Worldwide Outbreaks of Disease and Immune Failure Coincide with Rollout of 5G

Shadow State writes, “China and its company Huawei intend to use 5G Telecom technology to spy on America and its allies. In fact the US DOJ and its its prosecutors in the EDNY have indicted Huawei in a RICO suit.

“What a RICO charge means for Huawei

https://qz.com/1804484/why-huawei-is-being-hit-with-rico-charges/

https://finance.yahoo.com/news/rico-charge-means-huawei-231500176.html

“Chinese Telecommunications Conglomerate Huawei and Subsidiaries Charged in Racketeering Conspiracy and Conspiracy to Steal Trade Secrets. Charges also Reveal Huawei’s Business in North Korea and Assistance to the Government of Iran in Performing Domestic Surveillance.”

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/chinese-telecommunications-conglomerate-huawei-and-subsidiaries-charged-racketeering

****

This is very important information Shadow State has shared.

Note in the last link that Huawei are accused of helping the Iranians with surveillance of their population from 2009, over a decade ago.

There is definitely something going on with China and Iran regarding 5G and the super-surveillance state.

Iran remains the big mystery in the coronavirus drama. I will bet you literally every penny I own (you won’t get rich, don’t get too excited) that Iran already has major 5G tech rolled out.

I have written to the PR agents for Pivotal Commware, Global Results Communications, asking them to confirm that it was indeed they who posted here on Frank Report, accusing me of “fear-mongering” and “false information”.

I pointed out to them that exactly the same accusations were leveled against Chinese whistleblowers who tried to warn the world about this new disease.

Note that the first coronavirus death in the USA was at the Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington:

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/02/29/first-coronavirus-death-us-washington-state-woman-dies/4914012002/

Note that this facility is also a few blocks from Pivotal Commware, which first tested 5G “inside the building”.

If you look at Google Maps, you will see that the HQ of this company is in very close proximity to both of the health centers involved in the initial outbreak of coronavirus in the USA.

One of the reasons why these Kirkland patients were not identified as being at risk, was that they had no immediate connection with people who had traveled overseas. This seems to have been a “home incubated” outbreak.

I have warned the PR agents for Pivotal Commware to be honest and transparent in the information they provide, as to exactly when and where their clients were irradiating residential suburbs of Kirkland with 5G technology.

I’m going to be honest myself here: when I first put together the connection with the Kirkland coronavirus deaths and the first trials of “inside the building” 5G, this just seemed an interesting coincidence. When I look at Google Maps, and see that this company’s HQ is within a few blocks — and probably line-of-sight — of the very first two health centers to report coronavirus deaths in the USA, then I think I may actually be on to something. The optics are quite compelling.

Let us watch now and see how Pivotal Commware behave: are they going to be transparent and honest, and reveal all the 5G tests of which they are aware in the vicinity of this outbreak of disease? Or are they going to clam up, feign ignorance, and pretend that these queries do not exist?

If the latter: then you can be reasonably certain that Pivotal Commware were conducting 5G trials in the vicinity of these two health centers, which will go down in history as the sites of the first US deaths from the “coronavirus” outbreak. And somewhere in their project log books, is exact evidence of how much these health centers were radiated, and for how long.

Wherever I have looked, from Tenerife to Lesotho, there has been some kind of connection with coronavirus with 5G. Just look at the following quote:

“As predicted, the number of cases has exploded in dozens of countries. Here, I was forced to show only countries with over 1,000 cases. A few things to note:

• Spain, Germany, France and the US all have more cases than Italy when it ordered the lockdown

• An additional 16 countries have more cases today than Hubei when it went under lockdown: Japan, Malaysia, Canada, Portugal, Australia, Czechia, Brazil and Qatar have more than Hubei but below 1,000 cases. Switzerland, Sweden, Norway, Austria, Belgium, Netherlands and Denmark all have above 1,000 cases.

“Do you notice something weird about this list of countries? Outside of China and Iran, which have suffered massive, undeniable outbreaks, and Brazil and Malaysia, every single country in this list is among the wealthiest in the world.

Do you think this virus targets rich countries? Or is it more likely that rich countries are better able to identify the virus?

“It’s unlikely that poorer countries aren’t touched. Warm and humid weather probably helps, but doesn’t prevent an outbreak by itself — otherwise Singapore, Malaysia or Brazil wouldn’t be suffering outbreaks.”

https://medium.com/@tomaspueyo/coronavirus-the-hammer-and-the-dance-be9337092b56

The thought simply cannot occur to this author, that the reason why it is only developed countries that are experiencing this pandemic, is that all of them have advanced microwave networks, in fact every single country listed there has at least trialed 5G, including the last three nations named.

Again: I, and many others, predicted worldwide outbreaks of disease and immune failure coinciding with the rollout of 5G. What we are seeing is exactly and precisely in line with our predictions.

If you go back and look, you’ll see historical precedent.

According to Dr. Arthur Firstenberg MD, the so-called Spanish flu of 1918: “… actually began in the United States, at the Naval Radio School of Cambridge, Massachusetts, with 400 initial cases. This epidemic rapidly spread to 1,127 soldiers at Funston Camp (Kansas), where wireless connections had been installed.”

https://phibetaiota.net/2020/02/arthur-firstenberg-the-invisible-rainbow-a-history-of-electricity-and-life-radiation-sickness-explains-all-past-and-present-flu-outbreaks-including-wuhan-virus-and-radiation-sickness-on-cruise-shi/

When the time is right, and I’ve done some more research, I’ll post the evidence that microwaves can influence viruses and cause them to mutate, to create “novel” diseases.

In the meantime: the ball is in your court, Global Results Communications for Pivotal Commware. Please be aware that I cc’d my email to you to Frank Report, and I’ll be quite happy to publish the whole of it online.

It’s time for you to earn your (presumably not inconsiderable) fees and try spin this this to your client’s advantage. The very best of luck to you.

