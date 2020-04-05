Can Ivermectin Be a Cure for Covid 19? Hope and Despair at Ground Zero

By Ken Gibson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – The plague appears to be leveling off in New York, and Spain has reported the same. But leveling off at a point that reached a death about every two minutes. That news only affords us a glimmer of hope, not yet a quantum of solace.
7 pm is the highlight of the day for us. What once was a nuisance is now greeted with as much enthusiasm as a Yankee rout of the Red Sox at a home game in the Bronx. The sounds of silence are banished with noise, pure noise, each day at the appointed hour. Noise, wonderful noise, loud, raucous, arrhythmic noise, made by trash can lids clanged together in a deafening cacophony as the lead, with a chorus of cheers from every window.
And then we return to our misery.
So the news that the disease may have reached its peak is the best we have. We peruse the net and scan the paper in the hall, delivered in sterile plastic bags through which we read the headlines before the rightful owner takes possession of the New York Times.
Today the news was that despite Trump’s closing of the borders to flights from China, his orders were somehow flouted, and 430,000 people flew in from China; Wuhan contributed greatly to that amount.
Most distressing. Trump orders a closure of the border in time of national emergency, and people who think they know better disobey such crucial orders. Soldiers and sometimes civilians have faced the firing squad for this. Thousands have faced a slow, painful death thanks to these individuals not following an executive order, and the entire economy is in chaos; will heads roll or will the NY Times try to put the blame on Trump, and allow the guilty to carry on?
The first head to roll could well be that of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, who is refusing to allow coronavirus patients to take chloroquine, despite the latest round of medical findings, and the reports of American patients, that it works; one man in Florida was cured with it in 24 hours and says he is feeling great a week later. Cuomo puts us in danger; lacking a cure, patients will not only die, but increase the risk of spread to the entire nation. But to hell with America, some people are saying by their actions, letting in Chinese from Wuhan and putting their own theories about chloroquine ahead of the advice of doctors.
In addition to chloroquine (and hydroxychloroquine), another drug, Ivermectin, is being looked at as a cure. A commentor named Phil on this site was kind enough to mention it, and I just googled, finding that the ScienceDirect journal, Antiviral Research, published an article by a group of Australian researchers from Monash University in Melbourne reporting that Ivermectin appears to be effective at inhibiting the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
“We report here that Ivermectin, an FDA-approved anti-parasitic previously shown to have broad-spectrum antiviral activity in vitro, is an inhibitor of the causative virus (SARS-CoV-2),” the researchers write. “Ivermectin, therefore, warrants further investigation for possible benefits in humans.”
The leader of the research team, Dr. Kylie Wagstaff issued a statement, saying, “Ivermectin is very widely used and seen as a safe drug. We need to figure out now whether the dosage you can use it at in humans will be effective—that’s the next step,” Newsweek magazine reported. “We found that even a single dose could essentially remove all viral RNA by 48 hours and that even at 24 hours there was a really significant reduction in it.”
So there is another glimmer of hope, which we need to be looking at. On one hand, we cannot just jump to overly positive conclusions and use it without knowledge, on the other, we cannot allow armchair pundits to prevent its use.
Below is a link to the article from which I quoted, please read it in its entirety and keep your eye on this. Much as I like the 7pm jam sessions in the Big Apple, I would prefer to hear that a cure has been found and is being used, but it chloroquine, Ivermectin, or any other substance.
https://www.breitbart.com/bord
11 Comments
“This man is dying of COVID19, we must do something!”
“Can we try Hydroxychloroquine?”
Leftists: “Hell no, that could kill him!”
Leftists: “My body, my choice”
Covid Pt. : “I’d like to try this potential treatment”
Leftists: “It’s not been approved by the government! Reeee!”
You should have heard the CNN reporters pestering Trump about it to tonight –
it’s as if they hate every American and don’t want people to get well. He told them
the facts, Dr Fauci told them the facts, but these armchair medics at CNN want to
decide over the FDA.
The Democrats and Leftists would sooner see people die than see the virus defeated and Trump get reelected.
Mr Gibson, you say Governor Cuomo is refusing chloroquine to patients. Is there proof of this statement? I find it hard to believe otherwise. Coumo isn’t a doctor and would seem more likely that it would be up to the medical care providers to say whether or not a patient can or cannot take chloroquine. BTW Chloroquine is found in some arthritis medicines.
This point was made clear by both Curtis Sliwa and Brian Killmead on WABC in NY last week.
From a google search here is some corraboration:
On March 23, Cuomo signed an executive order restricting the prescription of chloroquine “except when written as prescribed for an FDA-approved indication; or as part of a state approved clinical trial related to COVID-19 for a patient who has tested positive for COVID-19.
While this does not show a 100% ban on his part, it shows some restriction and slowness that could be lethal. Clinical trials take months if not years. Tonight this issue was raised in the press conference, two reporters jumped on Trump for saying we could use it – and both reporters were totally rude and strange to do so. Trump responded by reminding us of his law allowing terminally ill patients to sign a waiver and try non FDA approved drugs here in the US rather than have to travel abroad to do so. This has saved lives and advanced scientific study.
He laid out the argument that CQ and HCQ have NO lethal side effects. He did not mention that it has recently proven effective – see the 26 March article in the NY Post the headline of which makes it seem that this drug is dangerous and negative, while the facts are quite the opposite. The reporters pester him about having clinical trials – which Cuomo is talking about. AGAIN – how much time do we have?
Do we wait a year as someone dies? If this does not work nothing is lost. If it works, and it has worked, a life is saved. Maybe an entire nation when a dangerous and contagious disease is allowed to ravage while we listen to young punk CNN reporters.
Then there is this from Bezos’ paper:
By Valerie Richardson – The Washington Times – Sunday, April 5, 2020
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has come under increased pressure to lift his executive order prohibiting pharmacists from dispensing the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine outside a hospital or inpatient setting to treat the novel coronavirus.
Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani said Sunday that he recently witnessed an elderly man with a high fever arrive at Mount Sinai Hospital, “and the first thing they did before they even talked to him was give him hydroxychloroquine.”
“Why is the governor banning it?” asked Mr. Giuliani, President Trump’s personal lawyer, on “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Everything shows that it works.”
Fact check: Chloroquine can actually be lethal, or have severe side effects
–
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine: side effect profile of important therapeutic drugs
“An acute overdose is extremely dangerous: the lethal dose is 1 g for children and 4 g for adults.”
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/2055762
–
Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine Can Have Serious Side Effects
https://www.poison.org/articles/chloroquine-hydroxychloroquine
–
Malaria drug touted as coronavirus treatment by Trump and Elon Musk can be deadly, China finds
https://fortune.com/2020/03/20/malaria-drug-coronavirus-treatment-chloroquine-trump-musk-deadly-china/
Thanks for the report from on the ground in NYC.
As a fact-check, there never was “closing of the borders to flights from China”: I just checked Kayak.com, and you can still book direct flights between Beijing and San Franciso a couple of times a week, and connecting flights daily. Flights were first just funneled through a limited number of airports (currently about a dozen) where there has been inadequate screening – with some pile-ups in long waiting lines probably having made things worse – and no enforced quarantining. Like many things, the truth has been mis-represented and the situation mis-handled:
430,000 People Have Traveled From China to U.S. Since Coronavirus Surfaced
“There were 1,300 direct flights to 17 cities before President Trump’s travel restrictions. Since then, nearly 40,000 Americans and other authorized travelers have made the trip, some this past week and many with spotty screening.”
‘The bulk of the passengers, who were of multiple nationalities, arrived in January, at airports in Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, Seattle, Newark and Detroit. Thousands of them flew directly from Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, as American public health officials were only beginning to assess the risks to the United States.
Flights continued this past week, the data show, with passengers traveling from Beijing to Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York, under rules that exempt Americans and some others from the clampdown that took effect on Feb. 2. In all, 279 flights from China have arrived in the United States since then, and screening procedures have been uneven, interviews show.’
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/04/us/coronavirus-china-travel-restrictions.html
–
see also:
The Facts on Trump’s Travel Restrictions
https://www.factcheck.org/2020/03/the-facts-on-trumps-travel-restrictions/
FACT CHECK – here from a google search: President Trump did also issue a “Proclamation on Suspension of Entry as Immigrants and Nonimmigrants of Persons who Pose a Risk of Transmitting 2019 Novel Coronavirus” on January 31, 2020. This prevents most foreign nationals from being able to enter the U.S. if they have traveled to China within the past 14 days and was widely considered a reasonable step in the coronavirus’ initial phases of spread and contagion ( here ). President Trump issued a travel ban to European countries in March 2020.
31 Jan this year the President suspended entry to persons who pose a risk of transmitting 2019 Coronavirus. And this was from a site that is not that Trump friendly. here is the URL – it is a Reuters report: https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-factcheck-trump-executive-order/partly-false-claim-president-trump-signed-executive-order-13769-temporarily-barring-foreigners-from-entering-the-us-if-they-had-been-to-china-idUSKBN21739V
There was still no “closing of the borders to flights from China” as you claimed, though – was there?
I notice that every time you’re caught out getting your facts wrong, or worse, you just try to change the subject or weave some diversionary narrative.
p.s. I’ll address other points in a separate comment. You can address the one issue here, if you care to
This possible cure is even more promising than HCQ.
It promises a 5000 fold decrease in the virus.
And while PM Boris Johnson is in the hospital, the Queen of England, Elizabeth not Elton John, channels Winston Churchill.
Let’s hope it is. Let’s keep a close eye on it and make sure the pols don’t restrict access – as Big Pharma prattles on about
clinical trials and Bill Gates gets to push some weird agenda of microchipping etc.
I am seeing Ivermectin products but not sure how to use them, one seems as if it is for cattle.