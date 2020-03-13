Pablo [Bangkok] Tries to Hammer Me on Raniere Etc.; I Respond and Answer His Rude Questions

The following are some accusations and questions from our intrepid devil’s advocate Bangkok AKA Pablo, followed by my answers.

By Pablo [AKA Bangkok]]

I implore Frank to write an article that gives a detailed account of Emi Salinas’ daily activities inside NXIVM, including his specific duties within NXIVM’s daily operations in Albany and in Mexico.

What did Emi do for NXIVM on a daily basis?

I’m not talking about being an owner of the Mexico City ESP center or whatever fucken ESP center he owned.

I’m not talking about allegedly copulating with Betancourt’s tight culo and becoming an expert at fudge packing.

What am I talking about?

I’m talking about how much of Emi’s life was truly devoted to ESP, NXIVM, Keith and Albany on a daily basis?

What were his daily duties?

Did he recruit?

Did he teach at intensives?

Did he finance things? If so, give us DETAILS.

How much of his life (estimated percentage of his time) was devoted towards performing NXIVM related duties?

You know what, Frank?

I have a strong suspicion that Emi pretty much ignored NXIVM except for Vanguard week and a few other big meetings.

I get the feeling that he really didn’t spend much of his daily life doing NXIVM related duties.

That’s right, Frank, I’m calling you a fucken LIAR, sir.

I challenge Frank to prove me wrong and to write a detailed article disclosing Emi’s life within NXIVM — if he has the balls to do that.

If not, then Frank is a COWARD and a PUSSY and I’ll have zero respect for him.

Have a nice day. 🙂

By Frank Parlato

Emiliano Salinas was not only the head of the Nxivm [Executive Success Programs] center in Mexico City, he co-owned the center in Monterrey with Omar Boone and Jimena Garza.

He was also on the Executive Board of Nxivm in the USA. He was Vice President in charge of Ethics.

How much of his daily life was spent on Nxivm matters is a matter of some conjecture.

He kept a house in Albany and met with Keith frequently. I do not think Keith liked having him around too much since Emiliano was as promiscuous as Keith and swung both ways. When he was in a romantic relationship with Alejandro Betancourt, he seems to have spent more time in Nxivm. When he married a woman, actress Ludwika Paleta, he seems to have spent less time, though he seems to have brought his bride into the Nxivm fold for a time.

Around the time Frank Report first broke the branding story Emiliano seems to have begun his break from Raniere. By the time Raniere fled to Mexico, Salinas wanted out and declared he would not meet with his Vanguard in Mexico because he was busy.

By Pablo

I may have uncovered secret evidence which possibly proves that Frank Parlato Jr. attended V-week 2008 to pay homage to his Vanguard.

I cannot disclose this evidence as I am under strict ethical guidelines not to compromise confidential sources.

In 2008, Frank Parlato was (partially) under the authority of NXIVM and Keith. He was taking orders from Vanguard on certain things. He lived near Albany to be closer to his Vanguard and his benefactor, Clare Bear.

I find it hard to believe that Frank would not have at least purchased tickets and committed to attending V-week 2008, since he was trying to impress his benefactor (Clare) and also wanted to be in the good graces of his Vanguard.

I don’t think Frank is being 100% honest with us.

By Frank Parlato

I never attended a V-week to pay homage to Vanguard. The main reason for this was that I was hired after V-Week in 2007 and was fired before V-Week in 2008.

I think I might have gone to V-Week 2008 if I had been around. I think I might have enjoyed meeting everyone in Nxivm. But, alas, I never got the chance.

By the way, I never took orders from Vanguard on anything. I liked him at the time and looked to work with him as a friend and partner. But frankly I have a little too much of an alpha personality to take orders from a whippersnapper like Keith.

However I did move to Albany to be closer to Vanguard and to Clare Bear because I liked the work and liked the adventure and liked them too.

Pablo

You’re a liar, Frank.

You never stopped watching TV at 14. You just tell people that cuz you wanna seem more mature than you really are.

By Frank Parlato

I actually did stop watching TV at age 14 and I have not missed it one bit.

By Pablo

Will you vouch for Claviger’s left-winger attitudes with regard to American prisons?

What about you, Frank?

…Were you being ‘unbiased’ and acting as a true journalist when you began trashing MDC as a hell-hole last winter?

Or were you thinking about your own potential for incarceration when writing those BIASED articles?

Can you honestly say that your own future trial (with the potential for jail time) has no bearing on your own attitudes when supporting Claviger’s LEFT-WINGER views of prisons?

FYI: I agree that you’re being unfairly overcharged and will likely be acquitted on all charges. No arguments there. I’m merely saying that the ‘potential’ for jail time (no matter how remote) is likely affecting your own journalism when writing about prisons.

Doesn’t that make your view BIASED and non-trustworthy for your readers?

Can you honestly answer this question for us, Frank?

Or are you too much of a COWARD to answer?

By Frank

I first began to realize how unnecessarily monstrous prison is after talking to Joe O’Hara who spent two plus years at MDC. I began to believe that it is not necessary for the protection of society to make the American prison system as brutal as it is.

As for myself, I believe I am going to be acquitted but I cannot help but think that many innocent people are sent to prison in America and are suffering intensely for reasons that defy any correctional purposes.

Fortunately I am able to defend myself, but many innocent people cannot and have to succumb to the prison, police, prosecutor state we now live in.

It is unfortunate, but everyone knows that presidents, senators, governors, police officers, wall street execs etc. etc. can be corrupt. But very few people think that prosecutors can be corrupt. What makes a prosecutor purer than a governor or a senator?

But there are virtually no checks and balances on prosecutors. Consequently they often are out of control, but nobody knows it. Nobody ever stops to check them. They may not even mean to be corrupt. They just become lazy. Their world of promotions is based on convictions and conviction rates. They do not get promoted based on justice. Since they have no checks and balances it becomes easier and easier to just act as judge and jury- decide someone is guilty- with a great deal of confirmation bias – and then go ahead full steam with their mighty power to destroy [just the indictment alone destroys most people] and it is far too easy to become reckless.

The founders of America realized every powerful official needs checks and balances. They assumed the grand jury would function in this way to check prosecutors. Unfortunately over time prosecutors co-opted the grand jury and it is now toothless.

So yes, the specter of possibly going to prison made me consider prison conditions a little more and I am glad I did. Though I am innocent and I agree with you Pablo that I will be acquitted on all charges, I stand astonished that prosecutors in my case could be so willfully reckless in charging me and completely unconcerned with justice that they would try to send an innocent person to prison. How many innocent people are in prison and suffering in brutal conditions is hard to say.

By Pablo

It looks like Frank Parlato may have unfairly pressured Dani into joining a civil lawsuit, which strikes me as odd since Frank likes to portray himself as a non-pressuring kind of guy.

We’re learning that Frank may have fucked up Dani’s testimony.

Does Frank feel any responsibility for his SELFISH and MANIPULATIVE actions which may have compromised Dani’s testimony?

Does Frank have the COURAGE to tell us about the extent of the pressure he applied to Dani? I’m not talking about disclosing confidential info, I’m just talking about disclosing the level of pressure he applied to poor, innocent Dani.

Was Frank JUST USING DANI to further his own anti-NXIVM agenda?

Did Frank view Dani as merely a ‘weapon’ to use against Keith?

Or did he truly care for Dani’s well being?

Did Frank cross the line from ‘assistance’ to MANIPULATION of Dani?

If Dani told the FBI that Frank was pressuring her, does that mean Frank has crossed the line?

Was Frank’s behavior ETHICAL here?

Or was Frank just doing what Keith often does ——- by citing ‘ethics’ to manipulate people into doing what he wants them to do?

I think we need to explore this topic until Frank can explain himself better.

If not, then Frank’s credibility is forever tainted. I want answers. I want the truth.

By Frank Parlato

I think you mean Nicki not Dani.

I don’t think I pressured Nicki into joining a civil lawsuit. When I spoke to her in 2017 – before the New York Times story came out and before the FBI was investigating – there was no civil lawsuit. I knew that Neil Glazer was contemplating one but it was far from being launched and Neil’s position at the time was that he was only interested in law enforcement remedies for Nxivm.

Until Raniere was charged, he did not want to move forward with a civil lawsuit.

I did not pressure Nicki to go to the FBI either. I simply encouraged her.

Nicki first contacted me about removing her name from the website, which I agreed to do after she disclosed her true story to me. I don’t just remove names without some certitude that they have left Nxivm/DOS. Nicki convinced me that she did leave. I removed her name. During this process I tried to persuade Nicki to go to law enforcement because after she told me her story I was convinced crimes had been committed against her.

I put her in touch with Catherine Oxenberg and we got her in touch with Neil who agreed to represent her pro bono and ultimately took her to the FBI. [at first we tried with the NY Attorney General.] This occurred over several months.

Had Nicki not contacted me to have her name removed from my website, I don’t think she would have been involved as a witness against Raniere. I brought her story to Neil and Neil saw at once that there was criminality. So I think I did a good thing. By the way I removed her name before she did anything in return.

She went to the FBI months after I removed her name from the website, so I would call my pressure to be mild.

One last thing. Someone leaked to me certain DOS collateral, including hers. I immediately forwarded it to law enforcement. I told Nicki that the collateral was leaked to me. I did not threaten her with its release. I informed her that I turned it over to law enforcement. I told her this because she thought her collateral was safe with Allison Mack [this was pre-arrest of Raniere and Mack] and I wanted her to understand it was anything but safe.

If it had been leaked to me, it could have easily been leaked to others. I am sure Nicki was frightened by this – but it was not my fault that her [and others’] collateral was leaked. I thought she should know it. She knows I never threatened her and never said I did.

I asked her to go to law enforcement. She did eventually but not at first. At first she said she would think about it. Nevertheless I took her name off the Frank Report and never brought up the fact again that I had her collateral leaked to me.

It worked out in the end pretty well. Nicki sent me a message that she went to the FBI and I understand her parents tried to thank me for my helping her when they were in court when Nicki testified.

I am proud of what I did for Nicki, who credited me for waking her up and helping her realize that she was in a sex cult and not a women’s empowerment group. I also think that Nicki was pretty brave in going through with what she did at trial. I also do not think she perjured herself at trial. When she testified, I do not believe she was planning to join the civil lawsuit.

I think she just wanted to be done with the whole thing once she did her civic duty and testified against the beast. It is my understanding that after the trial concluded and the civil lawsuit materialized, that Neil persuaded her to join in and she did. She had the right to change her mind and changing your mind is not perjury.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

