The Right Side: Is Adam Schiff’s Daughter at the Bottom of Impeachment?

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI retired

ADAM SCHIFF, ALEXA SCHIFF, ERIC CIARAMALLA, MICHAEL ATKINSON. JOHN CARLIN, NANCY PELOSI, JERRY NADLER, all need to appear before a Federal Grand Jury to answer a few questions, as soon as the “Impeachment” process is over.

Schiff, early on, stated under oath that he doesn’t know who the whistle blower is, that he never talked to him and he never met him.

He also said that the whistle blower heard the president’s conversation with the Ukrainian President and told a 2nd NSI employee who told a third party who reported his concerns. That is exactly what Schiff said and it’s probably one of the few times he told the truth!

ACIG Mike Atkinson reported he took Eric Ciaramalla’s compliant even though it was not in accordance with whistle blower rules – that the complainant be first hand.

So Atkinson changed the form to be able to take a noncompliant, complaint. Why?

DOJ refused the complaint because it didn’t follow the “direct evidence” Rule so Atkinson took either Ciaramalla or just his complaint to Congress possibly with NSD Director John Carlin’s help.

Eric Ciaramalla is reportedly the boyfriend of Adam Schiff’s daughter, Alexa.

If that is true, then the following all falls in place, nice and neatly making a perfect RICO case and makes very good sense… and it is a criminal conspiracy, with several RICO predicate crimes.

Let’s call Person #1 the Whistle Blower; Person #2 the relay person and Ciaramalla is Schiff’s actual informant.

I believe that Person #1 listened first hand to the two Presidents’ phone call.

If he didn’t, it makes the case even better because it is then fraud all the way through!

Person #1 told Person #2 that he believed the call was illegal. At this point I believe we have Person #1 and Person #2 (Dumb and Dumber) trying to figure out what to do, as I am certain that neither #1 ,#2 or Eric had any idea what Quid Pro Quo means.

They (1 &2), consult with someone and go to Eric (Dumber Yet) .

Eric tells his story to Alexa Schiff, Adam’s daughter, who absolutely has no “Secret- Classified” clearance and absolutely no business knowing what two Presidents discussed privately.

It’s a felony for Eric to tell Alexa anything NSI. It’s a Felony for Eric to leak. It’s probably a felony for #1 to tell #2 to tell Eric!

Just because they all work for an Intelligence Agency, [an oxymoron] doesn’t mean they can talk at the water cooler about what the President says.

Alexa then told her daddy, Adam Schiff, which is another Felony. Most Congressmen have no Security Clearances, none.

Some on special committees do. Schiff violated numerous conditions that his clearances are based upon, leaking being high on the list!

What we have is two or more people, working at the same goal; to overthrow, impeach and remove a duly elected President and overturn our Constitutional Republic by mail fraud, wire fraud, espionage and other predicate crimes and interfere in a Presidential election to place their choice in the oval office, without any direct evidence of a crime, violating the President’s Constitutional Rights under the 6th and 14th Amendments.

They did so through a pattern of Racketeering Activity with the common goal to remove and replace a duly elected President with someone of their choosing.

They did this for the financial benefit of retaining their high paying jobs.

Mr. President, this is not a game nor is it the time to show any compassion. Direct AG Barr and FBI Director Wray to do a Grand Jury investigation. We all heard your attorneys declare how illegal the Impeachment is… even their attorney, Mr. Dershowitz, said their actions violated the law and the Constitution. What more do we need?

There must be consequences or there will never be an end to their illegal acts.

Also, don’t let James Comey or Hillary go. Get them charged.

WE, THE AMERICAN PEOPLE, DESERVE TO HAVE A JURY DECIDE IF ANY OF THESE ELECTED OFFICIALS ARE GUILTY OF CRIMINAL ACTS…NOT ANY LAWYER WHO DOESN’T BELIEVE THERE IS CRIMINAL INTENT… THERE WAS NO GOOD INTENT! DON’T BE SURPRISED IF YOU HAVE A HARD TIME FINDING 12 IMPARTIAL CITIZENS… WE ARE REALLY, REALLY PISSED AT CONGRESS!

