Nicki Clyne, Kristin Kreuk, Kristanna Loken, Allison Mack, Grace Park, Ludwika Paleta & Sarah Edmondson – Where Have All the NXIVM Flowers Gone: Part 1?

Where have all the flowers gone, long time passing?

Where have all the flowers gone, long time ago?

Where have all the flowers gone?

Young girls have picked them, every one.

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Pete Seeger (1955)

*****

It wasn’t that long ago that Keith Raniere had a stable of actresses involved in his NXIVM/Executive Success Programs cult.

While they all started out just taking classes, most of them went on to become coaches – and a few of them even got involved in the criminal side of the organization.

So, while we’re all (hopefully) hunkering down while we await the onslaught of the coronavirus, let’s take a look at what’s currently going on with all these women.

In this Part 1 of the series, we’ll look at the Canadian Contingent: Nicki Clyne, Kristin Kreuk, Grace Park, and Sarah Edmondson.

*****

Nicki Clyne

Nicki Clyne, the 37-year-old former actress and would-be comedienne from Vancouver, BC, describes herself on her personal website as an Actor/Writer/Observer/Host/Human Being.

For some reason, she left off a few other labels that would actually be a lot more appropriate.

Things like: Sex Cult Member – First-Line Slave – Slave Master – Shift Manager at a Vegan Bar & Restaurant – Potential Criminal Defendant.

Yep, the one-time Battlestar Galactica star left the glamor of Hollywood behind to devote all her energy – and, of course, her body – to Keith Alan Raniere, the one-time Vanguard who is now simply known as Federal Prisoner #57005-177.

Since last Fall, Nicki has been working as a Shift Manager at Izzy Rose in Brooklyn, NY.

It is not known whether the KAR-branded Nicki still has a job at Izzy Rose since the establishment can no longer serve customers on-site because of the coronavirus-related scale-back of such establishments throughout New York State.

It is also not known whether Nicki will be indicted for her involvement in several NXIVM-related illegal activities – or deported because of her fraudulent marriage to Allison Mack.

Clyne has never spoken out against Raniere or NXIVM – and is believed to be the current head of Raniere’s ill-fated DOS organization.

*****

Kristin Kreuk

Also from Vancouver, the 38-year-old Kristin Kreuk has actually enjoyed more professional success than many of her sister NXIVM actresses.

Her acting career includes roles in “Edgemont”, a teen drama series that aired on CBC Television; “Smallville”, an American TV series in which she played Lana Lang; and “Beauty & the Beast”, an American sci-fi series.

She currently stars in the CBC legal drama series “Burden of Truth” in which she plays a big-city lawyer who returns to her hometown to help out a seemingly endless series of downtrodden clients.

She spent several years in NXIVM – a fact which she still tries to cover-up.

On March 29, 208, she issued her one and only public statement about the time she spent in NXIVM. That statement read as follows:

“When I was about 23, I took an Executive Success Programs/NXIVM ‘intensive’, what I understood to be a self-help/personal growth course that helped me handle my previous shyness, which is why I continued with the program. I left about five years ago and had minimal contact with those who were still involved. The accusations that I was in the ‘inner circle’ or recruited women as ‘sex slaves’ are blatantly false. During my time, I never experienced any illegal or nefarious activity. I am horrified and disgusted by what has come out about DOS. Thank you to all of the brave women who have come forward to share their stories and expose DOS; I can’t imagine how difficult this has been for you. I am deeply disturbed and embarrassed to have been associated with NXIVM. I hope that the investigation leads to justice for all of those affected”.

Kreuk was not listed as a member of NXIVM’s “inner circle” by the prosecution in the case of the U.S. v. Raniere.

But she has steadfastly refused to answer any questions as to what her role was in recruiting others into the sex cult – and when it was that she actually ceased all involvement with it.

*****

Grace Park

Yet another of the Vancouver actresses, Grace Park turned 46 just a few days ago.

Like Nicki Clyne, she started her acting career in the Canadian television series “Edgemont”. After that, she re-joined Clyne in “Battlestar Galactica” before landing her biggest role in the American television series “Hawaii Five-0”.

She is currently married to Phil Kim who has been described by one Frank Report reader as someone “that you don’t want to mess with – and who might still have connections to people who you do not want to encounter”.

Although she was involved with NXIVM/ESP for several years, Parks is not believed to be branded with Raniere’s initials.

Perhaps the most lasting reminder of the time she sent with the cult is the set of nine videos that she appeared in with Raniere – and in which she plays the role of adoring, Kool-Aid drinking, semi-hypnotized sycophant.

Park has never discussed her involvement with Raniere and NXIVM/ESP. Nor is she likely to ever do so.

*****

Sarah Edmondson

And last – but certainly not least – is Sarah Edmondson, the 43-year-old Vancouver actress who is believed to be the only woman who has ever had a picture of her crotch on Page 1 of The New York Times.

Just like several of her sister Canadian actresses who ended up involved with NXIVM/ESP, Edmondson started out working on the “Edgemont” teen soap series.

From there, she went on to appear in SyFy Network’s “Andromeda”, “Continuum”, and “Stargate SG-1”.

She also appeared in USA Network’s “Dead Zone – and in Lifetime Television’s “Killer Hair”, “Hostile Makeover” and “Psych”.

Unlike the other members of the Canadian Contingent of NXIVM actresses, Sarah has been an outspoken critic of Raniere and NXIVM/ESP – and was one of the “key figures” in the takedown of both the cult and the criminal enterprise.

Along with Frank Parlato and Catherine Oxenberg, Sarah went after them publicly and relentlessly.

And, in fact, as the lead named plaintiff in the current civil lawsuit being undertaken by 80 people who were harmed and injured by Raniere and his minions, Sarah’s name will forever be emblazoned in the annals of NXIVM/ESP

*****

And so there we have it…four actresses from the Vancouver area who all became involved with Raniere and NXIVM/ESP for several years.

And of the four, there is one who is still a loyalist to the cult/criminal enterprise, two who are still unwilling to step up and tell the truth about their involvement, and one very brave woman who was willing to put her name, her career, and even perhaps her life on the life to correct something that she knew was wrong.

Viva Sarah Edmondson!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

