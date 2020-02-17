Ten Tough Questions for Lefty Sympathizers, Pseudo-Commies and Bernie Supporters

By Bangkok

This post is meant for anybody who’s a lefty sympathizer, pseudo-commie, Democrat or Bernie supporter.

It’s a tough 10 question quiz.

1) Explain why it’s not okay for Trump to enforce immigration laws, yet it’s okay for Blackface (Trudeau) to admit that Canada needs to begin blocking illegal border crossings from Haitian immigrants crossing over from the US?

2) Explain why it’s UNFORGIVABLE for Trump to utter the words “grab the pussy” (without actually grabbing any pussy without consent) while it’s FORGIVABLE for Bill Clinton to sexually assault 7 different women over the years?

3) How is it okay for Hillary to support him?

4) How is ‘uttering words’ worse than sexually assaulting multiple women?

5) Explain why it’s not foolish for Muslims to believe in creationism, Allah (God), Muhammad (Prophet) and not eating pork (because God allegedly hates pigs, LOL) — but it’s totally foolish for Christians to believe in Jesus, Moses and God?

6) Do you believe that Muslims are fools for believing in creationism, just like Christians? If not, why not?

7) Explain why you think Trump is acting as Putin’s puppet, when his decision to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal and to kill Iran’s top General made Putin fume with anger? Likewise, Trump’s decisions about Israel, Syria and China have also angered Putin over the last 3 years.

8) Explain how angering Putin is akin to being his puppet? LOL.

9) If Donald Trump’s son or daughter was making $80k/month to sit on the board of a Ukrainian company (without any real experience in that business) would you be totally cool with that setup? LOL. Or would you demand an investigation? Be honest, now. 🙂

10) If Donald Trump was caught with a secret email server storing top-secret data illegally, would you be totally cool with that? Or would you demand an indictment? LOL. Be honest, now.

Are there any Bernie/Democrat supporters smart enough — or brave enough — to answer these questions?

I’m guessing not.

