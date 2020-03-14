Alyane Curtis May Be Starting New Makeup Line But She Was Lying About Not Being in Nxivm!

Alayne Curtiss does not want you to know she was in Nxivm for 15 years – and that she may still be in the cult. In a recent article, Curtiss told WNYT News that “she was falsely connected to the former cult NXIVM because she would do the hair of some of the women associated with the group.” This should not stand without being challenged, because, frankly, Alayne was lying. The news article was about Alayne starting a new business, an online makeup line for brides that she plans to roll out soon. Of course, we are all sympathetic to those trying to distance themselves from Nxivm. And there is good reason for NewsChannel 13 to like Alayne because she “has kept the ladies from the evening newscasts to the morning show at NewsChannel 13 camera ready for years.” But she should tell the truth. She was in Nxivm for 15 years – and, for all we know, may still be in the cult. Alayne operated her own beauty salon called Make Me Fabulous in Ballston Spa, [a suburb of Albany] – and because of her close association with Nxivm, and her own decision to threaten her employees, it suffered a decline. When Frank Report first broke the story about the branding and blackmail of Nxivm’s subgroup DOS in 2017, Alayne’s employees started to talk. Alayne did not like that. She had tried to recruit her employees into Nxim for years – and when they learned Alayne’s so-called life coaching, self-help group was branding and blackmailing women, they quit in protest and started talking about her in town. Alayne had learned a thing or two from her Vanguard – and she served seven of her former employees with cease-and-desist letters. No one should send letters like this unless they plan to sue, for it can have an opposite effect. Some of the women contacted me and I wrote about it and, of course, it only made them talk more and refer other people to the Frank Report. Soon Alayne’s business took a nosedive and, of course, Alayne blamed it on me [and her ex-employees]. But, the truth is, Alayne Curtiss was in NXIVM. She also surrendered her 18-year-old daughter to them. And she went to Mexico when Keith Raniere was hiding there in early 2018 to do production videos for NXIVM. She is an amateur filmmaker. She also reportedly did his makeup and helped with his image and clothing for his interview and photographs for the New York Times Magazine article that was supposed to help turn around his public image. It is also believed she prepped and did makeup for Clare Bronfman for the same magazine article. But honestly, Keith and Clare never looked worse than they did in those photos.

Most likely, Alayne did that work in Mexico for free in exchange for the work that Dr. Brandon Porter was doing with/to her 18-year-old daughter. Under the auspices of Clare Bronfman’s Ethical Science Foundation, Dr. Porter [with a little help from Nancy Salzman] was trying to cure Alayne’s teen daughter of Crohn’s disease with a new scientific method that included a special “tech” Keith Raniere invented. Here is what a source told me about her recent interview with NewsChannel13 denying her involvement with Nxivm. “Bold-face lying about not being involved for over a decade, recruiting staff, following Keith’s teachings to a ‘T,’ then literally following him to Mexico, to benefit her new makeup line,” the source said. “She is blatantly lying about never being involved with the cult, where she used those teachings to abuse others and her family. “You say she deserves a fresh start? But does she? There may be justice for those (eventually) who were directly hurt by Keith but what about justice for those who were hurt by his minions? She gets to claim no association and move on like the last 15 years didn’t happen? Appears to be cult-like behavior of not taking responsibility for your actions and misdirection to me.” I asked the source, “How deep do you think Alayne was in Nxivm? She told people I literally destroyed her business. I felt kind of bad about that.”

My source said, “She was in VERY deep. Nancy was her go-to for everything. She couldn’t make a decision without her. And I think she knew everything that was going but never said a word. I mean, come on, how many people knew he was [hiding] in Mexico and wanted by the FBI? And there she is, flying out to him. She isn’t naive, she was crazy committed to him.

“You are sweet to feel bad, Frank. But truth is, she destroyed her own business and likes to put blame on others. She closed her first salon location months before all of this news broke – and had plans to sell her house to ‘downsize’ since all her kids were in college long before shit hit the fan. But, of course, because she is always the victim and cannot take accountability for anything, she blamed those two things happening on her association with the cult. Don’t you think it’s ironic that she claims you ruined her business, yet she found money to start a makeup line? That isn’t cheap.

“She is well known in the area and she needed someone to take the blame. Guess it landed on you and her former staff.

“She used those cult teachings to manipulate her staff and family members. She ran her business like a mini-NXIVM with a staff full of fear and mental mind control. She would have a staff member be upset about their lunches being booked over by haircut appointments. They’d go to her to address it. The door would shut in the office and 10 minutes later that staff member would come out crying and she would tell everyone that they were sexually abused as a child.

“To the people who truly know her and know what she is capable of, she is a female version of Keith Raniere. Terrorism by litigation to all of the staff that just wanted to be free of her? And now this news breaks of her leveraging the cult to rise to the top again? It’s sickening and disheartening.”

Fair enough.

It should be on the record that while Alayne deserves a second shot – a life after Nxivm if she is indeed out of Nxivm – it should not stand that she was never in Nxivm and only did hair for some of the Nxivm ladies.

Alayne may not have been branded. She may not have given collateral or even recruited anyone, but she followed her Vanguard and especially her Prefect, Nancy Salzman. That should be known – even to the brides who want to look their best with her makeup on their wedding day.

“Dear Colleagues, Clients, Family and Friends, “As you may know I have been in the wedding and beauty business for over twenty five years. I’ve worked in various capacities over the years including bridal, salon and commercial styling. “I wanted to go on record and let all friends and colleagues know the truth simultaneously. Former staff began to spread rumors and fabricated apocryphal stories that implied alleged activities by me that NEVER existed. In addition, they promised unsustainable commission rates to solicit trained staff and clients away to build a competing business that had been in the works for months. These false rumors and promises caused several employees of Make Me Fabulous to ‘walk out’ without notice one week prior to bridal season 2018. All brides and clients affected were notified immediately and placed with new beauty vendors personally by me or their deposits were returned in full. “I never saw, witnessed, experienced or took part in anything nefarious in relation to any clients or affiliated vendors, I serviced EVER! I have been nothing but a dedicated wife, mother, and business owner for over 25 years. I apologize to anyone who was lead to believe that they were at anytime in any type of danger. There never was any indication that myself or staff were ever in danger, or harms way. This tactic is used in our industry by seasoned stylists to be sure that their clients and stylists follow them to their new endeavor and it also negates their employment agreements from holding up in court. “I am determined to not let these events spoil my long standing career and livelihood in the beauty business. Loyal employees, customers and colleagues have been extremely supportive throughout this ordeal and I’d like to personally thank all of you from the bottom of my heart. Because of your support I will survive this and come out better for it. I will continue on, as always, to work hard, do good and make the world a more beautiful place! “Instead of dwelling on wrongful accusations and hateful attacks to myself, family, children, marriage, reputation, and business, I’ve launched my own line of cosmetics called Alayne Curtiss Bridal Beauty. A percentage of the proceeds will go to a charity called ‘Project GRL’ which provides guidance, respect and love to girls and women suffering from sexual abuse and sex trafficking. My newly launched products will be all of my favorites to create the ‘perfect face’ as I have been inspired to do for more than 25 years. Watch for a launch party and lots of samples coming soon! “I have also created a new website at alaynecurtiss.com which will feature my years of beautiful brides, and also sell our products online. My remaining team and I have refocused our efforts to rebuild MMF here at our 30 Lake Avenue location. We have reduced our trial session wedding pricing, expanded our curly hair services, massage, aesthetics, blow-dry bar and nail services. We are working closely with community organizations and the management of the Pavilion Grand to create meaningful events and packages. We are hiring and training new staff members and developing more thorough employment agreements and on-boarding training for new hires to better protect our business, clients and existing staff. We currently have 10+ trained staff and independent contractors on board. I assure you that my commitment to the beauty industry is as solid as ever. I appreciate your loyal support and look forward to many more years of working with you. “Alayne “Owner, Make Me Fabulous?

***

Not a word about her role in Nxivm, as if it were all a bad lie to hurt this noble lady.

While Alayne does not want to talk to me – on or off the record – I will extend my invitation to her to make a comment or correct the record any time she chooses. And wish her the best of luck, of course, in her new bridal makeup line. I mean this sincerely for Alayne is definitely a talented makeup artist and image consultant and if I run into any brides who need makeup, I will refer them her way.

Alayne, my phone number is 716-990-5740. The call will be confidential unless you state otherwise and agree to put it on the record.

