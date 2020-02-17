Bangkok on Glazer Lawsuit – Dani Deserves More Than Other Plaintiffs, But Advantage Goes to Bronfman

By Bangkok

My prediction on the Neil Glazer civil lawsuit:

Bronfmans have the upper hand.

1) Because this case is LIGHT YEARS from being decided, the ONLY way it gets settled quickly is on Bronfman terms (no admissions of guilt and a chump change settlement).

2) Since most plaintiffs probably won’t wanna wait many years to go to trial and then litigate Bronfman trusts, I’m guessing they’ll cave-in and fold like cheap suits. 🙂

3) To add insult to injury… Because federal income taxes generally apply to lawsuit judgments which can’t show ‘physical injuries’ (federal taxes also apply to punitive damages), I’m guessing that plaintiffs will likely have to pay taxes on their chump change settlements, thus adding even more insult to injury.

Here’s how I see it going…

1) After some back and forth, I see the defendants offering no more than $7 million for a ‘quick’ settlement.

2) After some posturing and attempts at playing hardball, I see the plaintiffs FOLDING like a cheap lawn chair. 🙂

3) Here’s how I see the judgement being cut up:

Likely judgement IMO: $7,000,000

Lawyer’s likely cut: $2,300,000 (1/3)

Plaintiff’s likely cut: $4,700,000

Divide that loot by 80 plaintiffs…

Likely payout to each plaintiff = $59k (Chump change, lol)

Likely net payout (after federal taxes) = $44k (assuming a 25% rate)

That’s chump change!

*Even if federal taxes didn’t have to be paid, $59k would still be a JOKE settlement from NXIVM.

That’s barely enough money to buy a USED Mercedes —– with just enough left over for a ping pong table, a steak dinner and maybe some potato chips. What a JOKE.

In my opinion, Dani deserves a LOT more than the other plaintiffs.

It’s a shame she’s letting her own tragic story benefit the other plaintiffs equally. Why spread that loot equally among lesser deserving plaintiffs? IMO that’s just not fair.

#JusticeForDani

#FileYourOwnFuckenCaseDani

#ScrewTheOtherPlaintiffs

#ThinkOfYourselfDani

#CollectYourOwnLootDani

Just my own opinion, of course.

Have a nice day. 🙂

