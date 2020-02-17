The game changers for Keith Raniere, Clare [l] and Sara Bronfman.

Bangkok on Glazer Lawsuit – Dani Deserves More Than Other Plaintiffs, But Advantage Goes to Bronfman

February 17, 2020

By Bangkok

My prediction on the Neil Glazer civil lawsuit:

Bronfmans have the upper hand.

1) Because this case is LIGHT YEARS from being decided, the ONLY way it gets settled quickly is on Bronfman terms (no admissions of guilt and a chump change settlement).

2) Since most plaintiffs probably won’t wanna wait many years to go to trial and then litigate Bronfman trusts, I’m guessing they’ll cave-in and fold like cheap suits. 🙂

3) To add insult to injury… Because federal income taxes generally apply to lawsuit judgments which can’t show ‘physical injuries’ (federal taxes also apply to punitive damages), I’m guessing that plaintiffs will likely have to pay taxes on their chump change settlements, thus adding even more insult to injury.

Here’s how I see it going…

1) After some back and forth, I see the defendants offering no more than $7 million for a ‘quick’ settlement.

2) After some posturing and attempts at playing hardball, I see the plaintiffs FOLDING like a cheap lawn chair. 🙂

Image result for folding like a cheap lawn chair

3) Here’s how I see the judgement being cut up:

Likely judgement IMO: $7,000,000
Lawyer’s likely cut: $2,300,000 (1/3)
Plaintiff’s likely cut: $4,700,000

Divide that loot by 80 plaintiffs…

Likely payout to each plaintiff = $59k (Chump change, lol)

Likely net payout (after federal taxes) = $44k (assuming a 25% rate)

That’s chump change!

*Even if federal taxes didn’t have to be paid, $59k would still be a JOKE settlement from NXIVM.

That’s barely enough money to buy a USED Mercedes —– with just enough left over for a ping pong table, a steak dinner and maybe some potato chips. What a JOKE.

In my opinion, Dani deserves a LOT more than the other plaintiffs.

It’s a shame she’s letting her own tragic story benefit the other plaintiffs equally. Why spread that loot equally among lesser deserving plaintiffs? IMO that’s just not fair.

#JusticeForDani
#FileYourOwnFuckenCaseDani
#ScrewTheOtherPlaintiffs
#ThinkOfYourselfDani
#CollectYourOwnLootDani

Just my own opinion, of course.

Have a nice day. 🙂

  • Bangkok’s numbers are off.
    It will not be 7 million dollars divided 80 ways.
    It will be one million dollars per sex trafficking plaintiff in compensatory damages plus an equal amount in punitive damages.

    Here is the document I’m using pages 24 and 25.
    https://www.htlegalcenter.org/wp-content/uploads/Federal-Human-Trafficking-Civil-Litigation-1.pdf

    E. Significant Damages Awards in
    Jury and Bench Verdicts
    The TVPRA permits both compensatory and punitive
    damages.

    The Tenth Circuit Court of Appeals echoed this
    holding in 2013. In Francisco v. Susano, the Tenth
    Circuit held that “the TVPA addresses tortious
    conduct—indeed, conduct so reprehensible
    Congress made it criminal even
    before adding the civil remedy in
    2003.”87 Under settled principles
    of tort law, “‘punitive damages
    are…specifically warranted for
    conduct involving some element
    of outrage similar to that
    usually found in crime.
    the case ended in a default judgment
    in the amount of $1,237,058.60,
    including $1,220,000 in punitive
    damages

    (The NXIVM defendants engaged in CRIMINAL AND OUTRAGEOUS CONDUCT. Shadow State)

    Ross v. Jenkins, a forced labor case
    involving the abuse of a child in a cult, established
    the highest verdict in a single victim case, $8,000,000,
    including nearly $4,000,000 in punitive damages.

    (Because several of the defendants are quite wealthy the plaintiffs might be less willing to settle.)

  • Small Typo on my part. Should read:

    Here’s how I see the ‘settlement’ being cut up:

    Likely ‘settlement’ IMO: $7,000,000

    (not ‘judgement’) 🙂

