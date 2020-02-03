It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Nxivm World

I have published most of the material below before so, for long time readers, it may be familiar. But I was asked recently to try to explain what I think is so strange about Nxivm, which some think was just a group of intelligent people who chose to live an alternative lifestyle following a mentor they loved so much. The best way I can try to explain the madness of the group is to tell some of their stories. Jim Del Negro quit his $200,000 a year job as a professional design engineer to make his fortune at Executive Success. After 12 years, he was making $35,000 per year. Kristin Keeffe was telling people her child was an orphan whose mother died giving birth and the father was unknown. In reality, Keeffe was the mother. Keith was the father. The lie was told to conceal the fact that Keith was promiscuous since they told everyone he was celibate. It was also kept secret because Keith promised several women they would have his first born avatar baby.

Ivy Nevares’ hair had grown past her feet. She could step on her own hair. She was not cutting it because Keith told her not to cut it until she healed her ethical breach. She was told when she did, she would have his avatar baby.

It was now a decade later. She never had his baby. Keith is mocking her to other women behind her back for not cutting her long hair.

Lauren Salzman went to the store to buy items for the maternity room she keeps in her house for the avatar baby she is going to have with Keith. Though she is not pregnant, she expects to become so soon. She has been waiting for the avatar baby for 15 years.

Later, she counsels Ivy with an EM therapy session. Ivy is worried she will never become the mother of his avatar baby. While counseling Ivy, Lauren does not tell her that she too has been told she will be the mother of the avatar baby.

Lauren thinks Keith is telling her the truth and lying to Ivy. She tells Ivy to be patient and cure her disintegrations, leading Ivy to think she will one day have an avatar baby.

Afterward, Lauren mocks Ivy behind her back to others because Ivy is so stupid that she thinks she will be the mother of Keith’s avatar baby.

Keith told Nancy Salzman that in her past life, she was a Jew in Nazi Germany who suffered death at the hands of the Nazis. She believed him.

Later, he revised the story and told her she was Adolf Hitler in her past life. She believed him.

She realized, as Adolf Hitler, she had plenty to atone for. She dedicates her life to atoning for her past crimes against humanity by teaching the truth of Keith Raniere.

She tells a friend she is responsible for 9-11. She says if only she had believed in Keith more quickly in 1998 when she first met him, the dark forces that conspired to create 9-11 would never have gathered strength to blow up the World Trade Center. She is at cause for 9-11.

Alejandro Betancourt is lusting after his business partner Emiliano Salinas. They run the Mexico City Center of ESP. Alex is thinking of leaving Nxivm to pursue his lustful dreams of young boys in exotic locales.

Keith warns Alex that he was Mussolini in his past life and he has a lot to atone for so he better stay and continue to work for Nxivm teaching the truth of Keith Raniere.

Alex is shocked to learn he was El Duce in a pat life and vows to be a better human in this life which he knows he can only do by teaching the truth of Keith Alan Raniere.

Keith admits he is the only one who can help El Duce from repeating his past tragic and violent fate.

But Alex is still lusting after Emiliano and might leave at any time to go after young boys in the Philippines. Keith tells Emiliano that his soulmate is not a woman but a man. It is Alex, his business partner.

Emiliano did not even know he was gay, but Keith told him he was. Emiliano begins having sex with Alex.

Esther Carlson Chiappone comes to visit Albany from her home in Alaska to learn from Keith Raniere. Keith begins to fuck her.

He promises a monogamous relationship. She leaves her husband, breaks up her family, and relocates to Albany. After she does, she finds out that she is just another member of his harem. She is upset but decides to remain and spend her life teaching the truth of Keith Raniere.

When she teaches an intensive in Alaska, a distraught Kristin Snyder claims Keith had sex with her. Esther tells her and the class that Kristin is just seeking attention. Everybody knows Keith is a celibate.

Siobhan Hotaling is gay and wants to have a baby. Keith says she should ask him to be the sperm donor.

Siobhan did not want Keith to be the sperm donor. He tells her she can have half price for the baby at Rainbow Cultural Garden, only $60,000 per year, if he is the father.

She declines. He declares she is in ethical breach for not wanting his sperm. But Keith tells Lauren he was never going to let her have his sperm, he just felt it was her ethical duty to ask him.

Keith tells everyone that Siobhan in in ethical breach and cannot be promoted on the stripe path, but no one knows the reason except Siobhan [and a few inner circle women]. Siobhan decides to remain and spread the teachings of the highest truths of Keith Alan Raniere.

Allison Mack is making a million a year as an actress. He tells her that her work has no meaning. She should learn from him to be a true actor. She quits her job on Smallville. He directs her to work in a semi-amateur summer workshop theater

She stays with her princely Vanguard and soon loses all her money, gets branded, and is arrested.

Kristin Kreuk is the star of a hit TV show. She has lots of little girls who watch the show and are fans. Keith directs her to start a recruitment program for teenage girls to join a club called Girls By Design, which is a gateway into Nxivm.

Kreuk later learns Keith is accused of raping teenage girls. Despite her fame and reputation, she decides to keep on recruiting and stays to help coach and teach the truth of Keith Raniere.

Pam Cafrtiz is told she has the body type to win the Olympic mile. She starts practicing and does so for years.

She never gets anywhere near the record but Raniere tells her if she cures her disintegrations, she will run faster. Only she needs to maintain an 800 calorie diet and not sleep more than 4 hours per night. She is always tired and food deprived and her speed gets worse not better.

Raniere tells her it has to get worse before it gets better. She believes him.

When Raniere wanted to fuck a 12 year old girl, he told Pam to invite her over to walk her dog so he could be closer to her. Pam does and Keith fucks the little girl. Pam is truly happy for the lucky little girl.

Years of poor diet, little sleep and possibly poison however cause Pam’s kidneys to fail. She gets renal cancer. Keith tells the others that if only she had listened to him, this would not have happened. She did not practice running enough. She ate too much. Slept too much.

She is blamed for her cancer. She is told to make out a will in Keith’s favor so her greedy mother and brother won’t grab her estate.

At the same time, she is told she will be healed if she drinks a milky white substance Keith mixed for her. She is removed from the hospital by Keith and company, they dropped her along the way on the ground with a thud.

When she died, or just before it, Keith has her put in a bathtub of ice. He wants her in a cryogenic tomb. He is working on a cure for death, which he is close to perfecting and he will bring her back to life. His close followers are in awe of his greatness.

Barbara Jeske has headaches, She asks Keith if it would be a betrayal if she went to the doctor. He tells her he knows better than any doctor. He tells her she has carpal tunnel syndrome and all she needs do is follow his advice. She does so faithfully and he prescribes for her “doo-doo” balls, which smell like excrement. Keith says it has powerful healing ingredients.

The headaches get worse. He assures her that it is her disintegrations. When the headaches become unbearable, she finally sees a doctor who diagnoses her with brain cancer.

Keith tells her she will heal her disintegrations if she makes out a will leaving everything to him. She signs over her estate to him and dies within a few days.

Barbara Bouchey thinks she is his only girlfriend and will have his avatar baby. He borrows more than $1.5 million from her, promising he will pay it back with profits. It is her life savings.

He has a sure thing in the commodities market. He loses all of it. She is upset but decides to stick with him and teach the truth of Keith Raniere and have the avatar baby.

Soon, she finds out that he is sleeping with at three other women. She is upset but he tells her that he does not enjoy sex with them but is only teaching them. She decides to stay and teach the truth of Keith Alan Raniere. She tells other recruits that he is a renunciate and very wise about money.

She finds out he is having sex with about two dozen other women. She wonders why she ever believed she would have an avatar baby, especially since doctors had told her she was unable to get pregnant before she met Keith Raniere.

Kathy Russell is in her 50s. She used to fuck Raniere a lot when she was younger. He bypasses her now because she is too old. She is the Nxivm bookkeeper, having left her son behind in Alaska to follow the truth of Raniere. She keeps his double sets of books and hides cash for him.

She has no other man. She waits for Raniere to, once again, become interested in her. She is assigned to clean up the jiz on his bed sheets and scour his hot tub after he sexually mentors younger women at his sex lair.

Kathy keeps it secret that Keith is sleeping with lots of women for she knows students are told Keith is a renunciate. Kathy is proud she can keep lying to enable the truth of Keith Raniere.

She wanted to be a professional ballerina since she was a little girl. Keith tells her if she follows his advice, takes more courses which she can pay for from her salary, and loses her disintegrations, she could become a professional prima donna and be world famous by the time she is 60.

She takes ballet lessons at a local ballet school with 6- 12-year-old girls. She preforms in recitals with the children dancing before their parents who are younger than she is. She is waiting for the day she will become a star. She ignores her friends comments that there are no examples of 60-year-old women breaking into stardom in ballet. Keith and the women mock her behind her back for her delusion.

By the time she is 60, Kathy is arrested.

Edgar Boone believes that Keith Raniere is the most magnificent teacher the world has ever seen.

His father is rich and lives in Mexico. Edgar leaves Mexico to come to Albany where he recruit Mexicans to learn the truth of Keith Raniere. He makes commissions recruiting others, but Keith tells him to be sure not to report his income to the IRS for that would be unethical.

For years, he gets money then he marries [with Keith’s permission] and has children. Keith tells him to enroll the kids in his private child-mentoring school called Rainbow Cultural Garden. It costs Edgar $200,000 per year in tuition which offsets all the commissions he makes. Edgar strives to bring more Mexicans in to teach the truth of Keith Raniere.

Edgar Boone’s brother, Omar ‘Cuckie’ Boone, finds out his wife Jimena has a brand next to her pussy. It is the initials of Keith Raniere.

When Keith flees the US to escape jurisdiction of the FBI, Omar and Jimena invite Keith to stay at an apartment they rent in San Pedro Garza Garcia. The cuckie couple operates the Monterrey ESP Center and Jimena with a brand on her pussy tells members that it is a total lie that Keith ever had any women branded.

They need to lie to ensure they can teach the truth of Keith Raniere since many Mexicans oppose women being branded near their pussies and people would laugh at Omar for letting his wife brand her pussy with another man’s initials.

Omar is proud his wife branded her pussy with Keith Raniere’s initials for Keith is the smartest, most ethical man in the world.

Clare and Sara Bronfman are heiresses. They lend Keith $65 million because he has a surefire plan to make money in commodities. He loses it all. He tells them their father foiled him and corrupted the market. They believe him and invest another $26 million in a surefire real estate scheme he devised with the same person who was the broker in the commodities loss. The real estate scheme goes amok.

Both women get more involved in the teachings to promote and spread the truth of Keith Raniere.

Canadian Nicki Clyne’s acting career is taking off. She gets a regular role on a TV show, Battlestar Galactica.

She joins Nxivm and Keith tells her she has a higher calling, which is teaching the truth of Keith Alan Raniere.

She tells the producers she wants to break her contract. They object. She has a contract. She refuses to appear. The producers have to write an episode to “kill off” her character. She expects to make far more money promoting the truth of Keith Raniere and his Executive Success Programs.

She gets an illegal visa and is paid illegally so she can remain close to Keith and teach his truth.

Without good-paying work as an actress, she is soon broke and has to work for $15 per hour for Clare Bronfman and Rosa Laura Junco.

She went from being a successful actress to a gofer for Raniere’s wealthy women.

Keith tells her she is the luckiest woman in the world. He is going to have a unique relationship with her. He will be her master and she will be his slave. Nicki is happy that she is chosen to be his only slave.

She then finds out that Allison Mack is also his slave and is jealous. Keith tells her to marry Allison Mack and she agrees to be branded on her pussy as Raniere’s lifelong slave, along with Allison and other woman.

Nicki realizes that she was born to teach the truth of Keith Alan Raniere.

Christine Collins is one of the best teachers next to Nancy Salzman. During a time when Salzman was in the doghouse, it was contemplated that Christine could be the next Prefect.

She had but one disintegration. She was too fat. She could not maintain the 800 calorie diet.

Raniere decides she cannot be Prefect. She continues to teach the truth of Raniere and [with Keith’s permission] gets married to a rich man and devotes her money to teaching the truth of Raniere and places her children in his experimental child care program called Rainbow Cultural Gardens so they can learn the truth of Keith Raniere.

Mariana Fernandez is an illegal Mexican alien living in the USA. Keith is fucking her. She lives with him and Pam Cafritz, who he is also fucking. To disguise the fact that he is living menage a trois, since he is a renunciate monk, he tells everyone that Pam and Mariana are gay and he is their roommate.

Everyone knows Mariana is here illegally but people believe Keith is not sleeping with her or Pam – let alone both of them at the same time. Keith surprises a lot of his lovers when he gets Mariana pregnant with the avatar baby.

Dawn Morrison is a radio ad salesperson when she meets Raniere. He persuades her to leave that work and enjoy executive success. She quits her job and dedicates her life to teaching the truth of Keith Raniere. She becomes a member of his secret harem and helps recruit people into Nxivm telling them that Keith is a renunciate.

She cannot make enough money at Nxivm to pay for classes so she begins cleaning cars and running errands for people and names her company after Keith’s initials. Twenty years go by and she is broke and not an executive success, but she gives Keith her tithe of profits from her car cleaning business. She gives him $5 or $10 or sometimes even $20.

He secretly scoffs at her stupidity and puts the money in plastic bags and never spends it.

Ben Myers is a highly-skilled computer techie. He could make $200,000 per year in the tech world. Instead, he devotes his life to teaching the truth of Keith Raniere which includes hacking into Raniere’s enemies’ computers and doing computer spying on Raniere’s followers.

He develops a romantic interest in a young Mexican woman who he was assigned to teach how to hack computers.

She reciprocates his feelings. Raniere, who was fucking the young woman, gets enraged and orders her to not have any feelings for any other man but him. She refuses. He orders her to go live in a room in a house for 700 days without leaving it until she agrees to fuck only him.

Myers is sad that Dani has to be confined to a room but he is busy teaching the truth of Keith Alan Raniere and hacking into computers.

Still he gets so upset about the poor woman slowly wasting away in the room, that he agrees to sleep with one of Keith’s discards, Michelle Salzman. He soon forgets about the woman in a room, and marries Michelle. Together they teach the truth of Keith Alan Raniere.

The sister and mother of the confined woman know she is confined for almost two years but they are dedicated to teaching the truth of Keith Raniere. They bring the confined woman food each day and ensure she does not leave her room.

Because Keith said she may not see anyone, the sister and mother leave food outside her door.

After more than a year in confinement, the mother decides to go into an adjoining room and never leave her room in order to help heal the disintegrations of her daughter. The mother does not know the reason her daughter is confined in the room. She does not know it is because she refused to fuck only Raniere and not be part of his harem. In fact, the mother does not even know he has a harem.

She thinks her daughter failed to follow some high-minded teaching of the renunciate.

After the parents find out that he has slept with not only the daughter confined in a room but their two other daughter, the parents stick with Keith and are happy to teach the truth of the great renunciate leader.

Brandon Porter is an MD. He could make $500,000 per year if he worked full time. Instead, he follows the teachings of Raniere and spends most of his time doing work for free. He pays for Nxivm classes and enrolls his children into Rainbow Cultural Gardens. This offsets most of his income and he is broke.

Raniere tells him to conduct human fright experiments on attractive females. The good doctor enjoys scaring the panties off of young women instead of healing patient at St Peters’ Hospital.

It all turns out well in the end. Dr, Porter loses his medical license and becomes an insulation salesman. This gives him more time to teach the truth of Keith Alan Raniere.

Farouk Rojas has been teaching executive success for 15 years. He is broke. So broke he cannot afford a car. He rides a bicycle in Albany. It is an odd sight to see one of the top coaches of Executive Success riding a bicycle in the middle of winter on icy roads and come in trembling from the cold.

He believes in the truth of Keith Raniere. Keith told him that if he continues to use his entire salary on more courses, he will achieve his lifelong goal of being a professional, highly paid singer and recording star.

He is fat, balding and middle-aged, yet he dreams of stardom, if only he can cure his disintegrations.

He has taken so many courses and recruited enough people that he deserves to be promoted on the Stripe Path. But Keith decreed he may not advance on the Stripe Path until he gets thinner. Fatness makes him bad for Nxivm.

Farouk understands and accepts the judgment and continues to teach the truth of Keith Alan Raniere, riding from place to place on his bicycle.

Michel ‘Double Cuckie’ Chernitzy is a Mexican who brought his girlfriend into ESP. She was stolen by Keith Raniere. He recognized his inferior testosterone level and accepted it.

He bought his next girlfriend and she was fucked by Emiliano Salinas, who had decided he was not 100 percent gay anymore.

Michel accepted his lower testosterone level and became the perfect Society of Protectors man – the perfectly selfless cuckold, willing to have his women shared or stolen by Raniere and others and live only to teach the truth of Keith Raniere.

***

I could go on and on telling more true stories about the followers of Keith Raniere but I am worried you will think this is all fiction and that no one, no group could be this mad.

Viva Executive Success!

