Rudolf Steiner’s Predictions, From Mistletoe Curing Cancer to Bees Disappearing, Seem to Be True

Rudolf Steiner’s closest associate, with whom he pioneered anthroposophical medicine, was Ita Wegman. After she died, some of the correspondence between them was made public, a breach of privacy that caused great scandal in the movement. Steiner never, ever, talked in public about who he had been in previous incarnations; but here, he revealed that he had in fact been Aristotle.

You can go and look for yourself at the astounding correspondences between what Steiner said, and what Aristotle proposed. And for entertainment, you can do a search for “Aristotle was right” and see how many strange things the old sage said that have turned out to be true.

My very favorite of these is a scientific paper published in 1987 titled “Aristotle was right: Heavier objects fall faster” by John Donoghue and Barry Holstein:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/231089764_Aristotle_was_right_heavier_objects_fall_faster

Using elementary quantum mechanics, they show that Einstein’s fundamental postulate about general relativity — that inertial mass is the same as gravitational mass — is only true at absolute zero. And absolute zero is unattainable. You would think that a proof that Einstein’s theory of GR is wrong in the real world would get a little more publicity.

At least one physicist claimed to have achieved true antigravity using this finding, an obscure Brazilian, Dr Fran Aquino, of Maranhao State University, a backwoods provincial college. I corresponded briefly with him around 2000. He then abruptly stopped publishing and disappeared off the map. Another Brazilian physicist tracked him down and knocked at his door. Aquino told him that the Brazilian military had shown up and taken over his work, and that he could no longer speak about it.

Another of Steiner’s cranky sayings referenced on this page is that mistletoe is a cure for cancer. Check out the work of Dr Fritz-Albert Popp, who pioneered Western research on biophotons, light emitted by living beings. One of his first discoveries was that out of ALL biological samples he looked at, mistletoe seemed to have the most unusual and active biophoton emissions, which seemed particularly promising in treating cancer:

“It’s known, too, that cancer-causing chemicals alter your body’s biophoton emissions, interrupting cellular communications, while certain substances help restore them. Dr. Popp found mistletoe to be one such substance that appeared to restore the biophoton emissions of tumor cells to a normal level.”

https://stillnessinthestorm.com/2016/11/The-Power-of-Biological-Light-in-Healing-Science-and-Understanding-We-know-today-that-man-essentially-is-a-being-of-light-Prof-Fritz-Albert-Popp/

I can show you many more examples where Steiner/Aristotle has turned out to be correct. One of Steiner’s predictions, made in 1922, was that if we did not change our ways, bees would start disappearing in “80 to 100 years”. The term “colony collapse disorder” was coined in 2006, or 84 years after Steiner’s prediction. He was spot on, once again.

Talking about the brain: modern MRI techniques have also completely vindicated Steiner’s statement that the brain does not send electrical signals through the nerves to make muscles move. The nerves are only there to tell the brain the exact disposition of the muscles, etc. What are called “sensory” nerves tell the brain what’s happening outside the body. The “motor” nerves tell the brain what’s happening inside the body.

It is the entirely autonomous “will” system, which acts instantaneously throughout the body, that initiates movement. He talks about this in his book on Waldorf education, “Soul Economy”.

The MRI scans show that the “decision-making” part of the brain only lights up AFTER the movement has been made. Materialists have jumped on this as final proof that we don’t have free will; that the brain only makes up narratives to explain what it has already done.

Steiner’s time is still coming, never fear. One day, just one of these revelations will turn out to be crucial in saving the world. Given the catastrophic pollution of the world’s oceans by nitrates from chemical fertilizers, vast “dead zones”, my bet is that Steiner’s greatest gift may be the organic compost heaps he proposed, which were the very beginning of biodynamic farming. He said: you cannot create organic life from dead chemicals.

The Book of Revelations talks about the seas turning to blood; this is exactly what we are seeing, with vast “red tides” of dead ocean.

In case you think biodynamic farming is nuts, I once had to edit a wine guide for a top farming magazine, in which biodynamic wines were rated as far more distinctive and pure than even the best organic wines. These were real wine experts, you cannot fool these guys. Go try some biodynamic wine, if you want some pleasant research in this field. Let us know how you rate it.

