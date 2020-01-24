Bangkok Ridicules Notion That Raniere Could Give Aging Harem Members Cancer – I Reply Briefly

Bangkok has expressed he is highly dubious of the claim that it might be possible that Keith Raniere may have had a hand in giving his female followers cancer.

Here is how Bangkok expressed it:

By Bangkok

Frank keeps making references to the cancer victims in Keith’s senior harem, by implying that Keith must have given them all cancer by slow poisoning, LOL.

But Mr. Parlato isn’t realizing that it’s virtually impossible to give another person cancer on purpose.

It can’t even be done in a lab with reliable results.

Especially since all 4 women had differing types of cancer.

Poisoning somebody will not give them cancer in the short term.

It may slightly increase their risk of cancer in the long term — just as smoking or overeating will — but in the short term they’d have far more serious symptoms like retching their guts out, fevers, extreme sickness. They’d have months of such symptoms if they were being poisoned over a long period (but not cancer).

Guess what?

None of these senior harem members displayed those symptoms before their cancer diagnosis.

…and if Keith gave them ‘tiny’ amounts of poisoning (so tiny that no symptoms were present) then that wouldn’t give them cancer either —– since it would mean their immune systems were strong enough to expel such tiny amounts of poison without any effects.

I mean, just look at the NXIVM YMCA poisoning case [During -V-Week 2016]. Just a single meal of (allegedly) poisoned food led to massive illness for days that weekend at the YMCA.

Look dipshits… If Keith had been poisoning his senior harem members for weeks/months (in an attempt to give them cancer) they’d have been very sick like that for months.

Thus, Frank has just had his cancer theory shot down.

I challenge Frank to present evidence that cancer can be selectively given to people in the short term without any noticeable side effects.

Will Frank present evidence of this ever happening before, along with medical citations to prove his point?

I doubt it.

He’ll just keep hinting that Keith gave them cancer, just as he’ll keep insisting that Keith ‘disappeared’ Kristin Snyder when the evidence points away from Keith (the suicide note disrespected NXIVM and cast them in a super negative light, something Keith would NEVER allow).

The floor is yours, Frank. 🙂

********************

Later I will give a more detailed response, But I think it is good the question out there.

I appreciate Bangkok’s comment.

For the moment we have only the evidence that the women who lived with him the longest all got cancer.

That one of them, whose hair was tested, had high levels of barium and bismuth in her hair.

That Keith, possibly projecting, claimed that giving people cancer was a technique developed by the CIA and he believed that Edgar Bronfman was trying to inflict/infect him with cancer using this technique and that the women who got cancer were collateral damage.

It may be possible that he did not do anything more than slowly and slightly poison his roommates not knowing necessarily that it would lead to their cancer.

Maybe he was just having fun.

Or of course it could be a pure coincidence that they all got cancer while he waxed in health.

It is also perhaps a coincidence that the two women who died of cancer just happened to make their wills out with him as the sole legatee. Both had seven figure estates. It may also be a coincidence that another Nxivm devotee, Suzanne Kemp, also a millionaire, made out her will in favor of Keith.

She then contracted breast cancer. After getting ill, she left Nxivm and changed her will leaving her estate to charity. Keith was very chagrined and at one point, when she was near death and hospitalized, he sent his able stooge Steve Ose to her home to get on her computer and see if he could find out anything or perhaps find a way to change the will.

Susan Dones was there and seems to have thwarted an otherwise worthy plan.

And Keith apparently was furious over the fact that after Suzanne got cancer, she had the audacity not to submit to his treatments and changed the will.

I am reminded of the old joke about O J Simpson complaining that everyone was writing books and making money off his trial except him and, as he said “And I’m the one who did all the work!”

Of course, all of these are coincidences, of cancer occurring in women who made their wills in favor of Raniere, but as they say in law enforcement, “enough coincidences make a fact.”

