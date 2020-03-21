Kim Snyder: Nxivm Had a Huge Hand in Kristin Snyder’s Death – but Case Remains Unsolved

By Kim Snyder

The single most shocking thing that occurred concerning the disappearance of my sister, Kristin Snyder – some 17 years ago – other than the disappearance itself- is that her spouse, Heidi Clifford NEVER told law enforcement about the claims of pregnancy by my sister.

No she never told the cops that Kris had told people she was pregnant with Keith Raniere’s child.

By the way, she never told our family until Frank Parlato got her on the phone with us in 2019.

I do not believe for one second that Heidi was involved in Kristin’s death. But she was neglectful of her and things could have been a lot different if she had not been neglectful.

On the night in which my family and I arrived in Anchorage, after learning belatedly that Kristin had been acting strangely and disappeared, Heidi was wearing my sister, Kristin’s clothing.

I actually made her take them off and give them to me. That included my dad’s sunglasses. Kris’ other clothing had been put in plastic bags and was stored in a wet garage.

On the night in which my family and I arrived in Anchorage, Tami Boyer and Jane Markiewitz picked us up from the airport to take us to Kris and Heidi’s home where we stayed a few days. There were NO tears! Heidi did NOT seem thrown by anything that happened.

My parents stayed upstairs – where Heidi was talking about the “suicide note, instead of telling us the “real” story about the claims of pregnancy my sister made.

We also did not know until later that she went to see Raniere in Albany, NY- just prior to coming to our home in January 2003.

While my parents were upstairs with Heidi, she had told us that we could have any possessions of Kris in the house. I began collecting Kris’ things downstairs.

I found 40-50 beloved CD’s of Kris’ smashed on the floor. I began to cry. I got the ones that were still intact and put them in my backpack. I then turned and saw a man sitting on a “white baby blanket” that belonged to Kris and during that time, an argument ensued. I finally got the blanket, however.

The Memorial service was at the Lussac Library in Anchorage. We showed ONLY appropriate photos of Kris. We took the DVD to Dillon home with us.

The Toyota Tacoma Truck was sold, which belonged to Kris by Heidi. It was sold – and the money given to NXIVM – according to Heidi – because Kris did NOT finish the last part of the Jan/Feb 2003 intensive payments.

The money was given to them, but we have seen credit card statements which show that Kris paid thousands on her NXIVM bill, along with information that suggest Kris may have gone to Mexico to take a course there!

We were accompanied at the Lussac Library by friends of ours who flew from Minneapolis, MN – and stayed with us at the Inn and Suites in Anchorage until we returned to Dillon, SC. Once we arrived on our turf, I was able to help prepare for our own funeral mass and public memorial services! Kris’ whole family were in Dillon for them.

During the searches in Anchorage, we as a family kept friends and family abreast of what was going on, through phone calls, and emails.

Heidi had ALL of her friends at the public memorial at the Lussac Library, in Anchorage, AK. All the while she sat, knowing she had kept the rape and pregnancy story to herself, and the conversation about Kris taking off her wedding ring, and asking Heidi to hold it, because she was pregnant, with Keith’s child.

Heidi has also said “she waved to Kris, from the hotel“ but Frank went to the hotel, and there are NO windows in the conference room at the hotel on the bottom floor where the intensive was held.

Heidi also stated “she watched Kris go”, but changed that story to, “Kris was pulled out of the classroom, 4 or 5 times, and Esther and the other instructors kept her away from Kris. She also stated Esther and Ed Kinum told her to give Kris space, that she would snap out of it, and turn the corner, and they also instructed Heidi, NOT to hospitalize Kris, because all she was doing was seeking attention!

When we were in Anchorage, Heidi, knowing that she had NOT told us the truth about the pregnancy, gave over Kris’ Toyota Tacoma Truck for our family to use while we were in Anchorage.

Even though the cops had gotten the suicide letter out of the vehicle, they did NOT check the truck or the house for blood! They didn’t check the house for blood either because no one told them about the suspicious circumstances of her claiming she was pregnant.

The night our family arrived in Anchorage, the house was full of Kris and Heidi’s friends – but no tears! Our family planned the boat memorial. Tami Boyer and Jane Markiewitz, who picked us up from the airport, went with Heidi and me, in a green Subaru car, with car top carrier it had on it – to the boat memorial – because there was little to NO room for me – behind mom and dad in Kris’ truck.

The song that was played on the way to the boat memorial – was the song by Alabama, “In pictures”. It talks about a father going off to war and sending money for his family and missing very special moments with his kids.

I rode back to the house siting on the small seat behind dad who was driving Kris’ truck, because I could NOT put up with any more of the guilting garbage!!!!! The whispering of the false allegation, of a family member….was more than I could handle.

Mom, dad and I left Kris’ house to stay at the hotel to await the memorial at the library.

We ONLY had friends from Minneapolis. Heidi had NXIVM leaders, along with someone that left a very NASTY message in our funeral home book about Kris being molested!

The goal seemed to be to place the blame on the family member and not Raniere.

Heidi admitted to Frank Parlato that the reason she did NOT tell law enforcement about the pregnancy, and hadn’t told Kris’ family, was that she was afraid she would be looked at as a suspect.

Heidi did NOT tell our family until 2019, on a visit to our home, by Frank Parlato!.

Kris did come home, in January of 2003, for what turned out to be a final visit. She was SO euphoric about Keith Raniere – but my parents knew he was full of BULL SHIT!!!!

She bought a book on Cults in Florence, SC- and she and my parents had an argument, and she ran out of the room, and called her NXIVM coach – KAREN ABNEY. We have the phone records.

Kris returned to Anchorage, and no one told us that she was in trouble until after she had disappeared for several days.

If Heidi had only told us that Kris told people, as she claimed – that “she was responsible for the Space Shuttle Columbia- “ my mother and father would have been on a plane for Anchorage, to hospitalize Kris.

Kris was medically NEGLECTED!

My parents and I LOVE Kris. We did NOT push her out of our home. She went to Anchorage to work with the National Guard to teach them to Recycle OIL and GASOLINE!

Kris built her own business – EKoligic.com- you can find it online.

Heidi also was Secretary/Treasurer of that company, and she also signed Kris’ health care power of attorney, and Kris’ will, a year before her death in 2002. Frank will publish those sheets as well.

Our family has NOTHING to lie about – and does NOT appreciate being lied to all of these years!!!!

Esther Chiappone, Ed Kinum, Karen Abney, Nancy Salzman, and Keith Raniere, I am coming for you!!!!!!!

The first LIE- was the great big red herring: That a family member had molested Kris as a child and that family member, if the lie had gotten back to the correct officials, that family member could have been stripped of his medals he earned serving as a 10 year Marine soldier.

Fortunately, the lie was stopped before it got any further than Anchorage, Alaska.

I am here to set the record straight. NO such heinous act EVER took place with this family member and his child.

This is a HEINOUS LIE, and it came straight from the pits of HELL!!!!!!!!!!!!! The people that were involved in telling that LIE- will meet their maker, and have to account for these HEINOUS LIES on this soldier!!!!! He gave his life for this country. HE gave his ALL for family, friends, and countrymen. You don’t tell a HEINOUS LIE like this, with NO evidence to back it up -other than some conclusions by unlicensed therapists doing some cult therapy [they call exploration of meaning]!!!!

This LIE has been very damaging to the Snyder family, but it has NOT destroyed them.

Then, 16 years later, another HEINOUS LIE comes to light, to shock the heck out of the Snyders – that Kris was telling people that she was PREGNANT with Keith’s child.

If the Snyders had been told that from the get-go, the investigation would have gone in a totally different direction. This, again, was a very shocking story to hear after 16 years.

Everything was left up to the STUPID Malicious Medically Neglectful NXIVM leaders, who would NOT comment after Kris went missing, and when they did comment, they too, LIED!!!!! They have NOT stepped forward to tell the TRUTH – Ed Kinnum, Nancy Salzman, Karen Abney, Esther Chiappone Carlson and others- you know who are!

According to credit card statements for January/February 2003- Kris was paid $10,820.00 for Nxivm classes and still – despite her disappearance, Nxivm wanted more.

There was no reason for more money to be given to Esther for Kris’ classes.

Besides, the estate was NOT settled.

Ms. Clifford sold Kris’ Toyota Tacoma Truck on April 11th, 2003 to pay for the classes.

Also in April 2003- Heidi left for the Grand Canyon with Katy Kerri, and other women. The photo that Keith Rainere made mention of when he claimed he found Kristin alive is that of Heidi and Katy sitting on a rock.

His so-called private investigators that Keith hired to find Kris, found Heidi in the Grand Canyon instead. Keith claimed it was Kris to try out another lie that Kris was still alive!

Finally here are my points to consider:

Keith may have been with Kris, per credit card statements, numerous times since Kris traveled to Albany—-twice! Kris was telling people she was pregnant but no one told law enforcement – a shocking omission. Elaine Smiloff told Frank that Kris told her she was pregnant. Kris also told Heidi at home She screamed it out in the intensive. Kris was NOT abused by a parent! She, nor I, were not abused EVER!!! That is a falsehood that Keith tried to make her believe! Mom, dad and I traveled to Anchorage. I was there as well. We were there through the memorial services- etc. We were never told about her problems while we could have done something about it. We were only told after she disappeared. Kris was loved by her family- and still is. No one molested my sister as a child but someone did molest her as an adult [Keith Raniere] The LIE that she was molested as a child, which Esther came up with following Exploration of Meaning therapy, was most likely made up by Keith Rainere because he wanted a distraction. We were told by Kris’ domestic partner, Heidi, that Kris had told her she was pregnant with his child only last year. Kris disappeared, after being tossed out of the class 4-5 times, because Kris was telling people she was pregnant with Keith’s child. Kris was suppose to be taken home by Elaine Smiloff- did she ever get there? Kris was medically “neglected”, by Keith and his minions, because they did NOT want Kris to get medical attention. Elaine Smiloff was to take Kris home, wait with her, until Heidi got home, but she did NOT do so. Kris disappeared from the class- Esther and Ed were in constant contact with Nancy Salzman, in Albany. She was directing them as to what to do. They all had a hand in Kris’ death. If Kris went home, how did she get back to the hotel to get her truck? Heidi says she was in no shape to drive two plus hours to Seward, AK. How did Kris get back to the truck- 10 miles from home to the hotel? When Kris visited us in January 2003-in Dillon, she was so excited about Keith. She was euphoric!!!!! Kris never acted like this before. When she went to Anchorage she evidently had an exact opposite mood swing and became despondent. There have been questions about the “kayak shed”. The Millers of Miller’s landing told Frank that there was NO shed- the kayak was sitting out in the elements.

