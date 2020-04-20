Kim Snyder: Keith Raniere Seemed to Benefit From the Deaths of Four Women so He Had a Motive

By Kim Snyder

This is in response to the article, Frank Parlato Interview Where He Discusses the Deaths or Disappearance of Kristin Snyder, Gina Hutchinson, Pamela Cafrtiz, and Barbara Jeske .

I would like to make a couple of clarifications which hopefully will add something to the knowledge of this investigation into my sister, Kristin Snyder’s disappearance and probable death.

A) It was reported in other publications that Heidi Clifford said Kristin Snyder waved to her from the Nxivm classroom window. But, this does not seem to be right. There were NO windows in the conference room at the Westmark Hotel in Anchorage Alaska where the Nxivm intensive was held. So, that is NOT true. And Heidi told me this never happened.

B) The sexual abuse or molesting of Kristin or myself when we were children- NEVER happened. There is evidence to prove that.

C) Kris was already acting a little erratic – or “culty” in Colorado, in December 2002. How do I know? Because I was with her. She acted somewhat erratic before her last class with NXIVM, but not so much that she seemed unhinged or dangerous to herself. I think it was only after Keith raped her or seduced her and she had the horrible guilt and then the concerted effort to gaslight her by the Nxivm leaders that led to her being pushed over the top. Whether it is murder or they drove her to suicide is something we don’t know, but hope to one day find out.

D) Kris was always a tomboy. But she came home for a visit in January 2003- shortly after visiting Keith Raniere in Albany and for the first time that I can recall she had shaved her legs and had bought a silky pajama outfit.

E) Kris never told us she had been raped or thought she was pregnant. If she had- this story would not be where it is NOW! We would have acted then.

F) Kris spent $27,000.00 from a credit card to pay NXIVM. How do I know? We have the bank statements to prove it.

G) There was NO need for Kris’ truck to be sold to NXIVM- to pay her Nxivm bill. They had gotten the money already (we have the USAA statement in her file).

H) We had been told that Kris left the class and went to her truck and took it. No one ever mentioned that Elaine Smiloff picked Kris up to take her home until years later. We learned this from Frank Parlato.

I) Toni Natalie and others have falsely claimed that Kris called my mom and told her insane things like the space shuttle Columbia’s implosion was caused by her. This never occurred. If she had told this to mom – dad, mom and I would have rushed up there to get her. We were kept in the dark about her mental breakdown and not told about her disappearance until she had been missing for more than a day.

Now, let’s go to another situation. I asked Frank about exhumations of Gina Hutchinson and Barbara Jeske.

I already knew that Pam Cafritz’ body was nowhere to be found.

In this interview with Frank, he says Rainere lived with four women and 3 cats- and ALL had cancer.

If Gina didn’t have poison in her system, according to the autopsy, and Pam died of cancer and her body is gone, then the only body left is Barbara Jeske.

In his interview, Frank says that Karen – another woman who lived with Keith, got cancer, but survived, and whose hair was tested. She had excessive amounts of two toxic metals in her hair, barium and bismuth.

Did Pam die from a slow poison? Where is her body? Has Keith been questioned about her?

Her last will and testament leaves everything to Keith. Jeske’s will left everything to Keith.

Gina’s death and my sister’s disappearance silenced two voices that could have taken everything from Keith.

Funny isn’t it? Keith seemed to gain with the death of every woman featured in the Lost Women of Nxivm.

