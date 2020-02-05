Lawsuit Alleges Actress Nicki Clyne Abused Sex Slave, Making Her Lie About Actor, Nude Photos, and Blackmail Letters to Casting Directors

Nicki Clyne is one of the defendants in Neil Glazer’s federal lawsuit against Nxivm and its leaders.

Glazer represents 80 plaintiffs, 60 women and 20 men.

All but Sarah Edmondson, Mark Vicente and Toni Natalie as not named in the lawsuit and are called Jane Does – 1-58 and John Does -1-19.

The complaint in the lawsuit is the length of a full length book, and loads of civil and criminal activities are alleged against a motley cast of Nxivm villains, fools and stooges.

One of those, who some would call a villain and others a deluded stooge, is the former actress, now vegan bar manager, Nicki Clyne.

As readers know, Clyne left her successful TV acting career to become a full time Nxivm member, became a coach and in time achieved the exalted rank of Proctor. She was an orange with one stripe.

Clyne achieved even more spectacular accomplishments when she rose to become one of Keith Alan Raniere’s first line slaves in his master-slave, blackmail and sex trafficking group called DOS.

Clyne was even selected to come to Mexico and be part of a five woman, one man group blow job recommitment ceremony, the execution of which was interrupted by the arrest of the man.

In fact, Clyne apparently unwittingly helped lead Mexican federal police to Raniere’s arrest. She chose to exhibit her skill at climbing poles and chose to have a photo of herself atop a pole published on Instagram.

Frank Report identified her location from the Instagram post and published it.

She was in Puerto Vallarta which meant Raniere was likely there also.

Raniere had been in hiding since November. He had fled Monterrey after Frank Report published his address and the FBI came a-calling.

Now, thanks to Clyne, it was known in early 2018 that Raniere was likely in Puerto Vallarta. Within a few weeks of publishing the news, Federal Police arrested Raniere in Puerto Vallarta [Clyne was on hand] and they deported the wonderful Vanguard of Nxivm off to the west Texas Town of El Paso – where FBI agents were waiting to arrest him,

Raniere, sans his group blow job, has been in custody ever since.

But Clyne avoided arrest, at least until now.

She did not avoid being named however in Glazer’s lawsuit and I thought it would be good clean fun to report on what she is alleged to have done to have wound up in a civil suit.

Here are the complete list of defendants:

Clyne is included in several allegations where the entire first line of eight women were all involved. The lawsuit refers to it as:

DOS – The Subjugation and Exploitation of Women

CLyne is given credit for being part of the leadership of DOS, which was “secretly headed by Raniere.

Allison Mack, Lauren Salzman, Rosa Laura Junco, Daniela Padilla Bergeron, Loreta J. Garza Davila, Monica Duran, are named along with Nicki Clyne who “held high positions in DOS as ‘First Line Masters.’”

The lawsuit omits reference to one of the first line masters, Camilia. That may be because her sister is one of the Jane Does, in fact she is Jane Doe #1. Daniela is Jane Doe #1, who was confined to a room for 700 days.

But we are talking about Nicki Clyne. What else did she do?

Her big crime seems to be what she did to Jane Doe #8.

This is from the lawsuit:

Salzman, Mack, Padilla, Junco, Garza, Duran, and Clyne, First-Line DOS masters, “had … their own ‘pods’ of women ‘slaves,’ some of whom had been coerced into recruiting their own ‘slaves’ as well. The purpose was to provide a greater labor pool for Raniere and the First Line Masters, as well as to expand his supply of sexual partners.”

The lawsuit alleges also that the branding ceremony was nothing less than battery. Battery is the criminal offense involving unlawful physical contact, distinct from assault which is the act of creating apprehension of such contact.

The lawsuit alleges battery and Clyne was part of that:

Raniere, Salzman, Mack, Junco, Garza, Duran, Padilla and Clyne “aided and abetted and acted in concert with respect to the battery [branding]… by either requesting that it be done or by participating in the outrageous ceremony with knowledge and intent that the Plaintiffs were, unbeknownst to them at the time, going to branded and were branded with Defendant Raniere’s initials.”

The specific example of Clyne’s bad behavior was how she treated Jane Doe #8, who is an actress.

The lawsuit alleges Clyne “resides in Brooklyn, New York. Clyne worked directly with Raniere to create and run DOS. Within the DOS structure, Clyne was a First Line Master and Jane Doe 8 was a ‘slave’ in her line. [Clyne] was a member of the Inner Circle.”

Here are the specific allegations as they relate to Clyne and Jane Doe #8:

“Jane Doe 8 was … recruited into DOS by … Clyne….. Clyne told Jane Doe 8 that she needed collateral in the form of nude photographs to tell her about it [DOS].

“Clyne also required Jane Doe 8 to provide her with the email addresses of her colleagues at work as collateral and then revealed that Jane Doe 8 had entered into a ‘master-slave’ relationship.

“Shortly thereafter, Clyne directed Jane Doe 8 to wear a chain as a symbol of slavery and to be branded at an upcoming NXIVM event.

“Jane Doe 8 was also directed to provide additional collateral in the form of letters describing a false sexual attack by an actor. Clyne directed her to sign these letters and place them in envelopes addressed to casting directors.

“At some point Jane Doe 8 asked Clyne to release her from The Vow, and Clyne refused. Eventually, the shame and humiliation of what she had to do as part of The Vow was more than Jane Doe 8 could bear, and she informed Defendant Clyne that she was repudiating her Vow and requested the return of her collateral, which Clyne refused.

“Paralyzed by the dual fears of release of her collateral and NXIVM’s infamous abusive litigation tactics, Jane Doe 8 left the NXIVM community and kept silent about her experience.

“As a result of Defendants’ scheme, criminal acts, and misrepresentations and omissions, Jane Doe 8 was emotionally and financially harmed. Also, as part of Defendants’ scheme, Jane Doe 8 performed uncompensated labor, working for many hours without compensation for the benefit of the Defendants.”

Well the first thing I’d like to say is Nicki Clyne is creative. That’s a nice touch about having Jane Doe #8, an actress, write up false accusations against an actor[s] and then, to top it off, to send these to casting directors.

Cute, Nicki.

Of course, Nicki would not return the collateral. She couldn’t. She did not have it anymore. It was in the hands of Bronfman-Raniere.

Clyne had another dubious episode, alleged in the lawsuit. The comely slave master helped Raniere, with Allison Mack, and Nancy Salzman, created what could be described as the precursor of DOS.

It was called TEN C

According to the lawsuit, Raniere, along Salzman, Mack and Clyne created “TEN C,” which was “aimed at procuring young women from college sororities for Raniere.

“The young women were promised opportunities to build character through NXIVM curriculum and programs, and to develop a sisterhood or sorority of women in their age group within NXIVM, mentored by Mack, Clyne, and Raniere.”

[Note that Kristin Kreuk is not mentioned.]

“The Defendants also offered these female students jobs working at a t-shirt company, which was owned by Raniere and Clare Bronfman… Privately, with sexual partners, Raniere referred to himself as “TEN C,” which stood for ‘The Emperor has No Clothes.’

“Ultimately, this effort to procure young women for Raniere failed. Subsequently, Mack and Clyne created and ran DOS with Raniere.”

And they evidently left out Nancy Salzman.

Still, you gotta love the name, TEN C – The Emperor [Raniere] Wore No Clothes. I think that was quite literally and not appealingly true.

Photo and Artist’s Representation of a Butt-Ugly Beast Playing the Piano

View With Caution

And the Emperor wore no clothes, about half the time, if not more.

Rounding out Miss Clyne’s accomplishments was her role in the Knife of Aristotle.

The lawsuit alleges:

The Knife of Aristotle – Drawing the Curtain Between NXIVM and Reality

The Knife of Aristotle aka the Knife, was founded in 2014 as a purported news outlet. Mack, Rosa Laura Junco and Clyne helped run it along with several others including Jens Gould.

Raniere’s stated purpose for creating The Knife was “the scientific analysis of existing media, including fact checking, so that subscribers could cut through abundant fake news and get to the truth.”

The Knife put “Raniere’s spin on everything, and the Knife was just one more way in which Raniere isolated his followers from outside influences. It also enabled him to shield members from bad press about NXIVM because members of the NXIVM community received their news solely from The Knife. To get news from anywhere else meant that one was rebellious and jeopardizing the community,” according to the lawsuit.

A number of the plaintiffs worked at the Knife -Jane Does 3, 6, 13, 21, 41, 43, 51, plus Mark Vicente and John Doe 16.

As for Clyne, her finances at the Knife were not especially rosy. She was paid $15 per hour.

It is characteristic of Nxivm or rather Executive Success Programs that Clyne went from making more than $10,000 per week for her costarring role in Battlestar Galactica to making $15 per hour for Raniere.

While Clyne remains a die hard soldier for Raniere, waiting like a good little Nazi for the rise of the Vanguard again. She may be indicted down the road. She is being sued. Her crimes were not greater than others, and less than some.

What is it about her, that keeps her enrolled in this foolishness? Eighty plaintiffs were once all-in. They saw the light. Her wife Mack has seen the light – or so she said in her allocution when she took her plea deal.

Raniere is a fraud, that’s what Mack said. And Lauren too repudiated her Vanguard.

Will it take in indictment of Clyne for her to switch?

