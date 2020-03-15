Keith Raniere: Questions For All the Girls He Loved Before

To all the girls Keith loved before, who traveled in and out his sex lair, whom he caressed with wet kisses, who cared for him and filled his nights with blue lights, and to those – perhaps there are a few – who are still glad he came along – Bangkok, who is now using the name Pablo, has some questions. With being insulting to anyone who ever made a mistake in love, or were blinded by a veneer of a luster that really wasn’t there, some of these questions seem not entirely unreasonable.

By Pablo [AKA Bangkok]

When you fell in love with Keith and fornicated with him, here is what he looked like [at various times]

So I’d like to ask you, what made you fall in love with this chubby, ugly, dweeb of a man?

He looks more like an overgrown and chubby boy, rather than a real ‘man’.

Didn’t you have access to any taller, handsome or ‘manly’ men to date?

How could you copulate with a fat slob who didn’t take regular showers?

Plus he had square feet, which were smelly, thus how did you manage to kiss his feet without vomiting?

Plus according to reports, he cried and threatened to kill himself if he didn’t get enough attention. Yet you still loved this mentally ill, chubby slob.

Thus, you knowingly loved a man who was:

1) A chubby slob

2) Ugly as hell

3) Geeky looking

4) Mentally ill

5) Cried and threatened suicide

6) Smelly and didn’t bathe regularly

7) Not handsome at all

I can only imagine that your self esteem was rather low back then.

How did you maintain any self respect when people saw you in public with this chubby slob?

How did your friends treat you for not having a better looking boyfriend?

For that, I feel sorry for you.

Have a nice day.

IN KEEPING WITH ETHICAL PUBLISHING STANDARDS SET FORTH BY THE AMERICAN LEAGUE OF DECENCY IN MEDIA [ALDM]

WARNING UNPLEASANT IMAGES AHEAD

And finally, a picture to make Bangkok go out of his mind with crazed jealousy.

Warning: This is not an authentic picture. This is an artist conception of secret DOS training at the home of Nancy Salzman. The actual scene depicted might not have occurred.

