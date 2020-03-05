Is Nancy Salzman an Idiot or Smarter Than We Know?

Bangkok, who is now using the moniker “Pablo,” had some interesting comments made in response to an article I wrote about Nancy Salzman entitled Judge Orders Some of Nancy Salzman’s Assets Seized – But Actually Not All That Much. n turn, I have a response for him:

By Bangkok

This is another example of a biased article which stretches the truth beyond its breaking point.

Frank says that although Nancy forfeited $500,000 of cash found in her home, he implies that Nancy really had another million bucks stashed elsewhere.

Why does Frank say this?

Because his so-called ‘sources’ (Kristin Keeffe) claimed that Nancy had over $2 million in cash.

However, Keeffe’s information is outdated since she witnessed this $2 million dollar ‘stash’ many years before the raid in 2018. Thus, the rest of the cash was likely spent already (or) possibly laundered into other assets, long before the FBI raid in 2018.

Question for Frank Parlato…

Why would Nancy Salzman move only ‘part’ of the cash to a safer location, YET STILL LEAVE $500,000 (of illegal cash) inside a fucken SHOE BOX laying around for the Feds to seize?

Here’s some context…

Nancy had already known that the Feds were investigating NXIVM (from the NY Times article) and yet she STILL left $500,000 in a shoe box laying out in the open, to be seized.

What does this tell us?

It tells us that Nancy wasn’t a ‘devious’ person with grand planning ability. It tell us that Nancy was a naive IDIOT who never thought about security whatsoever.

It’s the same reason why NXIVM refused to use Windows ‘Bitlocker’ to encrypt their hard drives ——- even though they KNEW the Feds were investigating NXIVM after the NY Times article.

Keith, Nancy and their entire armada of so-called computer ‘experts’ just left these computers laying around the house ‘unencrypted’ (fully readable) with all kinds of damaging files linked to Keith’s nefarious deeds.

Heidi Hutchinson often claims that Keith was a ‘master planner’ who deviously setup both Nancy Salzman and Allison Mack to ‘take the fall’ for him —- by purposely leaving the ‘cash’ and ‘computer files’ laying around to be seized by the Feds. LOL.

What Heidi is ‘forgetting’ is that the computer files linked KEITH as the grandmaster of DOS and the senior leader of NXIVM who controlled every perverted and illegal deed.

If Keith were really trying to ‘setup’ Allison or Nancy (as part of a devious plan) then he would have created phony documents and email communications showing Allison or Nancy as the senior person ‘controlling’ NXIVM’s illegal activities.

But he didn’t do that.

Grow a brain, Heidi. 🙂

The truth is that Nancy and Keith simply had no ability to plan very far ahead. They had no concept of security, largely because they had been untouchable for 20 years and had grown accustomed to feeling invincible.

What else is Frank bullshitting us about?

Well, Frank also implies that Nancy is being allowed to keep all sorts of valuable assets which were attained from the fruit of NXIVM’s poisonous tree.

Frank is implying that Nancy will sail off into the sunset as a wealthy woman, living lavishly from NXIVM’s ill gotten fruits.

Not true.

My assessment is that the government is NOT going to allow Nancy to retire as a wealthy woman and to retain lots of nefarious assets born from the orgy of racketeering enterprises controlled by NXIVM.

Yes, the government is gonna allow her to keep a few properties — so that she and her 2 youngins won’t be homeless. She’s still a mama bear. Michelle’s husband is probably unemployable now. Lauren needs a home. Nancy must provide for her youngins.

Where’s the harm in that?

If the government is allowing her to keep certain assets — to maintain a modest lifestyle — then I’m sure she earned it by agreeing to testify in other grand jury hearings which are currently happening in secrecy.

More indictments are likely coming and Nancy is earning her worth to the DOJ —– by secretly testifying at these grand jury hearings.

PS — I challenge Frank to respond and defend his false allegations against Nancy.

I also call upon Jesus Christ (my Lord and Savior) to give Frank a BUTT AILMENT of the worst kind.

My Response to Bangkok [AKA Pablo]

By Frank Parlato

I had several sources, besides Kristin Keeffe, tell me that Nancy said she kept in excess of one million dollars in her home. Keeffe actually saw $2 million there, she says. Keeffe left Nxivm in 2014.

Kristin also told me she believed the amount grew based on their money laundering scheme and estimated that it might be $8 million in cash by 2017.

Some of the cash may have been laundered into real estate, sent offshore through Emiliano Salinas and Alejandro Betancourt, or given to Pam Cafritz, knowing that Cafritz was Keith’s ninny while alive and would leave everything to him in her will.

There is a possibility that part of Cafritz’s estate was money from Nxivm money laundering and not only from her wealthy family.

It is possible that Nancy, knowing the FBI was investigating Keith and Nxivm since November 2017, might have secreted cash in several locations.

Nancy knew Keith was arrested on March 26, 2018. She learned within moments of the arrest.

She did not know for certain that her home would be raided the following day. She might have left all of the cash there being in shock. She might have also moved cash elsewhere.

One source said Nancy likely intended to move all the cash out of her home and the reason $500,000 was still there was that she forgot about some of the hiding places she had in her home for stashing cash, not unlike squirrels who seem to forget sometimes where they bury their nuts.

Nancy did not leave the money in the open. It was buried under insulation.

I think it is intriguing that Nancy had a cash counting machine at home.

That suggests that Nancy was at various times counting large amounts of cash. Was it more than $500,000?

Of course, Nancy may have been an idiot and the $500,000 was all she stashed.

Keith was certainly an idiot for not encrypting his hard drives – or better yet – throwing them in the Hudson River before he fled to Mexico.

After all, the world’s smartest man left in his library, in plain sight, a hard drive with nude photos of 15 year old Cami, the single most damning piece of evidence used against him in the case. It was used as predicate racketeering acts of possession of child porn and sexual exploitation of a minor.

As Bangkok said, “Keith, Nancy and their entire armada of so-called computer ‘experts’ just left these computers laying around the house ‘unencrypted’ (fully readable) with all kinds of damaging files linked to Keith’s nefarious deeds.”

That was stupid and suggests these smart folks were unprepared for the onslaught from law enforcement. Sure, they had become inoculated from law enforcement in their local Albany area and the assault from Brooklyn came and found them unprepared.

But was Nancy really unprepared? Was she as stupid as Keith?

Nancy was always good at making sure she got her share of the spoils. From $40,000 annual clothing allowances, to being named on the deeds of Los Angeles real estate to “protect the Bronfmans” to a list of more than two dozen homes in the Albany area – which she gave me once; homes in various corporate names – owned by her, funded by the Bronfmans, worth more than $2 million.

I know she has not sold all the homes. I don’t see one of them on the feds’ forfeiture list.

While Keith controlled every perverted and illegal deed, Nancy always ensured she got a slice of the pie. I doubt very much she is destitute now and if she gets out of her jam by helping the feds and retires with a few million, so be it.

I never thought of Nancy as being as monstrous as Raniere and Clare Bronfman. These two would skin the devil alive if they could catch him.

Nancy was just happy to be along for the glory, the glamour, the money. She did not have the vengeful spirit of Clare and Keith. She knew little about the lawsuits, and didn’t really care.

Although she frequently got angry at her underlings, it was usually short-lived. She did not menace them over the years. She could turn from angry to seemingly compassionate on a dime.

Left to her own devices, Nancy would not have sued anyone, nor tried to do things the deliberately illegal way. She would have advised Clare, for instance, to pay the illegal immigrants the mere $10 more per hour that she swore she would pay them on immigration forms.

It was Keith that provoked Clare – under the guise of ethics – that got her to cheat on petty financial matters that made her a felon.

I don’t think Nancy, her daughter Lauren, Allison Mack and certainly not Kathy Russell, should go to prison. I think they should get some help, be sentenced to community service and probation and, if possible, be required to stay out of, or have leadership roles in certain types of organizations [especially including Nxivm or any revamping of Nxivm under a different name] in the future.

I think Nancy and Lauren should be banned from life coaching, and any kind of practice of therapy which they have demonstrated they are uniquely unqualified to do.

Even if Nancy goes to prison for a few years and gets out to enjoy her millions, so be it. She was the first to hop on the plea deal bus and broke the unanimity of the six codefendants. And this helped lead to the truly dangerous one, Keith Raniere, going away for years, perhaps decades to come.

And smart Nancy, she did it through her lawyers who were paid by Clare Bronfman, paid by Clare obviously to keep them in solidarity in support of Keith.

Nancy, the millionaire, did not pay one thin dime to her attorneys. She used Clare’s money to spin against Keith and Clare.

No, Nancy is not the idiot some think her to be. She ran on the gravy train for 20 years, may spend a year or two in prison and retire a millionaire.

Viva Executive Success!

