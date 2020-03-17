Some think the actress is Emma Watson but no evidence has surfaced that confirms it.

Did Allison Mack Make Out With Bisexual Foreign Actress in Vancouver Restaurant – Then Repulsive Raniere Came and Spoiled the Fun?

March 17, 2020
There is probably not a better blind item publication in the world than Crazy Days and Nights. Many stories have been broken ahead of the mainstream media.
Here is one of their latest blind items which may refer to Allison Mack. I am hoping our readers can shed some light on this mystery.
The blind item, published by Crazy Days and Nights, on Monday, March 16. 2010, and posted by the website’s published Enty Lawyer.
This former A-/B+ list actress did her job and did her job well for the cult to which she belonged. She knew to grow everything though she needed a bigger name than her own. So, she went after multiple people with a never ending barrage of calls, texts, DM’s and whatever else it took. She only went after women.
One day, after months of effort, she struck gold. She managed to land this foreign born actress who at the time she was landed was really close to A+ list. Now, she is closer to A-, and maybe even a bit lower although most people know her name. The two had dinner and the recruiter turned on the charm and knew which buttons to push and they ended the night making out in the corner of a Vancouver restaurant. The next day was going to push the envelope even further, but unfortunately the leader found out about the new recruit and was desperate to have sex with her. So, he flew across the country and forced himself into the dinner and was so aggressive that the foreign born actress finished dinner and fled, never to be seen again.
There are some 31 comments.

sandybrook said…

Alison Mack and Kate Hudson?
sandybrook said…
Forget Kate Hudson says foreign born
MyDogSmiles said…
NXIVM for the cult
10:23 AM

MyDogSmiles said…

Keith Raniere for the leader
10:24 AM

MDAnderson said…

Allison Mack and Emma Watson?
IndieRaga said…
Penelope or Hayek for foreign born ?
Tricia13 said…
Allison Mack/NXIVM/and Evageline Lilly?
sandybrook said…
Pam Anderson for the foreign born actress?
Fuchsia said…
Nxivm, Allison Mack…

And Emma Watson?

Tricia13 said…
I believe Evageline lives in VC.
Maybe it’s Rachel McAdams
cheesegrater15 said…
Kate Hudson was born in LA. Kate Beckinsale?
MyDogSmiles said…
Alison Mack has flipped and is singing like a canary naming big names 🙂
Jnauis said…
watson would be ‘a- list everyone knows’ maybe it is her lol
Huckleberry said…
Is there, by chance, any video of this make-out session? That would help authenticate this story.
Jnauis said…
definitely watson

E said…

Another vote for Emma Watson
HushHush said…
Actor friends in Vancouver say that NXVIM called them relentlessly to get them to join in their Executive Self help program. It was quite big, and there’s quite a few red faces that were sucked into it. Kristen Kruek who was the star along side Mack was into too. But she’s a still working actress, and protected. They were even getting into child acting schools/classes I never heard anything more about that other than the whispers on set. No public accusations and no police investigations.
gauloise said…
They recruited by saying they were all about feminism and female empowerment and actively targetting feminists, which would fit with watson, but I can’t imagine her engaging public PDA
PhillyWilly said…
im with huckleberry. and im not feeling Watson, altho she fits the rankings imo. Pam Anderson??
PhillyWilly said…
changing to Neve Campbell
Melvin said…
When was Alison Mack ever A-/B+? All she was ever really known for was Smallville. It may have ran ten seasons, but it was just one show.
bailey said…
Allison Mack once tweeted Emma Watson to recruit her, saying they both are interested in female empowerment or sth like that
yepthatsme said…
What does Enty mean when he says Actress fled never to be seen again? Is she missing?
Sd Auntie said…
Too old and curvy for Raniere. He like size 000. it makes him feel more masculine
Sd Auntie said…
Pam Anderson after Tommy Lee and others. I think not. That would intimidate men like Raniere. Lol and don’t forget the alleged hep c.
Sd Auntie said…
Abbie Cornish.
Brayson87 said…
Damn I wonder how many women Allison Mack turned out?
Vita said…
No kidding! Allison Mack, we hardly knew ye!
Joe Biden has dementia said…
i can’t see anyone describing Allison Mack as ever having been A-

***

Emma Watson is an English actress, model and activist. She was born in Paris. Mack, by the way, was born in Germany.

Mack sent tweets to Watson, initially attempting to contact her via Twitter in January 2016. ”

.@EmWatson I’m a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women’s movement I think you’d dig,” Mack wrote. “I’d love to chat if you’re open.”

At the time, Mack was already in DOS. She might have been referring to DOS or to Jness as amazing but there seems to be little doubt that Allison had Emma in mind for a little pubic branding.

She tweeted: "@EmWatson I'm a fellow actress like yourself & involved in an amazing women's movement I think you'd dig. I'd love to chat if you're open."

Watson did not reply to Mack's tweet.

Watson did not reply to Mack’s tweet.

Mack sent out two more tweets in February 2016.”

@EmWatson I participate in a unique human development & women’s movement I’d love to tell you about. As a fellow actress I can relate so…

Mack sent a final tweet in March 2016, writing, “@TheCathyJensen @EmWatson Thank you for the bump up! Would love to chat with a fellow change-maker! #InternationalWomensDay.”
There does not seem to be any evidence that Watson went to Vancouver, made out with Mack in public and that Raniere then flew to Vancouver to join in the fun. Indeed there is no evidence Raniere ever visited Vancouver at any time.
If this blind item refers to Mack and some other actress, it seems improbable that Raniere did the deed alleged.
What do readers think?

