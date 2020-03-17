Did Allison Mack Make Out With Bisexual Foreign Actress in Vancouver Restaurant – Then Repulsive Raniere Came and Spoiled the Fun?

There is probably not a better blind item publication in the world than Crazy Days and Nights. Many stories have been broken ahead of the mainstream media.
Here is one of their latest blind items which may refer to Allison Mack. I am hoping our readers can shed some light on this mystery.
The blind item, published by Crazy Days and Nights, on Monday, March 16. 2010, and posted by the website’s published Enty Lawyer.
This former A-/B+ list actress did her job and did her job well for the cult to which she belonged. She knew to grow everything though she needed a bigger name than her own. So, she went after multiple people with a never ending barrage of calls, texts, DM’s and whatever else it took. She only went after women.
One day, after months of effort, she struck gold. She managed to land this foreign born actress who at the time she was landed was really close to A+ list. Now, she is closer to A-, and maybe even a bit lower although most people know her name. The two had dinner and the recruiter turned on the charm and knew which buttons to push and they ended the night making out in the corner of a Vancouver restaurant. The next day was going to push the envelope even further, but unfortunately the leader found out about the new recruit and was desperate to have sex with her. So, he flew across the country and forced himself into the dinner and was so aggressive that the foreign born actress finished dinner and fled, never to be seen again.
sandybrook said…
MyDogSmiles said…
MDAnderson said…
And Emma Watson?
Maybe it’s Rachel McAdams
E said…
***
Emma Watson is an English actress, model and activist. She was born in Paris. Mack, by the way, was born in Germany.
Mack sent tweets to Watson, initially attempting to contact her via Twitter in January 2016. ”
.@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig,” Mack wrote. “I’d love to chat if you’re open.”
At the time, Mack was already in DOS. She might have been referring to DOS or to Jness as amazing but there seems to be little doubt that Allison had Emma in mind for a little pubic branding.
She tweeted: “@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig. I’d love to chat if you’re open.”
Watson did not reply to Mack’s tweet.
Mack sent out two more tweets in February 2016.”
@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so…