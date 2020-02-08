Let’s look at the evidence:

Fellowship’s writes: “Before she married Britain’s dim-witted Prince Harry less than two years ago, Meghan Markle, was a minor Hollywood actress in the cable TV show, Suits. “But she was more than an actress. Persistent rumors on the Internet say she was also a ‘yachter’ — an actress or model, typically female, who supplements her income by prostituting herself on yachts owned by millionaires/billionaires. The term ‘yachting’ however has been generalized to include not just prostituting on yachts, but sex-for-pay with wealthy men no matter the venue. (Urban Dictionary) “According to the National Enquirer, in 2017, after Harry and Meghan engaged to be married, MI5 [The United Kingdom’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency] scrubbed the net [internet] of Meghan’s salacious past, sealed her court and medical records, and silenced her friends and acquaintances with hush money and non-disclosure agreement (NDA). “But Markle was more than a yachter — she may be connected to the torture and sex-trafficking cult NXIVM. “Enterprising tweeter ken @ken21710790 found a 2014 tweet by Hannah Bronfman that referred to Markle. “Hannah Bronfman, 32, is the niece of Clare Bronfman, the youngest daughter of billionaire former Seagram liquor chairman Edgar Bronfman Sr. “Clare and her sister Sara Bronfman were heavily involved in the criminal NXIVM as financial backers, committed followers, and trainers. On April 19, 2019, Clare Bronfman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conceal and harbor illegal aliens for financial gain and fraudulent use of identification. She faces several months in prison when sentenced. [Ed. Note: Actually Clare faces several years in prison.] “Meghan, who lived in Toronto for 7 years as an actress in Suits, has the enthusiastic support of Canadian prime minister Justin ‘Blackface’ Trudeau. Trudeau recently grandly declared that Canada would pay for the hefty security costs of Meghan and Harry who announced they wanted to ‘scale back’ on their royal duties to live in North America. “It turns out that Justin Trudeau also has a connection to the Bronfmans. “According to a report by The Guardian, Trudeau’s chief fundraiser and senior adviser is none other than another Bronfman — Stephen Bronfman, heir to the Seagram fortune, who was instrumental in Trudeau’s successful bid for the leadership of the Canadian Liberal party in 2013 and the premiership two years later. “Stephen Bronfman is suspected of tax fraud for moving millions of dollars to offshore havens to avoid taxes in the U.S., Canada and Israel.” **** So does anything above evidence that Meghan Markle and Nxivm have a connection?

The evidence is pretty flimsy.

Keep in mind that the Bronfmans are not a close knit family. Not anymore.

For more than 15 years, the two Bronfman Nxivm members, Clare and Sara, have pretty much pushed off all the family. [They hacked their father’s computer while he was alive].

And the Bronfman family is not too pleased with the disgrace the two sister have brought down on the family name by connecting them to a brutal and vicious sex-slaver cult.

Hannah Bronfman, who is Clare and Sara’s niece, is the closest we get to a connection and it is not too close.

Hannah seems to have known Meghan before she was a so-called royal.

Maybe Hannah still knows her.

And it is true that Hannah Bronfman took several Nxivm intensives. However, Hannah, never seems to have risen in the Nxivm ranks. She may have taken the classes simply because she was pressured by her two aunts.

I doubt Hannah made it to even coach status in Nxivm.

More importantly, there is no record that Meghan Markle ever attended a single Nxivm class. It appears from the Tweet that Hannah and/or Meghan had some interest in attending the City Dance Corps, a Toronto dance studio offering classes for adults and youths. The studio is not known to be connected to Nxivm.

Overall, we can be pretty certain Meghan Markle did not attend Nxivm classes. Certainly, one of the many ex-Nxivm members would have remembered seeing her in class.

If Meghan did not attend Nxivm classes, she would not have been considered integrated enough to be allowed anywhere near Nxivm leader Keith Alan Raniere. The hypnotic induction elements of the Nxivm intensives were considered essential to rise in the Nxivm ranks.

Generally, no woman could even meet Raniere unless she had completed the 16 day intensive.

As for Justin Pierre James Trudeau PC MP, the prime minister of Canada getting some help from Stephan Bronfman, this is less a connection than it may seem.

Stephan is the first cousin of Sara and Clare.

We have heard recently through sources that Sara Bronfman also helped Trudeau during his recent very close election.

of course her cousin, Stephan helped Trudeau much more.

But I do not believe that Stephan and his cousins Sara and Clare are very close.

In fact evidence suggests that the children of Edgar Bronfman and Charles Bronfman – the sons of Samuel Bronfman – are not close.

This is primarily because Edgar Bronfman Jr, squandered most of the Bronfman family fortune when he sold out of the Seagram’s liquor business and got the family wealth invested into entertainment, where he lost more than 75 percent of the Bronfman family fortune.

So the conneftion is tenuous. Bronfman;s help Trudeau. Trudeau wants to help the tax grubbing Harry and Markle.

Markle was once maybe an escort. Nxivm is a sex cult.

Hannah Bronfman once Tweeted Meghan Markle.

There does not seem to be enough to tie Meghan into Nxivm.

Then arguably there is another reason Markle is no Nxian harem member. Meghan is a little too plump for Raniere. He likes them super skinny.

It seems improbable that Meghan Markle, even as obscure as she once was, could have attended a Nxivm class without anybody knowing it. Every newcomer was love bombed and known.

Even, if by chance, she attended a Nxivm course, even with Hannah Bronfman, she was certainly not a regular member.

She certainly was not on the coaches lists which one has to be on to be an important member of Nxivm and get a good chance at being sex trafficked to Raniere.

Nxivm is not that large and its sex trafficking was really fairly limited, according to what the DOJ presented at the trial of Keith Alan Raniere. It seems to have been limited to women being trafficked to one man – Raniere.

At best, Meghan Markle may have been a student, but even that seems unlikely.

I would rate the chance of Meghan Markle being connected to Nxivm in any meaningful way as ZERO percent.

