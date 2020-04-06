Debunking ‘Fake News’ Story That COVID-19 Tests Are Flawed; COVID-19 Tests Do Actually Test for Specific Genes

By AnonyMaker
This is in response to the story Every Action and Reaction to COVID-19 Is Based on Totally Flawed Data Because We Are Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically COVID-19
Fact-check turns up, first, that this is being spammed without attribution from another source:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781
which has apparently in turn gotten it from other unattributed sources:
https://www.europereloaded.com/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-for-any-strain-of-a-coronavirus-not-specifically-for-covid-19-video/
This in turn apparently ties somehow to David Icke – the reptilian alien shape shifter conspiracy guy:
“ER Editor: David Icke picked up on this very topic of the test being used to determine the virus a couple of days ago and did a video discussion of it, which we’re including below. How can we know who has a PARTICULAR VIRUS when the test is picking up ANY STRAIN of coronavirus, and there are indeed many of them in our bodies at any given time!”
–
And, not surprisingly for something attributed to anonymous sources and spreading in dubious ways, it appears to be false – COVID-19 tests do actually test for specific genes, not those common to all coronaviruses:
–
Coronavirus and the race to distribute reliable diagnostics
“Rather than develop bespoke PCR tests, IDbyDNA is one of a handful of companies employing metagenomic nucleic acid analysis as a routine diagnostic and surveillance tool. Its existing Explify Respiratory test, which is a laboratory-developed (or ‘home brew’) test, can identify over 900 respiratory pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites, by comparing unbiased metagenomic data obtained from patient samples with a large repository of sequence data. It can already detect the SARS-CoV-2 strain. ”
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41587-020-00002-2
&
Coronavirus Detectable With IDbyDNA Explify Respiratory Test
“Since the publication of the 2019-nCoV genome, IDbyDNA’s team has analyzed in-silico generated samples and computationally validated the capability to detect 2019-nCoV and differentiate it from other human coronaviruses.”
https://www.mpo-mag.com/contents/view_breaking-news/2020-03-10/coronavirus-detectable-with-idbydna-explify-respiratory-test/
–
Coronavirus testing: How does it work?
“A PCR test can confirm a diagnosis of COVID-19 if it identifies two specific SARS-CoV-2 genes.”
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/coronavirus-testing#how-does-it-work
–
SARS-CoV-2 Testing: Trials and Tribulations
‘the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed a nucleic acid amplification test that targeted three independent regions of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid gene (N1, N2, N3), in addition to the human ribonuclease P (RNase P) gene, which serves both as an internal amplification control and indicator of specimen adequacy. Importantly, detection of each target required a separate polymerase chain reaction (PCR), ie, four reactions were required for each specimen tested. ‘
https://academic.oup.com/ajcp/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ajcp/aqaa052/5813763
–
That leads to the question, who is concocting false but convincing-sounding narratives like this, and spreading them around? And why are they being published without at least some journalistic vetting?
7 Comments
Holy shit.
The “gold standard” model (University of Washington model, funded by Bill Gates) which has been proven totally WRONG over the last 2 weeks —– has now been ‘updated’ just last night, in a last ditch attempt to salvage some credibility. LOL.
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247118606539853824
**But even the NEW model is wrong ——- even though it’s basically just an 11th hour attempt to match current hospital and death rates with its own faulty formula.
It’s akin to a school CHEATER being given the answers to a ‘test’ midway thru the examination period, yet he STILL answered some of the questions wrong, LOL.
They know that hospital rates and death rates are much lower than they originally predicted —— so the new ‘model’ is trying to cheat its way into credibility by parroting the current data which is ALREADY KNOWN.
***However, after just 1 day the new model is already WRONG —- even though it’s basically been given the ‘answers’ ahead of time, LOL.
This is the same model that was used to shut down the nation. LOL.
This is like shutting down the world from the advice of Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck. 🙂
This is like a comedy routine.
There are NO ADULTS in the room.
The inmates have taken over the asylum.
But at least society is now becoming aware of these things. We won’t be repeating this mistake in the fall.
Have a nice day. 🙂
Breaking news…
It’s finally over in NY.
NY Governor Cuomo finally admit the obvious.
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247197318887112704
https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247198013916884992
I really feel bad for the libtards like AnonyFaker, Flaccid Paul, Claviger and Heidi Apple cuz they’re gonna blow a gasket when learning that the world in NY isn’t coming to an end very soon, LOL.
Have a nice day. 🙂
Typo: “finally admits” (not ‘admit’) 🙂
I have to concur with my non-esteemed colleague, AnonyFaker, on this single issue alone. 🙂
The original article (that he’s responding to) was not written by anybody credible. Definitely a conspiracy theorist who wrote that.
However, AnonyFaker is not really proving anything which isn’t ‘obvious’ —– because EVERY news outlet (both liberal and conservative) have been reporting for WEEKS that approximately 80%-90% of everybody tested for COVID in the USA (due to having cold/flu symptoms) is coming back NEGATIVE for the virus.
You can look up that fact using Google, there are about a gazillion results demonstrating it.
Thus, if 80%-90% of people with cold/flu symptoms are testing ‘negative’ for COVID —- that tells us the test is definitely looking for the specific COVID-19 strain and not the general flu strains.
Thus, even without AnonyFaker’s rebuttal I could already tell that the original article was based on a conspiracy theory and not reality.
But kudos to AnonyFaker for writing this article. Truth is truth.
The truth should always be exposed —– even if its being exposed by a flaccid, small dicked, liberal kook who spends his days hoping for the end of civilization (probably because he’s got no family, no kids or no friends to live a meaningful life with).
In fact, Niceguy 9.0 (or maybe 7.0?) already made the point that AnonyFaker likely has no kids because his temperament seems contradictory to that of a father ——– which probably indicates that he’s shooting ‘blanks’ (or) that no chicks wanted to carry his offspring cuz he’s probably not a very likeable guy in real life.
Have a nice day! 🙂
The Liberals Want You to Eat Bugs!
Let Them Eat Crickets! EU to Approve Bugs for Human Consumption
The European Union will soon permit the sale of locusts, crickets, grasshoppers, and mealworms as food across the continent.
The European Food Safety Authority is expected to announce the ruling within the next few weeks, granting bugs a “novel food” classification that would allow the mass production of bug-based food items by autumn.
https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2020/04/06/eu-set-to-approve-insects-for-human-consumption/
Chinese Grifters , Swindlers and Con Artists profit from the CRISIS CHINA MADE.
China Says it has Sold Nearly Four Billion Masks Abroad
Beijing (AFP) – China has sold nearly four billion masks to foreign countries since March, officials said Sunday, as they tried to stem widespread fears over the quality of medical exports.
However numerous nations — including the Netherlands, the Philippines, Croatia, Turkey and Spain — have complained about substandard or faulty medical products shipped from China.
Last week, the Dutch government recalled 600,000 masks out of a Chinese shipment of 1.3 million that did not meet quality standards.
https://www.breitbart.com/news/china-says-it-has-sold-nearly-four-billion-masks-abroad/
THE CHINESE COMMUNISTS WANT TO MURDER YOU AND MAKE A PROFIT IN THE PROCESS!
AM – thanks for doing research on this. I usually tune out when the conspiracy theories and political party playground name-calling becomes rampant. On an important topic, I like having more info on the science vs pseudoscience/sham authority from qualified sources.
So… Any wisdom you found on materials for DIY surgical masks? What looks promising so far in my online research is hydro knit fabric or silver infused. Looks like there may be some question on the safe use of silver infused tho.