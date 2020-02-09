Better to Secretly Enslave By Debt and Only When Necessary Enforce Control Via a Police State

Guest View by Pragmatist

The Bronfman-Igtet marriage reminds me of those old monarchical alliance marriages set up for political gain.

In this case, to take over the reigns of Libyan government for control of its vast oil deposits among other things.

Do people really believe the atheist Jew Sarah and the nominal European raised Muslim Basit married out of love?

The first step in the process was the overthrow and murder of the “terrorist dictator” Qaddafi who nationalized oil for the benefit of his people, by the lifelong political vulture Hillary under Obama.

This was to be followed by the establishment of a Zionist-owned central bank to pilfer Libya’s natural resources with its controlled fiat and computer currency.

Only two or three more countries to go!

Have you ever wondered why the tiny North Korea has been an enemy to the US for so long? Yep. They’re one of those countries.

Trump is no different as a member of the one percent of the one percent, being in cahoots with Netanyahu as his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital shows, and, of course, the nepotism displayed to his family, and his Zionist son-in-law.

Public service for private enrichment.

The Saudi Royal family is also in on it, having ties to the Israeli government despite the facade as enemies, and every US administration since the petro-dollar became a thing, as they have likely now close to two trillion dollars in the stock market, obtained from the vast wealth of the oil reserves they’ve usurped from the rest of the Saudi people to consolidate in their own hands.

And it’s not about who started it, or who controls it, even though it is obvious if you look at many of those at the top of the financial industry.

A small minority couldn’t do it all by themselves.

It’s the system itself that is the cancer.

Sure, it’s a “great” system if you’re at the top of the pyramid. The best parasites get their hosts to work for them without the latter even knowing they’re there.

The world is a game to these people, a territory to be carved up for the benefit of the few at the expense of the many, with the masters controlling their puppet politicians while the pawns are drunk on and distracted by the perpetual gladiator games and other forms of entertainment, most intellectually vacuous and insipid, as the moral constraints are loosened to be cast aside, while the commercial and tax debts the people owe to the hidden elite increases every year to unfathomable amounts that are never meant to be repaid, as they use it to buy up and control every means to production with it.

Trillions upon trillions of dollars in a Universe that is “only” 14 billion years old.

Better to secretly enslave by debt and only when necessary enforce control via a police state and a trillion dollar military budget per annum, paid for of course by your taxes.

Don’t want those crazy, bloody, revolutions like that French one that happened a mere quarter century or so ago!

People are fed the constant lie that consumerism brings happiness driven by the open promotion of materialism and/or hedonism and diminishing of religion, furthered by the not so subtle messages of commercial slogans such as “Just do it”. More like, “just buy it”.

Buy everything they sell. From their goods, to their philosophy, to their entertainment, to their news. Make sure you buy stocks and hedge funds or whatever also to keep the largest ever legal Ponzi scheme afloat, not just in the US but in their analogous markets that exist across the world.

Otherwise your money will lose its “value” while they print more—or soon to be implemented everywhere—just flip some computer bits, to lend it to governments to be paid back by the people in a cyclic scheme of perpetual enslavement.

The biggest open secret scam going on right now under the noses of those who have eyes to see and minds to think but don’t want to use them. Money, the original purpose of which was as a means to ease the transfer of sales of goods and services, has become a commodity only in the last century of human history.

A game as old as the human condition: divide, deceive, dumb down, distract, destroy, then conquer. But I think slowly the people just might be waking up because of a thing called the Internet. Maybe.

If they don’t, well then, they’ll just die in their sleep walk as the new generation of human robots come off the manufacturing line to be cogs in the well oiled Matrix machine.

Rant over.

