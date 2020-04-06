Debunking ‘Fake News’ Story That COVID-19 Tests Are Flawed; COVID-19 Tests Do Actually Test for Specific Genes

By AnonyMaker

This is in response to the story Every Action and Reaction to COVID-19 Is Based on Totally Flawed Data Because We Are Testing People for Any Strain of a Coronavirus, Not Specifically COVID-19

Fact-check turns up, first, that this is being spammed without attribution from another source:

https://www.globalresearch.ca/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-any-strain-coronavirus-not-specifically-covid-19/5707781

which has apparently in turn gotten it from other unattributed sources:

https://www.europereloaded.com/manufactured-pandemic-testing-people-for-any-strain-of-a-coronavirus-not-specifically-for-covid-19-video/

This in turn apparently ties somehow to David Icke – the reptilian alien shape shifter conspiracy guy:

“ER Editor: David Icke picked up on this very topic of the test being used to determine the virus a couple of days ago and did a video discussion of it, which we’re including below. How can we know who has a PARTICULAR VIRUS when the test is picking up ANY STRAIN of coronavirus, and there are indeed many of them in our bodies at any given time!”

And, not surprisingly for something attributed to anonymous sources and spreading in dubious ways, it appears to be false – COVID-19 tests do actually test for specific genes, not those common to all coronaviruses:

Coronavirus and the race to distribute reliable diagnostics

“Rather than develop bespoke PCR tests, IDbyDNA is one of a handful of companies employing metagenomic nucleic acid analysis as a routine diagnostic and surveillance tool. Its existing Explify Respiratory test, which is a laboratory-developed (or ‘home brew’) test, can identify over 900 respiratory pathogens, including viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites, by comparing unbiased metagenomic data obtained from patient samples with a large repository of sequence data. It can already detect the SARS-CoV-2 strain. ”

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41587-020-00002-2

Coronavirus Detectable With IDbyDNA Explify Respiratory Test

“Since the publication of the 2019-nCoV genome, IDbyDNA’s team has analyzed in-silico generated samples and computationally validated the capability to detect 2019-nCoV and differentiate it from other human coronaviruses.”

https://www.mpo-mag.com/contents/view_breaking-news/2020-03-10/coronavirus-detectable-with-idbydna-explify-respiratory-test/

Coronavirus testing: How does it work?

“A PCR test can confirm a diagnosis of COVID-19 if it identifies two specific SARS-CoV-2 genes.”

https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/coronavirus-testing#how-does-it-work

SARS-CoV-2 Testing: Trials and Tribulations

‘the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) designed a nucleic acid amplification test that targeted three independent regions of the SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid gene (N1, N2, N3), in addition to the human ribonuclease P (RNase P) gene, which serves both as an internal amplification control and indicator of specimen adequacy. Importantly, detection of each target required a separate polymerase chain reaction (PCR), ie, four reactions were required for each specimen tested. ‘

https://academic.oup.com/ajcp/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ajcp/aqaa052/5813763

That leads to the question, who is concocting false but convincing-sounding narratives like this, and spreading them around? And why are they being published without at least some journalistic vetting?

