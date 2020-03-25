Will Pandemic Lead to Vindication for Trumpian Nationalism?

By Nicholas Waddy
Even in the grip of virus-related panic, most liberals are demonstrating a remarkable ability to remain focused on what they regard as Job One: trashing Donald Trump.
Nevertheless, in some quarters on the Left, one can perceive glimmerings of uneasiness. In addition to ordinary human concern over the fate of themselves, their friends and family, and mankind as a whole (from which liberals, despite their neurotic fixation on Trump, are not immune), this uneasiness has two primary causes.
First, liberals are beginning to perceive the danger in Trump’s newfound status as, in effect, a wartime president. Trump is leading America’s — and, to a point, the world’s — response to an unprecedented crisis. These are circumstances in which a chief executive can bolster his image greatly, unless he fumbles the opportunity in legendary fashion.
Liberals and the “gentlemen of the press” are working diligently to create the impression that Trump is indeed floundering, but unfortunately for them the relative success of the United States, versus the Euro-socialists, in containing and managing the pandemic, makes these smears less than credible. There is compelling evidence that Trump is plowing right through the blizzard of misinformation and connecting with the American people in a positive and reassuring way. Once the “curve” really does get bent, and infections and deaths begin to decline, it’s very hard to imagine that President Trump will not be credited with helping to rescue the American people from a terrible threat.
Second, and less obvious in the heat of epidemiological battle, is the fact that, worldwide, the response to the crisis has not followed the pattern that leftists would prefer. While global and supranational coordination of the virus response has been important, the most critical decisions about how to respond are occurring at the national, state/provincial, and even local levels.
The Left has been laboring for decades to create a world that is seamlessly interconnected, that is borderless and multicultural, that is devoid of ethnic and nationalist prejudices, and that transcends as much as possible the concept of the nation-state and national sovereignty in favor of the construction of a new world order in which bureaucratic, corporate, and academic elites enact progressive change on a wide, regional basis, at a minimum (think: the E.U.), and on a global scale, if at all possible (think: the U.N.).
The coronavirus pandemic has scrambled these assumptions and aspirations, to say the very least.
While liberals would like for Americans, and others, to think of themselves as members of a “global village,” in the current climate of high anxiety, things have moved quickly in the opposite direction. President Trump was criticized, from a globalist perspective, for his early decisions to cut off airline travel with China, and then with the European Union.
Days later, the very Euro-socialists who had chided him were acceding to the implementation of identical policies in their own homelands. Everywhere we look, countries are closing their borders, denying entry to foreigners, forbidding the exportation of critical medical supplies, nationalizing vital industries and infrastructure, and raising the proverbial drawbridge of global oneness.
It would seem that, alarmed by the rapid, transnational spread of the virus, most people’s reaction has been, understandably, to focus first and foremost on “taking care of one’s own”. Even Germany, arguably the headquarters of internationalism, is rapidly reconstructing and securing its borders.
Not surprisingly, under these circumstances, some Europeans are beginning to ask the question: if the E.U. (not to mention the U.N.) is so powerless and useless in a moment of crisis, and if most people turn instead to their national leaders for guidance and protection, then what is the bloc’s future? And what is the point of pursuing internationalism even as an ideal, when interconnectedness itself exposes us to such serious risks? After all, the pandemic would have been far easier to manage if cross-border trade and travel were not so pervasive — if people, all along, had stuck closer to home. These are perfectly reasonable and natural questions to ask right now. They are also questions that the Left has done its level best either to ignore or to suppress for decades.
As always, the Left has attempted to achieve its long-term ideological goal — the obliteration of nationalism and the creation of an globalist mass consciousness — in a gradual, insidious manner. In many ways, their project has been crowned with remarkable success, at least if the widespread opposition to border protection, to the enforcement of immigration laws, and to the pursuit of trade fairness and reciprocity is any indication.
The headwinds of the coronavirus pandemic threaten to derail the Left’s anti-nationalist program in a serious, and perhaps in a permanent, way. As Nigel Farage declared recently, in the Age of Corona, “We are all nationalists now.”
If he’s right, President Trump’s reelection prospects will start to look much brighter — and the sneering know-it-alls who have shoved the E.U. and the U.N., and much else besides, down humanity’s collective throat for the last 60+ years may finally be forced into a strategic retreat.
11 Comments
Words of Stupid.ty from the Senator from NXIVM
Gillibrand: ‘Absurd’ Trump ‘Is Not Fully Understanding the Depth’ of Coronavirus Crisis
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/25/gillibrand-absurd-trump-is-not-fully-understanding-the-depth-of-coronavirus-crisis/
Words of Stupidity from the World’s Second Dumbest Man
Rob Reiner: ‘Donald Trump Is Causing People in NY to DIE’
https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2020/03/25/rob-reiner-donald-trump-is-causing-people-in-ny-to-die/
Word of Stupidity from Americas’s Dumbest Man
Andrew Cuomo: NY Has 15 Times Coronavirus Cases of CA Because ‘We Welcome People’
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/03/25/andrew-cuomo-ny-has-15-times-coronavirus-cases-of-ca-because-we-welcome-people/
I honestly couldn’t care less about American politics or who wins the election; and am in no way a fan of Macron, but I thought I’d just drop this here for the fun of it, whilst simultaneously jumping into a foxhole.
“I said we are engaged in a war against an invisible enemy, the Covid-19 virus. When you are engaged in a war, you are mobilised, united. I see in our country elements of division, doubt, those who want to split the country when we should have one objective and that is to be united to fight the virus.”
French President Macron
Has the Globalist Macron become a Nationalist?
He must be desperate!
Globalization is like a bad smell after a fart. It will eventually dissipate.
I’m not a fan of Globalisation. It’s wholly negative in my opinion.
” It will eventually dissipate.”
Not before causing a lot of misery.
He’s a slimy character, typical of EU politicians.
The Democrats are having cows about Trump’s daily press conferences where President Trump displays that he is in command, and Trump shows that he is cool, calm and decisive.
In short Trump looks Presidential and the Democrats look like the whiny cry babies that they are.
From the UK’s Daily Mail:
Rachel Maddow demands that networks STOP airing Trump’s press conferences about coronavirus crisis and blasts his ‘fairytale’ promises about malaria drug to combat the pandemic
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow blasted Trump on her show Friday night
Urged television networks not to air White House updates about coronavirus
Excoriated Trump over his optimistic statements about potential drug therapy
Malaria drug is being tested as possible therapy to treat severe infections
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-8137747/US-coronavirus-Maddow-demands-networks-STOP-airing-Trumps-press-conferences.html
From Breibart:
Nolte: Increasingly Unstable Media Demand Blackout of Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings
America’s increasingly unstable and dangerous establishment media are calling for a full blackout of President Trump’s daily coronavirus press conferences.
In a time of national crisis, the left-wing fascists in the media want to use their corporate monopoly to put a stop to the president of the United States communicating directly with the American people who elected him.
There are people out there, people taken seriously by the establishment as Thought Leaders, who, during an unprecedented crisis, want — this is not an exaggeration — to stop the president of the United States from communicating with the United States.
Margaret Sullivan of the Washington Post Tweets a demand that the media stop broadcasting
Trump’s press conferences.
Margaret Sullivan
✔
@Sulliview
The media must stop live-broadcasting Trump’s dangerous, destructive coronavirus briefings
And what she’s calling for is worse than a total blackout on Trump’s ability to communicate with us. She then wants a handful of these multinational media corporations to — again, this is not an exaggeration — pick and choose the information from the president that Americans will be allowed to hear.
In other words, CORPORATIONS WILL DECIDE WHAT THE PUBLIC NEEDS TO KNOW, NOT THE PUBLIC’S ELECTED PRESIDENT!
It is no accident this insidious and un-American idea arrived the day after a number of polls showed a clear majority of the public approving of Trump’s handling of the Wuhan virus.
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2020/03/22/nolte-increasingly-unstable-media-demand-blackout-of-trumps-coronavirus-briefings/
My name is AnonyMaker and while I am not a Doctor, I play one on the Internet.