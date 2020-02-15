An Ugly Analysis of Lauren Salzman — Would She Incarcerate Somebody Again, Deprive Someone Else of Freedom?

By Shivani

Would Lauren Salzman incarcerate somebody again, deprive someone else of freedom?

That isn’t a question that needs to be asked about most people, but with Lauren, it’s a different story.

Lauren testified that as Dani’s restriction to an almost empty room was extended month after month, she thought it was because Dani wouldn’t fix her “breach” with Raniere.

Lauren said that she decided that Dani was just seeking attention and using manipulation.

That same condemnatory and discrediting “attention-seeking” gaslighting technique was used on Kristin Snyder before she disappeared forever from one of this cult’s intensives in 2003.

Lauren would know that she was using the same gaslighting tactics used by her mother, Nancy Salzman, who was Raniere’s most official head presidential pimp for a long time.

Lauren also knew that Raniere liked to isolate people to force them into being more in his control. Lauren claimed in court not to have known what the “breach” was between Raniere and Dani (and Dani’s sister, Marianna.)

Out of the other side of her mouth though, Lauren had mentioned that Raniere and these two sisters, Dani and Marianna, were fighting about Raniere wanting to have a naked nap with them, i.e., a sisterly threesome, with incest thrown into the mix for Raniere’s cheap thrills.

Lauren knew that Marianna was living in a sexual relationship with Raniere. Lauren said that Raniere had been spending lots of time with Dani prior to deciding to isolate her in an empty room.

Lauren Salzman lies to herself like a bat out of hell. She knew enough about why Raniere was punishing Dani.

It just happened that this time, Raniere’s sadism fit right in with Lauren’s own neediness, desires and agenda. Find a way to lord it over one of the sisters.

Climb back up the ranks to getting some Keithy-Weethie sperm of her very own. Keep one of those damn sisters stuck in one room and out of poor Lauren’s way. Lauren needed, had to have her avatar baby, her demented concept of motherhood.

She admits that this was an obsession of hers for a dozen years. That would fix everything, if Lauren got Raniere to impregnate her, and it would suck for all of Lauren’s competition. Lauren didn’t fall off the cliff into sudden irrationality. She lived off of the cliff, perpetually dazed.

Nancy raised an honest-to-God American turkey. So was Lauren crazy or did Lauren know what she was doing? Or was it, is it both?

Realistically, Lauren was the one who was “seeking attention,” from Raniere.

She got more attention from him as his anti-Dani agent. She had to act like a psychotic combo of available old maid and slavish girl scout to get Raniere to even notice her much anymore, but Lauren was in too much denial to see how low caliber her desirability rank was by then.

Raniere had not only newer conquests but a fresher troop of intimates to destroy. He was busy fracturing Dani’s family, among other things, and Lauren was just old-hat, merely a handy, groveling sub-lieutenant.

Lauren was the one who wanted Raniere’s attention. Lauren was the one using psychological manipulation on Dani, for Raniere’s benefit and for her own benefit. How sociopathic is that?

Lauren was agreeing to do the “manipulations” to be in charge, only second to Raniere, of destroying Dani’s existence. Yes. Lauren was the one seeking attention and using manipulation tactics, not Dani. This has been the only thing Lauren Salzman has been doing for almost her entire so-called adult life, wanting Raniere to be her supreme being and for herself to be his number one yutz and putz, his hole-in-one. Has anything changed?

Of course, Lauren would have been coached by the prosecution (and probably by her mother) to evince feelings of guilt for what she did to Dani.

Lauren had to admit that she treated another human being outrageously and criminally.

She had acted viciously and completely without a conscience.

Lauren had 22 months to get a clue that she was doing something very wrong while she cooperated with keeping Dani as a captive, but any human decency only occurred to her subsequent to her arrest, along with her anxious courtroom crocodile tears.

Raniere picked Lauren well to be Dani’s’ jailkeeper. Lauren was sexually and emotionally jealous of not only Dani but of Dani’s two sisters.

She knew that the three sisters were more personally interesting to Raniere than she was anymore. Parrot Brain Salzman knew that she could not compete with three younger, hotter sisters. Raniere hadn’t bothered banging Lauren much in many years. Lauren had seen this all before, with others getting what Lauren really believed that she wanted for herself. But Parrot Brain just kept on drooling about her chances of having a special baby with Raniere, no matter who he was raping or screwing.

Maybe Lauren could sue Raniere and his other cohorts too, along with all of his nebulously conjoined victims or survivors who are looking for some relief from a pay-out. Everybody just go ahead and sue the shit out of each other. Lauren, too, could further her victimhood and martyrdom. Perhaps Lauren could even sue her mother. Why not? What the hell.

Before Lauren sues Nancy though, she should go see mommy’s dentist and get him to use his drill on her in a big, big way.

“Revenge is Mine,” saith the Lord. The Lord did not say that Lauren Salzman can’t steal her mother’s dentist cum boy toy. This is not exactly adultery, either, unless Nancy is romancing a married dentist.

Is she, Klaviger? What do you know, Mr. Parlato? Is Nancy Salzman having sex with a married dentist, or is she having sex with a dentist who is single and could marry Lauren? Enquiring mindlessness wants to know.

[Editor’s Note: From what we were told, Nancy’s boyfriend had a steady girlfriend when Nancy lured him away stealthily.]

Nancy seems like she ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog, and if Lauren could only see that, maybe Lauren has time to get in on the dental fun. Take no prisoners. He, the dentist in question, does not seem to mind ankle monitors during sex. That’s a big plus right there.

Who on earth would want to remember Keith Raniere as their final sexual experience? Ugh. Perish the thought. So I just thought that I’d try to imagine Lauren Salzman married, for once, all settled down as a Stepford wife. Her life has been a desperate one, so it could be okay if Lauren got her teeth into her mother’s dentist and boyfriend. That’s how she met Raniere after all, through her mommy dearest.

Give touché a try, unless he’s too fat and ugly. Or, to quote one of Lauren’s briefest statements, “like yeah.”

