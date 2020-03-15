Keith Raniere: Questions For All the Girls He Loved Before

By Pablo [AKA Bangkok]
When you fell in love with Keith and fornicated with him, here is what he looked like [at various times]
So I’d like to ask you, what made you fall in love with this chubby, ugly, dweeb of a man?
He looks more like an overgrown and chubby boy, rather than a real ‘man’.
Didn’t you have access to any taller, handsome or ‘manly’ men to date?
How could you copulate with a fat slob who didn’t take regular showers?
Plus he had square feet, which were smelly, thus how did you manage to kiss his feet without vomiting?
Plus according to reports, he cried and threatened to kill himself if he didn’t get enough attention. Yet you still loved this mentally ill, chubby slob.
Thus, you knowingly loved a man who was:
1) A chubby slob
2) Ugly as hell
3) Geeky looking
4) Mentally ill
5) Cried and threatened suicide
6) Smelly and didn’t bathe regularly
7) Not handsome at all
I can only imagine that your self esteem was rather low back then.
How did you maintain any self respect when people saw you in public with this chubby slob?
How did your friends treat you for not having a better looking boyfriend?
For that, I feel sorry for you.
Have a nice day.
And finally, a picture to make Bangkok go out of his mind with crazed jealousy.
Warning: This is not an authentic picture. This is an artist conception of secret DOS training at the home of Nancy Salzman. The actual scene depicted might not have occurred.
Excuse me, but when did he love anyone but himself?
More women simply join cults than men. They’re agreeable and more easily manipulated than men. They also fall for assholes more than nice guys. Just like most regular and desperate men will suck up to some pretty woman and let her walk all over them as long as he thinks he has a chance. Often times, she’ll just string him along as long as she gets what’s most important to her: status and privilege. Once that happens, she’ll just say she had the right to change her mind when something better comes along and you have to accept, even though the guy likely put far more emotional investment in it than her because she has many more available opportunities, and well, because she was more emotionally invested in those two previously mentioned things.
What strikes me as odd is that the earlier photos of Keith, back from the 1980’s and 1990’s, kinda have similarities to photos of David Koresh.
Anybody else see it? 🙂
Great Balls of Fire…It’s not about his looks..!
He actually looks, well, nice looking in these photos:
https://www.thenation.com/wp-content/uploads/2015/03/keith_raniere_otu_img.jpg
https://tonyortega.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Keith_Raniere4-e1556109973460.jpg
OOPs! Double post above, can’t forget this nice looking shot of Vanguard….
https://postmediacanoe.files.wordpress.com/2018/03/main-cult.jpg
Raniere wasn’t successful on his own, he had a small gang of very evil women, and some men, enabling him. Also, some women enjoy taking care of little boys like Raniere, it’s a motherly instinct gone awry.
Frank – I question your judgment in posting these questions as not unreasonable. Even framed as questions, they are intrinsically judgemental and mocking. There is no true search for understanding here – there is only a search for information with which to hurl further insults.
Narcissists work by putting on a mask of whatever is attractive to their chosen target. They tailor their approach to the individual and they retain the act until they have created a strong bond. Then the abuse starts slipping out with back steps into the act to keep their target on the hook. So, while many of his methods are repetitive, Raniere’s “type” responded similarly to his familiar mask.
And Big Bang – I guess you never were a pimply awkward teenager with no game with the girls. What a blessed life you must have led. Don’t worry that you might accidentally get involved with someone like Raniere’s women – I’m sure they wouldn’t appeal to you (except for Lauren of course). I know I wouldn’t touch you – I don’t mind someone with whom I can verbally spar, but someone who just looks for ways to mock others is ugly all the way to the bone. And probably hiding their own insecurity/need to feel superior to boot.
TL/DR fuck off, Big Bang
Thank you for the kind response. It does my heart good to hear such words. 🙂
I think you’re missing the point, though.
Yes, I made a few petty insults but I was still trying to make a larger point.
The women who were ensnared by Keith became ‘physical’ (sexual) with him long BEFORE they were mentally abused as his ‘victims’.
What I’m saying is that I don’t believe (for one second) that Keith would ask a woman on a 2nd date who didn’t offer to copulate with him on their 1st date —— BECAUSE we’ve already had another poster, from 2 years ago, who claimed that Keith didn’t want to see her again because she refused to fuck him on their first date.
She said that Keith was too short and nerdy to “slay her” (to use her own quote) because she likes taller and more handsome guys. Frank knows about the story I’m talking about.
Keith is NOT the type of guy to wine & dine a woman for ‘several weeks’ before finally getting inside her panties. It’s just not within his personality to wait that long. He doesn’t respect women enough to wait that long.
Therefore, I’m inclined to believe that any woman who dated Keith (more than one time) probably fucked him on their first date LONG BEFORE he had a chance to turn them into a ‘victim’.
So your REASONING (for bedding Keith) cannot be that he abused you mentally —— cuz you were likely all over him on your first date, just like a June bride sitting bareback on a depot stove (to quote Young Guns II).
IMO, this means you likely decided to get physical with Keith based on his looks (or) on the promises of riches he made to you on your first date. I’m saying that I don’t believe you were totally blameless here. Just my opinion though.
Kim Snyder
Keith seduced, raped and killed my ONLY sister, Kristin Marie Snyder. He is a rapist/killer. He used his mentally ill sense to seduce, rape and kill quite a few girls- he deserves to be executed!
Keith is NOT a hero! He is a WORM! I don’t understand why he is getting SO much aire time- and the VICTIMS of NXIVM are being left behind! This is an OUTRAGE!!!!!!
Keith and his minions are worms- who deserve NO aire time!!!!!! What the hell do people see in writing about these criminal worms? It is a WASTE of time and energy!
The VICTIMS of NXIVM need aire time!
Maybe people enjoy reading about worms!
Kim:
Frank Parlato and his many commenters have done a lot to illuminate and expose the crimes of Keith Raniere and his criminals.
Evil thrives in the Darkness.
Evil dies in the Light of Day.
The only reason that Raniere, the Bronfmans, the Salzmans and Allison Mack have been caught is because of the efforts of Frank Parlato.
Believe me, Kim, none of these Gangsters likes Frank Parlato.
They all hate Frank Parlato for the way in which he has exposed them and their crimes.
And the day is coming where the entire Inner Circle of NXIVM will face the Wheel of Justice.
The Wheel of Justice grinds slow but it grinds fine.
Shadow State.
Kim, I too once responded angrily to one of Bangkok/Pablo’s incendiary posts. He got me too. Pablo/Bangkok will sometimes make a good point. But mostly he just likes to incite.
Losing a sister the way you did is terrible so I can see why you feel so strongly.
Kim, if you really cared about your sister, you would come on my show. My email is stoptheamwaytoolscam@yahoo.com
With all due respect, if Frank had not begun writing about Keith’s PERVERTED escapades in 2017 —– Keith would have never been indicted and sent to prison.
Writing about Keith is precisely what led to his downfall.
Giving him ‘air time’ is precisely what has exposed NXIVM to its core.
Not sure what Kim is talking about. That’s what FrankReport was created for.
This isn’t The Church of Kim’s Apostles. 🙂
Keith Raniere looks like a chubby hairy version of the late singer John Denver.
With the major difference that John Denver had genuine talent and for whatever flaws Denver had he was not a psychopath.
So, I suppose that the only people one can fall in love with must be good looking? If that were the case, no couples would stay married into their 80s or 90s as none of us are too good looking then. Four of your list of seven items deal with appearance.
Or, is it OK to fall in love with someone and stay together until old age, as long your partner was good looking at one time? That would mean 50% or more of the population should never be loved at all. How heartless you are.
I have never placed a premium on appearance. (Grooming, yes.) Heart, soul and mind are what makes the man. No to mention “ethics” – but not the Raniere kind.
And, you expect that these women were supposed to automatically know that he was mentally ill? People like KAR are infinitely skilled at hiding their flaws.
In the case of a psychopath, you could live with him your entire life and never know he was a criminal.
Women care about looks just like guys. Any woman who says otherwise is just lying.