lied by omission. She knew the symbol she was branding on the women was Keith Raniere’s and possibly Allison Mack’s initials. Had she not participated in this – this stupid act- which Raniere and probably Allison Mack as her master – imposed on her – and she probably felt she had to obey – she would barely figure into the Nxivm story. She would be unknown and still practicing as a physician. Instead her reputation is ruined. MK10ART might disagree with me and think I am being too soft, but I do not think Danielle Roberts is evil. She did the branding because she thought it was good for the women and good for herself. She was a member of DOS and never claimed she was intimidated by the collateral. By all accounts she believed in DOS even after Raniere was arrested. She followed a demon and thought he was a saint. She was stupid and gullible and it is going to cost her dearly. But I don’t think she was evil. Not truly evil.

#Nxivm#kristinkreuk and #kendravoth ran a website catered for teenager girls called #Girlsbydeign. It is believed to have been a way for #keithraniere to recruit young women. If you or someone you know was in this group – please share your story with Frank Parlato at Frankreport.com. He would love to hear about it.

****

It is true that I am interested in hearing any stories about Girls By Design. I have been willing for years. Despite this I have yet to have one woman or girl tell me there was any thing like actual recruiting of underage girls for Raniere.

It may have been Raniere’s intent when he encouraged Kruek to start GBD, but I have serious doubts that either Kreuk or Kendra had nefarious intentions.

Here again MK10ART may disagree and she has a point. The material published on the Girls by Design website does not seem at all suitable for young teens and preteens.

Rare Audio of Keith Raniere Playing Piano – He Claimed He Played Concert Level – You Can Judge For Yourself

***

Very good likeness of Raniere. He claimed to play piano at concert level and it is clear he was nowhere near concert level.

He was at best a mediocre pianist. He may not have been a pianist at all. He might have only memorized a few songs. It was the nature of his massive desire to deceive that he would inflate this into being a concert level pianist.

Curiously, though he claimed that he was an elite piano player, he never claimed to have performed anywhere that I know of.

Mexican Newspaper Claims Raniere Has COVID-19 but Cites No Source

***

I think it likely that Raniere has or will soon get COVID -19. There may be some who think the coronavirus is God’s way of punishing the world for convicting Raniere.

I am not one of them.

Deep Dive into Girls By Design [GBD] Part 4

***

MK10ART did a five part series for Frank Report where she examined the posts on Girls by Design. She makes a compelling argument that the content seemed to be tailor made for recruiting young girls, and using Raniere techniques of indoctrination.

In an ironic twist of fate #Nxivm criminals #clarebronfman and #allisonmack can thank Judge Garaufis for placing them under home confinement as it no doubt helped them avoid contracting the coronavirus. Clare is scheduled to be sentenced on June 25, 2020.

***

This is perhaps the best likeness of Clare I have seen. The selfish, mean-spirited, cruel, arrogant, wealthy demon spirit with a face and body that match her insides.

The heartless woman, who was reckless with other people’s lives and hurt so many, not only through enabling her master demon Raniere but also on her own sick and warped sadism that she offered proactively.

She is one of the few Nxivm members who I have no reservations about. She deserves prison.

***

#kristinkreuk claims that she left #Nxivm years before BUT she was seen shopping with #KeithRaniere pimp #allisonmack on March 29, 2018. This was just a few days after Raniere was arrested in Mexico with Allison chasing the police along with #Nickiclyne

Allison appears to have flown directly from Mexico to Vancouver to warn Kristin about what was happening. Kristin made a statement in an attempt to distance herself from Nxivm. Allison Mack was arrested the following month and remains on house arrest until her sentencing. She has pled guilty to multiple felonies and faces years in prison. Kristin Kreuk who ran a website targeting teen girls called #Girlsbydesign along with #kendravoth has not been charged with anything.

***

I am not certain that the media got this story right. I suspect their shopping excursion happened earlier. By the time Raniere was arrested Kreuk was in full panic mode. While she may have been willing to meet with Allison privately, I doubt she would have been willing to be seen publicly with Allison, who was already publicly associated with the cult and the branding.

#KeithRaniere #nxivm Raniere wanted to play the title role in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street but ended up cast as Pirelli, the sham street barber.”

*** I love the old Keith stories. He apparently told his girlfriend, after he did not get the role of Sweeney Todd but the lesser role of Pirelli, that Hollywood agents were at the amateur theater checking him out, desperate to sign him up, a pretty transparent lie. Needless to say Raniere never got signed in Hollywood, but he made it big a few years later in the role of Vanguard. It ran for 20 years then was abruptly canceled.

***

True Crime Conversations: Sex Slaves, Rituals, And Blackmail: The Lost Women of NXIVM Discussed in Australia



***

This is an excellent and haunting painting depicting my film, the Lost Women of Nxivm, which was produced by Investigation Discovery and investigated the deaths of Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, Pamela Cafritz and Barbara Jeske.

Timeline Shows Trump, and Not Democrats, Was on Top of Coronavirus Response



***

Not a bad likeness of Trump.

Sex Slave Allison Mack Is Taught by Her Slave Master ‘Men and Women Are Not Equal’ and ‘Sterilize Only Female Cats’



***

The painting depicts Allison going to court or leaving court with her two attorneys. She is one of the Nxivm members I have very strong reservations about. I do not think she deserves prison. I feel the same about Kathy Russell and am somewhat mixed about Lauren Salzman.

Her mother seems far more culpable than anyone other than Clare and Keith. And even her I am not too sure of. I don’t know what good prison will do for any of them. They are out of Nxivm and perhaps not likely to return to their old pursuits [at least not Kathy and Allison]

Clare, on the other hand, will need a few years to cool her heels and perhaps lose her infatuation for Raniere and her belief that money can buy her everything. She is slowly learning that it cannot.

As for Raniere, he needs to be sequestered from society for their protection for year to come. He is a danger and menace to society.

Little Known Story of Raniere Hiring ‘Witch Doctor’ to Help Harem

***

A nice representation of Raniere who was sort of a witch doctor himself. A most ineffectual one, since people generally got worse after his treatments.

So why continue to write about Raniere? He is finished. His cult is pretty much destoryed.

I think mainly because he is an exquisite object lesson. The more we know about him, the better, for it may serve as a deterrent or wake up call to others in similar cults – of which there are many.

May Raniere help many innocent people avoid his type.

