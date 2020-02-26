How Would Bernie Sanders Overthrow Our Constitutional Republic?

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI, retired

Socialism (MERRIAM-WEBSTER):

1 any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods

2a- a system of society or group living in which there is no private property

b- a system or condition of society in which the means of production are owned and controlled by the state

3 a stage of society in Marxist theory transitional between capitalism and communism and distinguished by unequal distribution of goods and pay according to work done.

My words…you own nothing!

Communism, Socialism, Capitalism, and Democracy (MERRIAM-WEBSTER)

Communism, socialism, capitalism, and democracy are all among our top all-time lookups, and user comments suggest that this is because they are complex, abstract terms often used in opaque ways. They’re frequently compared and contrasted, with communism sometimes equated with socialism, and democracy and capitalism frequently linked.

Part of the confusion stems from the fact that the word communism has been applied to varying political systems over time. When it was first used in English prose in the mid-19th century, communism referred to an economic and political theory that advocated the elimination of private property and the common sharing of all resources among a group of people…

Communism and socialism are both frequently contrasted with capitalism and democracy, though these can be false equivalencies depending on the usage.

Capitalism refers to an economic system in which a society’s means of “production are held by private individuals or organizations, not the government”, and where products, prices, and the distribution of goods are determined mainly by competition in a “free market”. As an economic system, it can be contrasted with the economic system of communism, though as we have noted, the word communism is used of both political and economic systems…

So, from Bernie Sanders to whomever you pick from the Democrat fruit tree, they want to do away with your Constitutional Republic and replace your Constitutional Republic with a duly elected Socialist/Dictator.

The stumbling block is your Constitution which provides a litany of Rights and Protections that nobody can change without a Constitutional Convention with 3/4 of the States voting or 3/4 of Congress but even the Supreme Court cannot agree on how to “eliminate” just ONE Amendment!

So how would Bernie Sanders, for example, overthrow our Constitutional-Republic, Rule of Law and all the Equal Rights, Right to guns and so forth?

He cannot!

Just because a group of fools elects a Communist or Socialist DOES NOT mean that he/she/they can draft a law that states, “From now on, I Bernie Sanders or Elizabeth Warren, or one of the other idiots, do hereby eliminate the Constitution of the United States and invoke Socialist Rule and abolish all private ownership of all business and equal sharing of all money and everything else that goes with my new government”.

It doesn’t work like that.

First, we have to have another Revolutionary War but since we Republicans all believe in the 2nd Amendment and all have guns (because we’re not stupid) and you don’t… guess who will win?

Understand folks, that’s the reason why Russia or China will never attack the US because all of us Republicans have guns and… a few Nuclear weapons and…a few submarines that nobody can find…and a few planes that nobody can find! That’s why the fools want to eliminate the 2nd Amendment and our Military…because we will never allow our Constitutional Republic to be overthrown by ANYBODY… not even elected fools!

“You elected fools” just proved that what I say is TRUE… by eliminating our Rule of Law, bypassing our Due Process(6th) Amendment and Equal Rights (14th) Amendment and without any evidence except anonymous allegations, you illegally “Impeached” our President…how’d that work out?

Satisfied now that a bunch of renegades and fools cannot just take over Congress and America?

Thanks to our founders and God for our Constitution!

You saw with your own eyes and heard with your own ears that an elected majority of fools can and will do irreparable damage to your country!

Think twice before you cast a vote and answer this… are you better off now than you were 8 years or 6 or 4 years ago?

You bet your bottom you are!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

