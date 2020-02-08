By Shivani

Nicki Clyne might be having her wires crossed, but she has a sense of humor.

To me, having a sense of humor could be Nicki’s inborn ticket out of this pig farm, Raniere World. She has an edge to her and isn’t one of those many Raniere spinsters of misery, moroseness, mournful-faced scowling. The ugly scarf crew.

Nicki Clyne actually seems to find DOS and Nxivm, as blatantly revolting as it is, to be a gas gas gas. Humor is a form of detachment. You have got to be a witness to have the insight to see and then to express the absurdities.

Maybe Nicki is psycho instead of miserable, though. She might be an eccentric, however, and not psycho at all. Who knows? I’d like her to eject herself as totally as possible, from all of her personal connections to Raniere and to whatever remains of this now to her. Get out! Get your guts together while you still have this much of a chance left.

Nicki Clyne either has or has not a survival instinct. Which is it?

This lawsuit represents an emergency, and if she still has a rational thought in her head, this is the time to get on her pony and ride, to keep her own counsel and skedaddle out of Brooklyn, unless there’s some unforeseen border problem looming in the background. Marital-status? A terrible cult made me marry Allison Mack. Take a long, long ride west and contemplate the best logistics to use to stay free.

So, I hope that Nicki wakes up immediately, sets her foot hard on the gas and drives herself up and across Canada.

Fake it so you can make it a softer landing, Nicki Clyne. Walk out on the crap. If she’s been served, maybe she can still make it into Canada. Maybe she has family who will help her. She’s not dead yet, but she has been living among many who were like various versions of the walking dead.

Anybody who is still into the Raniere shit who has any wherewithal whatsoever left, needs to get out now. Now is almost too late. The ramifications to come from further association aren’t worth it.

Five are facing prison time now and add to that the latest big lawsuit. Some lives have been ruined or even ended already. Not to mention, all you’ve gotten is bubblegum superglued to limpdick Raniere lingam towers of extremely stinking shit.

Goddamn it, I want to see Nicki Clyne break her spell. If she can do that and prove it to herself, she’ll be able to handle the oncoming consequences for her actions better. She can set it straight with herself. If she does that it will show in her words and in her actions. Giving up one’s freedom never set anyone free. She does not have to represent herself as helpless like Lauren Salzman, unless that’s how Nicki really is, too. I hope that she doesn’t see herself so pathetically.

If she has to be a freak, she can find a better way to be freaky, a way without criminality, lying and ugly harmfulness. There have got to be other ways to have fun and to entertain oneself and others. Hire out as a frigging dominatrix if that’s where the thrill is. Have an affair with a nerd. Nobody cares, as long as no harm is being done. It would be so good to see one of these defendants walk out on his or her own terms and cut all of the ties. Just say “fuck it.” Truth and/or consequences, whatever it takes.

The thing that I’d like to see here the most is for some of the “possessed ones” to break out. Get out. Come back to life. No more monsters. That could be a little success at last from out of the swamp.

