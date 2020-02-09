Guest View: Indiana University’s ‘Sex Fest’ Shows Modern Education Is Completely Sick; Waldorf Schools Offer Saner Alternative

This guest view is in response to the post, Higher Education: Taxpayers Fund Kinky Sex Fest at Indiana University, where it was reported that Indiana University conducts a taxpayer-funded, three day “Sex Fest,” where BDSM seems to be promoted to students.

By Fred

Indiana University is also well known as a CIA base. I know they recruit all over the show, but you can see an old CIA pitch on that campus:

“Learn about the exciting positions available right now within the National Clandestine Service of the Central Intelligence Agency.

“National Clandestine Service careers offer fast-paced, varied work environments that will challenge you to find innovative solutions to complex problems, to travel internationally, and to use existing or new language skills in ways that will make a positive difference to you, your family, and your country. This is more than a job. It is a way of life for professionals who demand the highest personal satisfaction from their work.”

More to the point, you’ll find the University of Indiana listed as one of the participants in the MK Ultra program:

http://grahamhancock.com/phorum/read.php?2,507101,507101

No one here should need reminding about the sexual torture and sadism associated with MK Ultra.

I can’t find any references to CIA mind control survivor Cathy O’Brien on Frank Report.

She describes the extreme torture that was practiced in MK Ultra. She remains a very controversial figure, but I corresponded with her over 20 years ago, and found her to be extremely articulate, intelligent and credible.

Long before NXIVM was branding women, she was genitally mutilated, and famously claimed that out of all her abusers, Hillary Clinton was the only woman who was ever turned on by her genital mutilation.

She has a video out somewhere where she goes to a gynecologist and proves on camera that this mutilation is real. So MK Ultra involved some seriously perverted stuff.

Just the sort of thing Alfred Kinsey might have been into — this guy was a total pervert, who once hung himself up by the testicles as a kinky experiment, do we detect a pattern here.

I was once peripherally involved in an education project that was reliably rumored to be run by the CIA, long ago, and had to teach a completely inappropriate syllabus from the University of Indiana — the whole project was being run from there.

Since then, that campus keeps pitching up as a very dodgy institution. If you want a proper education, stay out of the formal education system entirely, is my best advice.

***

One real issue with Cathy O’Brien is that she has “so” many completely devoted followers, who not only believe every single word she says, but also believe that she has provided one of the best windows into the real agenda on this planet than just about anyone. This makes forum debates about her case very difficult.

My correspondence with her was centrally about her daughter Kelly, and the fact that Kelly’s legal rights were constantly being denied “for reasons of National Security”:

https://trance-formation.com/2019/09/24/for-reasons-of-national-security/

Cathy O’Brien names one judge who perpetrated this injustice in Tennessee in 1993, a certain Judge Andrew Shookhoff.

Did she make this guy up?

A quick search reveals that Nashville lawyer Andrew Shookhoff “has been licensed for 43 years and handles cases in Elder Law, Civil Rights, Juvenile, Education, Ethics & Professional Responsibility, Family, Immigration, Arbitration”:

So it seems quite possible that he was involved in a child custody “arbitration”.

You can check out any of the myriad of little details Cathy O’Brien reveals and you’ll find that they are real.

Perhaps someone here can help confirm this one: Ronald Reagan was addicted to LL Bean products, cleaned his fingernails with a black LL Bean Swiss Army knife and wore LL Bean pajamas while sleeping between LL Bean sheets. This shouldn’t be too hard to confirm. How does she know this kind of detail?

The fact that her child was apparently being trafficked for sex by politicians, entertainers and other low life, and this was being covered up “for reasons of National Security”, was what got me really angry about this issue.

As a teacher, I feel very strongly about child abuse.

So when any critics here can show me that they’ve done some research for themselves on this case, they’re free to comment.

Mark Phillips (now late), who allegedly rescued Cathy O’Brien from certain death, was himself a very shady character, especially towards the end of his life, no question. But Cathy O’Brien’s story is worth checking out very, very carefully indeed.

Oh, yes: I “educated” myself out of the formal education system in 1987, when I quit my job as a university lecturer and left the academy for good. So I’ve been up there in the ivory tower. Ironically, my subject was Education, and I can assure you that a master’s degree in education is just about the most useless qualification you can possibly obtain.

In forum debates, nothing will earn you more scorn or contempt than to reveal yourself as an educationist, or to refer to research you did in the classroom. The very fact that you did research in education, reveals you as an idiot beyond repair. *Everyone* knows that the stupidest people are found in the Education Department.

Nonetheless, speaking from my experience of the formal Western education system at all levels — pre-primary, primary, secondary, tertiary, post-graduate — all I can tell people is, stay out of this system at all costs. Home school your children, I’ve helped lots of people do this, it’s quite possible.

Schools are just there to brainwash and mind control and stick needles into your kids.

In other posts on Frank Report, I’ve identified as a very strong fan of Rudolf Steiner, founder of the Waldorf Schools. These are the only schools that I will recommend, and then only if you do total due diligence, there are plenty of posers and flakes in the Waldorf movement as well.

A British Waldorf school recently got closed down by the government for apparently serious “safeguarding” breaches. However, the Waldorf movement is emerging as a key nexus in the fight for the right to choose regarding vaccinations, and that should tell you a thing or two.

Steiner maintained that, crazy as it might sound, in the future they would develop a vaccination against human spirituality:

“People are now vaccinated against consumption, and in the same way they will be vaccinated against any inclination towards spirituality” … “this will make them immune, so that they do not develop foolish inclinations connected with spiritual life – ‘foolish’ here, of course, in the eyes of materialists.”

The pandemic of autism we are facing — and here we have children who have been completely severed from their spirituality, however you define it — fits the bill.

Steiner said it would look like this: “There would seem to be some epidemic of children being born who do not maturate like children, they would be unable to store feelings of their early childhood, they would have trouble acclimating themselves to other human beings, they will seem extremely intelligent with sharp calculating skills, almost machine-like precision of drawing and copying skills.”

This is the autism/Asperger’s/ADD/crystal meth syndrome. More than 2% of all US children are now diagnosed on the autism spectrum — this is a national calamity. And the ADD rates among modern kids would seem to be about 100%, judging from my own experiences and research, and the evidence of other teachers.

So, you can call me nuts, I really don’t care: except that we are surrounded by brain-damaged social cripples, depressed if not suicidal, self-harming, unable to pay attention for more than three minutes. College lecturers are routinely told these days, all your kids are ADD, you have to entertain them with bells and whistles.

My advice to young people, in fact all people: stay the hell out of college, it’s a total waste of time and money. Go and “make” money, get into business in a field that you’re interested in, learn about it that way. If you want to become a real healer, then study rhythm (this was the advice Steiner gave to Rudolf Hauschka, the founder of Weleda pharmaceuticals).

If you want to make money, have power to stick needles in people, and get access to all the good drugs for yourself — then become a doctor the formal way, sure. Go to bed every night and try to forget the hundreds of side-effects of all the drugs you’ve prescribed that day. Pat yourself on the back for your errors being only the third-highest cause of death in America.

Again: I hold no candle for any individual Waldorf school, and “Waldorf Watch” remains my favorite source of really oddball Steiner sayings. But I have read Soul Economy, Steiner’s lectures on education, many times; and for me, this is still by far the wisest approach to education I’ve ever seen.

What is “soul economy”? Steiner says, there is so much to learn these days (in the 1920s…) that you must try take up as little of the kids’ time and energy as possible. You must impart the maximum of useful information possible, in the shortest time, in the clearest and simplest way.

Is that not ethical? Given how much of the kids’ time we take up?

Contrast that with modern “outcomes-based” education (pioneered by Hillary Clinton, among others) which seeks to modify behavior, rather than inculcate knowledge, and substitutes tedious tricks and “self-discovery” routines and “collaborative” exercises to take as long as possible to get any knowledge into the kids, while brainwashing them socially and controlling their behavior. It’s all completely sick. Stay out of it at ANY cost.

