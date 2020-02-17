Ten Tough Questions for Lefty Sympathizers, Pseudo-Commies and Bernie Supporters

By Bangkok
This post is meant for anybody who’s a lefty sympathizer, pseudo-commie, Democrat or Bernie supporter.
It’s a tough 10 question quiz.
1) Explain why it’s not okay for Trump to enforce immigration laws, yet it’s okay for Blackface (Trudeau) to admit that Canada needs to begin blocking illegal border crossings from Haitian immigrants crossing over from the US?
2) Explain why it’s UNFORGIVABLE for Trump to utter the words “grab the pussy” (without actually grabbing any pussy without consent) while it’s FORGIVABLE for Bill Clinton to sexually assault 7 different women over the years?
3) How is it okay for Hillary to support him?
4) How is ‘uttering words’ worse than sexually assaulting multiple women?
5) Explain why it’s not foolish for Muslims to believe in creationism, Allah (God), Muhammad (Prophet) and not eating pork (because God allegedly hates pigs, LOL) — but it’s totally foolish for Christians to believe in Jesus, Moses and God?
6) Do you believe that Muslims are fools for believing in creationism, just like Christians? If not, why not?
7) Explain why you think Trump is acting as Putin’s puppet, when his decision to withdraw from the Iran Nuclear Deal and to kill Iran’s top General made Putin fume with anger? Likewise, Trump’s decisions about Israel, Syria and China have also angered Putin over the last 3 years.
8) Explain how angering Putin is akin to being his puppet? LOL.
9) If Donald Trump’s son or daughter was making $80k/month to sit on the board of a Ukrainian company (without any real experience in that business) would you be totally cool with that setup? LOL. Or would you demand an investigation? Be honest, now. 🙂
10) If Donald Trump was caught with a secret email server storing top-secret data illegally, would you be totally cool with that? Or would you demand an indictment? LOL. Be honest, now.
Are there any Bernie/Democrat supporters smart enough — or brave enough — to answer these questions?
I’m guessing not.
Bernie Sanders supporter wants to bring back the Guillotine
Listen guys, I hate to burst your bubble, but democracy is a hoax.
Having said that, I would still recommend using your vote.
Listen Paul,I hate to burst your bubble, but the US is a republic
Bernie Sanders went to the Soviet Union on his honeymoon. Who does that? It’s like taking your kids to Detroit instead of Disney World. The Soviet union (Russia) is like Third World country populated by white people.
Bernie also took part in a Russian style orgy. Here it is:
I’ve had a great time in Russia, and also got very drunk there a few times.
Went from Moscow to Beijing by train.
Am I a commie too, without even knowing it?
Paul,
I never accused Bernie of being a communist.
When you walk like a duck and quack like a duck, do not be upset when people start accusing you of being a duck……..
Example:
“TexTex Duck”
Scott says anti-Semitic and racial slurs such as brown fuzzy-wuzzies and then claims he’s not racist and is upset about such allegations.
Bernie honeymooned in Communist Moscow.
In the coming Primary Election ….. I’m asking for a dim0rat ballot and voting for burnie ……. just to screw the bloomberg/killary ticket !
personally the pizza gate, i think was the worst title, that someone could pick for that kind of scandal. it should be renamed, to the democratsareeatenchidren?scandal if you ask me. hillary was a horrible, warlike, aggresive, republican woman, just a farce,a sociopath, even without the podestas, alefantis, epstein or maxwell, shes a criminal worth of a political tiral for making criames awaints the whole human race. but also trump, americans had 2 options, two shadows. a horrible assasin who told you oppnly about hes pervertions,and a killler that didnt tell ypu how horrible she was, and had a peace flag like a comercial. america voted, and choose donald i wanna have sex with my daughter trump, and you defende him even with so much pedos around him, or defending pedos, or cantracting them for legal defense(dershowitz). its super dark that even the whistleblowers of nxivm defends someone like trump, who looks so much like raniere, he has way more acusations iof being a pedophile than raniere. bernie sanders looks like the perfect man, for me, but i have no more hope got politics in general. clinton hates him, so thats yure sign that (hes no satanic) maybe hes actually good. but you using words its disturbing, because you sound like a nexian talking of vaguard, comunist are barbara bouche. comunism and capitalism are just words, concepts, that barely have been expirence in this earth by any humans. the bronfmans have a relationships with the rothschilds right? andrew and esptein? sounds like democracy for you? saville and franlkin, aquino,dutroux, le var , mcmartin etc sounds like freedom, happines, to you? capitalism, newliberalism, the american dream? i dont bilieve that americans are free, specially with the massacres, trump, concentration camps, scandals like nxivm or weinstein. im shocked that you defend trump, i you know it you know hes a fucking cancer, and you have titles like “he didnt kill us, so its fine” trump its a bottom to the human race, rock bottom, a hard one, a fractal that we cannot pass, a sintom of something more big and dangerous.
He has caught doing worst, hes a fan of gangsters (cohn)and pedophiles( Casablanca) also. Hes the most similar to nazis that you get, a fame Whore, stupid, misogynist, slow, ancient, Narcisist, talentless, racist, criminal, gangster, Who thinks extortion its making bussines and threats polítical relations. He was friend of Hillary, les remember that satánic pedophiles, sometimes are a generational thing. A network of pedophiles, that are used to it, like it was normal.Exactly the description that the girl Who acussed Trump of making theats of killing her and cathy O’Brien testimony. And since he also met Hillary…. He burn the world(literally, Brasil and Australia), and its obvious that he is a very dangerous sick person, and for me its Amazing that you defend him, specially with crazy paranoia Word that brought so manny deaths to youre country. Communist, its a insult in América, and a motive to be killed no so long ago
Did you run out of “meds” again, Dennis?
Your Mexican handlers should be able to get you a new “prescription.”
Dennis Burke, like most corrupt democraps, hate President Trump. Try a different schtick, skippy.
Explain why it’s ok for Bangkook to argue against his own inane generalizations and outdated stereotypes like “Bernie supporters” or “Libtards” or anything remotely “feminist.” No one said anything Bill Clinton did was ok, for starters.
No one said anything Bill Clinton did was ok, for starters.
Lady, you could not be more full of crap.
8 I think its more urgent investigate epstein, where are all the photos full of polititians? Where are the other suspects?its just like zandvoort, dutroux, Franklin, manny proof and the goverment doing nothing.
The USA: A country where nobody else is ever a true patriot.
i personally Believe that Trump its so stupid horrible, criminal that hes gonna destroy economy and the sistem as we know ir, por because hes wants to, he enjoys neoliberalism, rapping etc to much
i pErsonally believe that Christmas came early for putin when People stop laughing and put Trump on the throne, Just because he has racista. That was the thing that chances every thing, the thing that got him out of the gutter, that made him, a seriuos candidate,for Américan People, they where laughfing of him, Just for proposing himself as presidente, then he show hes true color. Misóginy, racism, stupidity, making threats, concentration camps on the border, extreme deportetion, 397 shootings, epstein death
7 every religión has its value, let me refrase this. Every philosophy of every religión its Amazing, rich, profound every one. Even la vey and mormonism, say something amazing and truthfull for me,manny religions have the same parts,meanings, lessons ,that for its a Proof that all of them try to describe the same thing. The thing that you are saying, its like a Monkey that thinks hes better that other monkeys because raniere told him what to Believe and think, and hes totally sure
5 i personally think that People can believe anything that they want to. I think even if they are wrong, or mistaken, the fact that they are asking themselfs questions and making spiritual practices its the most beneficial thing, por making profundity, and tns in that way preventing things like cults. But América its full of them, and manny People go to them for disapointment of religious insitutions
4 because we are a species that imitates, so is a president its a tyrant manny People are gonna repete that behaviour. One of the manny childs that are suing him, says raniere, i mean Trumpake a threath of making her disapear. Trump its proud of his misóginy, and acusations Just see his comments of ivanka , epstein, Acosta, desrhowitz. He has so manny pedo friends over theyears( Clinton, maxwell, epstein, Casablancas,roy cohn etc etc)
3 Hillary its gross, the pizza gate, epstein,cathy o Brian, Bill acusations, that time that his daughter had a conversation with the Church of satan, her relation with maxwell, bronfmans, cafritz etc its horrible to defend a personas with so Many relationships with pedophiles
2 because its a fucking president, with a predatory way of speak/think. Words shows how youre thought process Works, and he has 22 sexual acusations, 12 of Girls and Boys. Hes a fan of ayn Rand, the philosopher that inspire raniere so much, and she also have a group of People that was accused of being a cult
1 trudeau father its acussed of satanism and rapping woman, for cathy o Brian, so is Miguel de la Madrid. The relation with the bronfmans, its another disturbing fact
Actually, I don’t think any of those questions apply to Bernie (I am not a Bernie supporter, either)
A better series of questions would begin with “How communist are you? Why did you vacation in communist Russia? Canada is begging us not to fall for universal healthcare–how do you respond?”
Bernie supporters don’t know the meaning of being communist, so any answer would be meaningless.
Bernie supporters couldn’t point to Russia on a map, let alone talk about Russia history.
What is your source of Canada begging us not to fall for universal health care?
TexTex
“….couldn’t point to Russia on a map..”
Are you not, then a supporter of Bernie Sanders?
BTW: Did you call anyone a k*ke today?
Or did you not leave the house all day?