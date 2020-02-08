By Shivani
Nicki Clyne might be having her wires crossed, but she has a sense of humor.
To me, having a sense of humor could be Nicki’s inborn ticket out of this pig farm, Raniere World. She has an edge to her and isn’t one of those many Raniere spinsters of misery, moroseness, mournful-faced scowling. The ugly scarf crew.
Nicki Clyne actually seems to find DOS and Nxivm, as blatantly revolting as it is, to be a gas gas gas. Humor is a form of detachment. You have got to be a witness to have the insight to see and then to express the absurdities.
Maybe Nicki is psycho instead of miserable, though. She might be an eccentric, however, and not psycho at all. Who knows? I’d like her to eject herself as totally as possible, from all of her personal connections to Raniere and to whatever remains of this now to her. Get out! Get your guts together while you still have this much of a chance left.
Nicki Clyne either has or has not a survival instinct. Which is it?
This lawsuit represents an emergency, and if she still has a rational thought in her head, this is the time to get on her pony and ride, to keep her own counsel and skedaddle out of Brooklyn, unless there’s some unforeseen border problem looming in the background. Marital-status? A terrible cult made me marry Allison Mack. Take a long, long ride west and contemplate the best logistics to use to stay free.
So, I hope that Nicki wakes up immediately, sets her foot hard on the gas and drives herself up and across Canada.
Fake it so you can make it a softer landing, Nicki Clyne. Walk out on the crap. If she’s been served, maybe she can still make it into Canada. Maybe she has family who will help her. She’s not dead yet, but she has been living among many who were like various versions of the walking dead.
Anybody who is still into the Raniere shit who has any wherewithal whatsoever left, needs to get out now. Now is almost too late. The ramifications to come from further association aren’t worth it.
Five are facing prison time now and add to that the latest big lawsuit. Some lives have been ruined or even ended already. Not to mention, all you’ve gotten is bubblegum superglued to limpdick Raniere lingam towers of extremely stinking shit.
Goddamn it, I want to see Nicki Clyne break her spell. If she can do that and prove it to herself, she’ll be able to handle the oncoming consequences for her actions better. She can set it straight with herself. If she does that it will show in her words and in her actions. Giving up one’s freedom never set anyone free. She does not have to represent herself as helpless like Lauren Salzman, unless that’s how Nicki really is, too. I hope that she doesn’t see herself so pathetically.
If she has to be a freak, she can find a better way to be freaky, a way without criminality, lying and ugly harmfulness. There have got to be other ways to have fun and to entertain oneself and others. Hire out as a frigging dominatrix if that’s where the thrill is. Have an affair with a nerd. Nobody cares, as long as no harm is being done. It would be so good to see one of these defendants walk out on his or her own terms and cut all of the ties. Just say “fuck it.” Truth and/or consequences, whatever it takes.
The thing that I’d like to see here the most is for some of the “possessed ones” to break out. Get out. Come back to life. No more monsters. That could be a little success at last from out of the swamp.
9 Comments
Great article by Shivani.
Oh wait, I take that back.
Shivani says the ‘lawsuit’ (by Neil Glazer) is reason enough to help Nicki break out of her ‘spell’ and run for the sanctuary of Canada. LOL.
Newsflash for Shivani: It’s just a CIVIL lawsuit — you dope — and Nicki Clyne has no VALUABLE assets or SERIOUS income which can be taken away from her in any judgments.
Thus, she has NO reason to leave NXIVM or fear this lawsuit, you fucken dunce.
Guess what?
Nicki ALREADY gave up a lucrative TV Career (worth millions) in order to join the NXIVM cult and work as a waitress and bar manager.
She already gave up MILLIONS to join NXIVM, capiche?
So WHY the fuck would she now ‘flee’ NXIVM just because of a civil lawsuit, which can’t possibly take anything else away from this broke woman?
Hint: If you’re only making enough money to pay rent and barely scrape by each month (working as a lowly bar manager) —- then you can’t have your wages garnished, as the court can’t take away a person’s basic necessities each month and put them on the street.
Nicki could only have excess assets taken away IF she owned them. However, I doubt that her name appears on any property documents or asset ownership papers.
…and even IF she and Allison owned a property together as spouses, her NXIVM benefactors could easily buy them a new place to stay later.
She’s got nothing to fear from this lawsuit, especially since the Bronfmans will likely be giving her free legal counsel.
Same is true for Allison Mack and nearly everybody else listed as defendants, except for those with really deep pockets or major assets.
Nicki will remain with NXIVM.
Why?
Cuz if you’re playing poker and you’ve ALREADY pushed all your chips into the ‘pot’ (i.e., you’ve already given up your lucrative TV career) —– then there’s no reason to ‘fold’ and leave the game early, as you have nothing else to lose.
Haven’t you ever played poker, you fucken dunce?
Have a nice day.
I don’t think the author understands that it’s not as simple as “go get you kinks someplace else”…
I totally agree she needs to disavow the whole cult, but it’s gonna be painful. It’s more like “Hey, I wasted years of my life on a group that branded me and pressured me to abuse others and be a sex slave. I probably have PTSD and after I disavow the group I’m going to then commit to seeking out psychological help.”
Out of curiosity, does anyone know what her family situation is? Like where the f*** are her parents?
Shadow go away and comment about Allison Mack. Stop besmirching good people. Allison is evil. But there are good people and don’t besmirch them.
What is delusional disorder?
Delusional disorder, previously called paranoid disorder, is a type of serious mental illness — called a “psychosis”— in which a person cannot tell what is real from what is imagined. The main feature of this disorder is the presence of delusions, which are unshakable beliefs in something untrue. People with delusional disorder experience non-bizarre delusions, which involve situations that could occur in real life, such as being followed, poisoned, deceived, conspired against, or loved from a distance. These delusions usually involve the misinterpretation of perceptions or experiences
I will try to avoid the temptation to comment on this post.
For some reason which I can not fathom, Nicki does not like me very much.
“Pea Onyu
February 6, 2020 at 7:03 pm
Shadow, before you stick your fat mouth into this keep in mind Monte was not talking about you. “
The camera loves Nicki. Izzy Rose is a lovely job for her. Why encourage her to run? That would get her into more trouble. Let’s hear her out in court before we burn this young woman at the stake.
God speed Nicki and don’t forget to give “good face” on your way into court and out. Also, I’m not a waitress never have been, but I think you request the days you’re in court off. That way you don’t get fired. Lastly, while in court, I heard the disintegrations are well worth the money. Ask Raniere – I mean inmate 57005-177 nicknamed “Baby Jane”. What ever happened to Baby Jane? (Nicki that’s called a movie reference for your enjoyment)
Question for folks. Would Nicki be Baby Jane Hudson or Allison, maybe she would play Blanche Hudson?
Interesting thoughts.
Clyne is another figure, about whose current state of mind we know little if anything. I’d say it’s a tossup as to whether she has actually posted here, or there are just one or more trolls who have appeared to be her – or it’s even some other NXian or DOS diehard like Michelle Hatchette.
Sadly, it’s almost inevitable in a situation like this that there will be a couple of true believers who just can’t give up – or confront the mistake of their involvement. As I’ve said before, Clyne may well turn out to be a character similar to “Squeaky” Fromme in the Manson Family.
The time has come, Nicki, to leave for good. NXIVM, DOS, Keith Raniere, Clare and Sarah Bronfman and the rest in Mexico have no future. Make yourself the best present for your birthday in three days by getting out of NXIVM.
Actually, according to my source, the Mexican Nxivm side is still recruiting and defend Keith. They think Frank is a bad guy, even criminal.