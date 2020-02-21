Bernie v. Trump: Best Chance for a Real Choice: Between Capitalism and Socialism

By Fred

Full disclosure: I supported Bernie Sanders as the best bet to beat Hillary Clinton for the 2016 Democratic nomination.

My advice to Americans, as an outsider to your politics, is to try find someone who seems reasonably honest, from either side.

Ron Paul is a perfect example, I am still a big fan of his.

I even (God help me) said that McCain was a more honest bet than Obama in 2008. My main basis for saying this: McCain was the only Republican senator who voted against Bill Clinton’s 1996 Telecoms Act, for me the most fascist legislation in US history — we see impregnable media monopolies and unstoppable microwave towers over the whole landscape as a result of this heinous Act.

Obama, on the other hand, was a protege of Zbigniew Brzezinski, who promoted the “technotronic society” and the manipulation of people’s minds by “timed electronic pulses.”

I have never trusted Barack Hussein Obama. In 2008, I was very much an outlier in vocally opposing Obama and even trying to make excuses for Sarah Palin. I suffered enormous flak on certain forums for this.

Bernie was a lone gun for years, his record is very clear.

He’s a dinosaur from another era, he’s a very familiar sort of character to many of us. There are reasons why teachers still unionize, why oligarchs like Bloomberg are suddenly so worried. The class war is a very tangible, visible thing — a propaganda feature it shares with the race war.

The class war is very easy to agitate over. Bernie is a classic agitator, a genuine maverick, and he was shaking up the Democrat Party in ways it really didn’t like. I strongly felt that the 2016 election could be won by a maverick, and Bernie absolutely fit the bill for the Democrats.

John Podesta said in a leaked email, however, that Bernie was ultimately not a problem; they had “leverage” over him. And Bernie wuz robbed, no question. I still wonder what that “leverage” was.

When Bernie went on to endorse Hillary Clinton, instead of either running as an independent or just sitting on his hands, I totally broke with Bernie and cancelled my email subscription to his campaign, citing “Your endorsement of Henry Kissinger, I mean Hillary Clinton” as the reason.

The whole time, though, I was flagging Trump as the best bet, by far, for the Republicans, and I backed him all the way against Hillary Clinton.

I kept saying, if you turn politics into reality TV, then you need a professional reality TV star in the hot seat. Trump INVENTED reality TV, for God’s sake. I quoted the story of how Trump consulted Jesse Ventura, who went from pro wrestler to governor of Minnesota.

Trump wanted to know how to get people to take him seriously. As I recall, Ventura said: talk TO the people, not AT them. Be yourself, and be HONEST.

What politician these days can possibly be honest?

Only pro wrestlers and reality TV stars who used to host beauty pageants. They can’t possibly pretend to be people they’re not.

You watch Hillary Clinton yelling into the microphone (the mic works, Hillary…) and you’ll see a classic case of someone talking AT people.

I knew Trump was going to win, once Bernie was out of the race.

And don’t forget the Democrats (per the Podesta emails) deliberately manipulated the situation to bring about their “pied-piper alternative”, they wanted Trump as an opponent, this was why their media outlets gave him so much air time.

They thought they were giving him enough rope to hang himself.

If anyone is to blame for President Donald Trump, it’s Hillary Clinton herself.

For me, the absolute ultimate moment of the left’s insanity, the final straw that broke this camel’s back once and for all, was the Brett Kavanaugh lynching, I mean confirmation.

I’ve never, ever, seen such hypocrisy in my life.

I’ve followed the Juanita Broaddrick story closely, I’ve tweeted her in support.

“We believe survivors” chants the left, yeah, unless these survivors were raped by Bill Clinton, in which case they simply don’t exist.

And as an article of faith, you believe a clearly confused woman in Christine Blasey Ford, who cannot even remember what year an alleged assault happened, or where it was, or how she got home; but is certain that she’s right in accusing Brett Kavanaugh, because scientific research shows her brain had a rush of noradrenaline during the event.

This is how you recount a traumatic moment — with a clever academic soundbite?

How completely contrived and inauthentic can you possibly get. But the Democrats just ate it up.

For me, Brett Kavanaugh (I had never heard of him before) will always be an absolute hero for standing up for himself.

The way he did it made me 100% certain that this entire story against him was false. I am fairly sure that Christine Blasey Ford did experience a very traumatic event at someone’s hands, sometime, somewhere; but I’m totally certain that Brett Kavanaugh was not the perpetrator.

Yet to this day, Kavanaugh still sometimes gets lumped with Harvey Weinstein as an iconic example of the #MeToo movement.

Check out Blasey Ford’s school yearbook, and the proud stories of drunken parties and picking up men who passed out in the girls’ apartments:

https://usareally.com/1497-shocking-truth-on-kavanaugh-s-accuser-christine-blasey-ford-s-high-school-yearbooks

Yes, I’m quite prepared to believe that there was some drunken groping among that cohort. And some very blurred memories, despite all the noradrenaline.

Scott Adams, the Dilbert cartoonist, who got into a lot of trouble just for explaining how cleverly Trump was manipulating the situation, pointed out that: “they let you grab them by the pussy” actually clearly denotes a consensual act: they “let you”.

It’s highly significant that just after that conversation, Trump and his companion are met by a female hostess who puts her arms around them, it’s part of her job.

And you can see that Trump’s friend is very aware of the recent conversation. But he manages to avoid any “conduct unbecoming”.

Democrats can let Al Franken tell them about the behind-the-scenes mores of the entertainment business, this is showbiz, darling.

Now, as Trump said, he has heard Bill Clinton tell far, far worse stories. Clinton was fairly recently pictured in Las Vegas with his arms around a couple of famous ladies of the night.

I pointed out, over and again in 2016: there are lawyers standing by, offering to represent for free any woman who says she was molested by Donald Trump.

I said, listen again: lawyers prepared to work FOR FREE. When do you ever find lawyers working for free? They were absolutely desperate to nail Trump by any means, and yet not one single woman came forward with any kind of credible accusation, except for that great shining hope of the Democrats, Stormy Daniels.

And whatever may or may not have happened between Stormy and Donald was consensual, according to the lady.

Bill Clinton was Attorney General of Arkansas when he raped Juanita Broaddrick, a Democratic supporter of his and a Democrat no longer. She said: what chance did I stand against him at the time, in following a legal route?

Her descriptions of Hillary Clinton’s behavior after the rape, truly terrifying intimidation, have forevermore fixed Hillary Clinton in my mind as a rape “enforcer”, more than “enabler”.

How do Democrats not see what is right in front of their eyes? How can they be such absolutely blatant hypocrites?

There’s really only one answer: this is mind control. This truly is cult behavior.

If you’ve operated in a left-dominated environment, you know exactly how it’s done, the power of herd thinking.

Above all, the mainstream media in the US is totally controlled by a tiny elite with a very narrow mindset. If there was one truly great thing Donald Trump did for America, it was to show the nation once and for all what total fakes the mainstream media is.

You should say “media are”, media is a plural term, but in the US, it really is “media is” — they all walk in lockstep and speak with one voice. You can hear the talking points echoing around the channels.

Who circulates these talking points?

Do they honestly think that just mind-numbing repetition is enough to guarantee that people will accept, if not believe, what is being said? Do they think we’re all so stupid we won’t notice?

The answer from the Democrats is exactly that: “Yes, we DO think you’re stupid, all of you, even our own supporters, hell, we KNOW how dumb you are.”

Perhaps one of the most stunning revelations of the Podesta leaked emails was the glib assumption that most people are complete political dolts, to be prodded and poked into action or beaten into submission.

Really and truly, Hillary Clinton’s “deplorables” line — which played so well at the California soirees with the fine light wines — was one of the greatest political gaffes I’ve ever seen. It was a total gift to Donald Trump. If there’s one T-shirt I would like from a US election, it’s a Deplorables XL.

If there’s any truth whatsoever to what Cathy O’Brien says, then there really isn’t a Democratic or Republican party, they’re all in it together. When Skull and Bonesmen Kerry and Bush were contesting an election, I said, the whole of US politics is just a frathouse rivalry.

Have any of you read Antony Sutton’s book on the Skull and Bones Society? He says he researched history for years, he put all kinds of things together — Wall Street and the rise of Hitler, Wall Street and the rise of Bolshevism, US strategic technical exports to the USSR — but he was just groping in the dark, until one day, he was given just the membership lists of this Skull and Bones society, of which he had never heard.

Simply looking at those names, he said, put together the whole of the history he had spent so much time researching, he could finally understand what was going on.

Skull and Bones is, without the slightest question, a sex and death cult, with its origins in Germany. This is the elite that rules Amerika.

Donald J Trump and Bernie Sanders are both outsiders in their own way, although Trump has appointed more than a few alleged Bonesmen to key positions, like Steve Mnuchin as Treasury Secretary.

You are not going to clean out American politics, and have anything like a healthy government in the USA, unless you tackle these deviant sex cults.

Nxivm is a very good example, with the Bronfman sisters and Nancy Salzman being esteemed members of the Clinton Global Initiative. Boy, were their names wiped clean from the CGI servers.

Here is a proposition for you, for this election. The Democrats’ Iowa caucus fiasco is proof that American elections need to be supervised, that there is gross skulduggery and just plain incompetence that threatens your whole democratic process.

Let’s force the Democrats to hold honest primaries, just through the power of domestic vigilance and international scrutiny, and let’s see if Bernie Sanders really does have the legs to carry the nomination.

If he does, then let’s have a proper knock-em-down, drag-em-out fight between The Bern and The Donald.

Let the American people choose, at least once, between a reasonably honest socialist and an openly maverick capitalist.

Trump said, in one interview, that Bernie was the one candidate who could take votes away from him, because of Bernie’s attitude to trade deals like the TPP. I would be tougher on those deals, said Trump, but people do like that Bernie opposes them.

The most hilarious 2020 campaign adverts I’ve seen so far, are from the Biden camp, suggesting that Trump is terrified of Sleepy Joe.

Please. I really wish Joe Biden was a little bit smarter, so he could understand how dumb he really is. If there’s one Democratic opponent that Trump has said might pose problems, it’s actually Bernie.

Can we have an honest election in the USA?

Why don’t you try this time?

If Bernie doesn’t get suicided with another heart attack, that is.

The world is watching you, America, and your democracy is not looking good, even to yourselves. Something like 70% of all Americans thought the way Dianne Feinstein handled the Kavanaugh confirmation was a “national disgrace”:

https://www.nationalreview.com/news/poll-majority-of-those-familiar-with-the-case-support-kavanaugh-confirmation/

You normally can’t get 70% of Americans to agree that Monday follows Sunday. But those proceedings were so biased, so blatantly partisan and vicious and underhand, that the vast majority of the public was disgusted.

Are Democrats capable of reading the signs? Or are they going to double down on their screeching and “resistance”? Do they not see what a hiding to nothing they are facing in this election, if they don’t wise up?

To be honest, between Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump, I would pick Trump every time, in this election. Bernie is past it. If the whole 2016 primary had not been rigged against him, he might well have been able to win the nomination, and give Trump a run for his money.

But if Bernie Sanders is still leading the polls — if he is really and truly the best the Democrats can do — then they should trust the democratic process, the way the Republicans were forced to do in 2016.

And the democratic instinct was right: the mood was for the outsider, the maverick, not the ultimate insider and cozy pal of Wall Street and Harvey Weinstein.

If there’s one reason further why I despise Hillary Clinton, it’s that she says the electorate was not ready for a woman President.

I am 100% certain that if a really capable female candidate came along, Americans would be more than happy to vote for her. Hillary Clinton was a fatally flawed, deeply compromised, completely out of touch candidate, who went hundreds of days without giving a press conference — I think it was Human Abedin herself who said this was a fatal mistake.

Clinton thought that demographics and inertia would carry her through. She wasn’t campaigning at all, just running down the clock.

Even her surrogates admitted that her popularity went down with every appearance she made.

American women deserve much, much better. There’s a very special place in hell for women who supported this seriously nasty rape enforcer, just because she was a woman.

