Former Nxivm Hairdresser Starts Bridal Makeup Line

It’s hard to know when enough is enough.

Alayne Curtiss was Nxivm’s hairstylist and did hair for Pam Cafritz, Nancy Salzman and many of the other skinny women of Nxivm in her Albany area salon “Make Me Fabulous.”

Alayne believed in the Nxivm doctrines, took courses there and even offered up her teenage daughter to Nancy Salzman and Dr. Brandon Porter’s experiments on disease curing.

And when the call came – after Raniere fled to Mexico – Alayne flew down to do his hair and image for his New York Times Magazine interview.

There is no evidence we have seen to suggest Alayne was branded or that she is still with the cult that loved to brand and blackmail women. But back in 2017, most of her staff quit her after Frank Report broke the news that Alayne’s cult was branding women.

Alayne sent several of them a cease-and-desist letter to try to stop them from talking about her role in Nxivm. That backfired as Frank Report interviewed a recipient of the letter.

Alayne went through some hard times and lost a lot of business because of her association with Nxivm. But she persevered and now she is trotting out a new business.

There seems to be life beyond Nxivm. Here is a report from WNYT news in Albany Mac, Covergirl, Bobbie Brown – if you’re a woman, you know those are all well-known makeup lines that have been around for years. There’s a new makeup line set to roll out very soon. It was created by a local makeup artist, who we here at NewsChannel 13 know very well.

In fact, Alayne Curtiss has kept the ladies from the evening newscasts to the morning show at NewsChannel 13 camera ready for years. Before Curtiss became a makeup artist, she was actually a hairstylist starting in high school, but she was on a mission. After beauty school and a marketing degree, she opened her own salon – Make Me Fabulous in Ballston Spa – and did makeup for talent in commercials and movies. Her next goal is bridal makeup. Four years ago, she decided to create her own makeup line for brides. It was daunting. That lesson would come in handy when she says she was falsely connected to the former cult NXIVM because she would do the hair of some of the women associated with the group. However, she stayed the course, moved her salon to Saratoga Springs, and is now about to launch her new bridal beauty makeup boxes online. She had dreamed of one day having her name alongside big makeup lines like Mac and Bobbie Brown. See some of her products, by watching the video of Elaine Houston’s story. MORE INFORMATION: Alayne Curtiss | Make Me Fab

So why shouldn’t Alayne get a new start? She believed, like many women, that Raniere’s teachings were worthwhile. She tried to be loyal to them because she thought they were good – and despite the horrendous press, she went to Mexico and tried to help out. That’s loyalty.

She thought her daughter could be helped with her Crohn’s disease. Who wouldn’t try to help their daughter if they were desperate for a cure?

So now she is launching a makeup line. It is not connected to Nxivm. Alayne has left Nxivm or Nxivm has left her – since almost everyone who was ever in Nxivm has left the Albany area.

It is time to let go of the past, for people who were in Nxivm to move on and get on with their lives.

Alayne is trying to do just that.

