5G Is a Kill Platform, a Directed Energy Weapon Targeting the Population With ‘Big Brother’ Style Surveillance

By Fred

My main concern is about 5G; Trump is rolling it out as fast as possible, while ignoring all health, privacy and surveillance concerns.

Someone should come out blazing against this federal steamroller flattening the entire landscape to make it fit for mini cell towers, completely destroying any rights local authorities might have to fight this super-surveillance infrastructure.

Trump is in the back pocket of the military, which insists that 5G is a strategic necessity. Take a careful look at this document, an official US Air Force assessment of electromagnetic warfare and the US’s vulnerabilities in this regard:

https://www.airuniversity.af.edu/Portals/10/AUPress/Papers/LP_0002_DeMaio_Electromagnetic_Defense_Task_Force.pdf

I think this document underpins the thinking of the Trump administration about 5G. You will see that all health concerns, all standards, are to be waived so that we can “beat China”. But the Chinese have already won — they have their hundreds of thousands of surveillance cameras up and running, making sure everyone keeps in line, and issuing social demerits if they don’t.

Is this a race you really want to win?

For me, the situation with 5G and China right now is best represented by this clip from Rebel Without a Cause, the “chicken” scene:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u7hZ9jKrwvo

If I could speak to Donald Trump, I would say: the other guy, China, has gone right over the cliff now. I’m talking about the coronavirus situation. It’s no accident that this outbreak happened in Wuhan, the site of the first 5G test bed in the whole of China. This radiation lowers immunity, so there will be a pandemic; and conveniently, you have the super-surveillance tech in place right on the scene, to control the epidemic and make sure everyone’s got their masks on, even if it messes up the face recognition algorithms.

The other guy has now gone over the cliff. It’s time for you to throw yourself out of your car, so you don’t also die. 5G is a kill platform, it is a directed energy weapon targeting the entire civilian population, don’t doubt it. At the very least, it represents a level of surveillance never conceived before in the history of the human race. Ideal for a communist regime. If you are caught carrying a meditation cushion on camera in China, if you are Falun Gong, you are put in jail; and tens of thousands of them have been murdered and their organs harvested — check it out, this is the most appalling story you will ever see.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Organ_harvesting_from_Falun_Gong_practitioners_in_China

I’m desperate for somebody, anybody with some clout, to wake up and realize what a calamity is brewing here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

