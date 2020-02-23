Blasey Ford May Have Made Feminism a Joke; but Juanita Broadrick Was a Hero

By Fred

I was a paid-up member of Medium.com during the whole Brett Kavanaugh spectacle, There were dozens and dozens of articles showing Kavanaugh with an apparently snarling face, endless articles trying to rip him to shreds. If that saturation coverage was all I saw of him, I might also have considered him arrogant and entitled. But I was going on the live hearings, and I was amazed that he managed to keep his cool to the extent he did.

His showed some emotion at one point, where he was going through the calendar-diary he kept in high school, and indicated that he never thought, at the time, that this diary would end up being used in this way, to prove his innocence of a sexual assault charge.

Now, I could see he was trying to keep himself in check, especially with all the cameras waiting for him to make the slightest slip so his face could be blazoned over all the attack-dog articles. Of course, this moment of emotion was seized on and exploited to the maximum by his opponents:

https://www.independent.co.uk/voices/brett-kavanaugh-diary-calendar-1982-supreme-court-american-dream-a8559946.html

Headline: “Brett Kavanaugh’s 1982 diary proves he could not possibly assault anyone – he was too busy living the rich prep school white guy dream.”

You say he lied. I’ve gone through a comprehensive list of all Brett Kavanaugh’s “lies”. I can’t find a single substantive thing there, maybe it’s just me:

https://www.gq.com/story/all-of-brett-kavanaughs-lies

For me, that whole list is absolutely pathetic, just grasping at straws.

Whatever kind of person Brett Kavanaugh was before this inquisition, something in me said, very strongly: This hideous experience is going to turn him into a very fine judge, because having been on the wrong side of such an unfair process, he is going to make damn sure he’s fair himself, going forward.

If any event showed the complete cognitive fault lines between the parties — they literally do not see the same thing — it was that confirmation hearing. The message from the Democrats was simple: an accusation like this IN ITSELF is enough to disqualify any man for any position. You’ve been accused, so now just stand down and go away. Kafka himself couldn’t have scripted it better. Brett Kavanaugh refused to knuckle under to the pressure, and for that he’s a goddamn hero to me. You obviously can’t imagine the hell it must have been, for him. The fact that he had the guts to go through with it, was the best indication of his innocence for me.

I found Christine Blasey Ford to be one of the least credible witnesses I’ve ever seen. But she had the comforting certainty of the hysterical backing of the whole of the left, as an article of faith. Her future is assured forevermore, she will always be a heroine to them. She told palpable and provable lies about the extent of her phobias and her inability to fly, etc. Serious lies, in my book. I was absolutely certain that her entire testimony and presentation was coached, strategised, manipulated, every word crafted for its soundbite potential.

We can agree to disagree, but I do still think this hearing was a dividing line. I will never, ever, ever take “feminism” seriously again, the entire movement got hijacked for gross political ends, where men must “just shut up” (per Maisie Hirono) and anything a politically correct woman says must automatically be true.

So, if you’re so sure that Blasey Ford was telling the truth, and Kavanaugh was lying: can I please, really seriously, have your analysis of the case of Juanita Broaddrick, one of the bravest women who ever walked this earth, and Bill Clinton, the absolutely proven liar when it comes to his affairs with women? Here is an absolutely credible story of outright rape. “We Believe Survivors.” Miraculously, Juanita Broaddrick has survived to be with us today. Are you prepared to look her in the face and tell her she’s a liar? Are you? And if you’re not, what does this say about Bill Clinton? And why don’t you say it? Can you explain your double standard?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

